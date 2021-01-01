I don't think it'll make a difference to Klopp but seeing the teams left in this ... we have to fucking win this tomorrow! Should be a strong team, maybe a few changes but nothing drastic. It can't go to extra time, bench will still be strong, no travel involved etc. We can't give them the upper hand because if they see a lot of changes they'll probably smell blood. I also don't think the United game was frantic at all, and with rests handed out in every European game tiredness can be no excuse.



I know he won't but I hope he plays Alisson. It'll fill the entire ground with more confidence never mind the defence, Kelleher really isn't performing at the minute. Other than that I think it's a hard team to pick.



Klopp 2.0 should be beginning with silverware, get it done reds.