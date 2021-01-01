« previous next »
Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec

Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Liverpool vs West Ham United

20:00, Wednesday 20th December
Anfield, Liverpool
League Cup Quarter-Final
Referee: John Brooks


An increased-capacity Anfield plays host to a second of three home matches this week on Wednesday, as West Ham United travel north to face Liverpool in the Quarter Final of the 2023-24 League Cup. Jürgen Klopps side were held to a goalless Premier League draw against North West rivals Manchester United on Sunday, relinquishing top-spot to next-up Arsenal. The inconsistent Hammers enjoyed a 3-0 victory over similarly-inconsistent Wolves earlier in the day, and occupy a very comfortable top-half position. The Reds have of course won this competition more than any other side, with the latest of their nine League Cups being claimed against Chelsea in 2022. West Ham have been runners-up twice (1966 and 81), and have reached this stage four times in the last ten seasons.


Liverpool and West Ham last met in the League Cup in November 1988, with John Lyalls to-be relegated Hammers claiming a 4-1 victory over Kenny Dalglishs visitors. A young Paul Ince had netted a brace before a John Alridge penalty reduced the deficit during the first half, but a Steve Staunton own goal was added to by Tony Gale to eliminate the Reds. The pair met on a further four occasions in the competition, winning a game each at the first hurdle and with Liverpool proving successful on two other occasions that required replays. Their meeting on this occasions comes off the back of Jürgen Klopps side claiming 3-1 home & 2-1 away victories over Leicester City & Bournemouth, respectively, whilst David Moyes side beat Lincoln City 1-0 away from home before impressively dismissing Arsenal with a 3-1 win at the London Stadium.


David Moyes is of course in charge of West Ham United for a second time, having twice been appointed to rescue a struggling side from relegation  first in November 2017, steering the Hammers for the relegation zone to a reasonably-comfortable 13th, and again in December 2019, eventually guiding them to survival in 16th. A highly impressive 2020-21 followed, with goals from Michael Antonio and Tomá Souček firing a squad that featured Vladimír Coufal, Declan Rice, retiring Mark Noble, and on-loan Jesse Lingard to a best-since-99 (the days of Shaka Hislop, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, and Ian Wright, led by Harry Redknapp) 6th place finish. League form dropped off a little during 2021-22, though this could be attributed to a strong showing in the Europa League  Moyes side progressed through the group-stage before eliminating Sevilla and Lyon in the knockout rounds, ultimately being dismissed by eventual-winners Eintracht Frankfurt at the semi-final stage.


League form dropped off yet further during 2022-23, as the Hammers picked up just 40 points (compared to 65 & 56 in 21 & 22, respectively) and finished much closer to the drop zone that European qualification positions. Moyes side did qualify for a third consecutive season of European football, however, after becoming the second winners of the Europa Conference League. West Ham beat Anderlecht to top-spot in their group, before beating AEK Larnaca, Gent, and AZ on their way to their final against Fiorentina. West Ham took the lead halfway through the Prague-based final, courtesy of a Saïd Benrahma penalty, but were quickly pegged-back by a Giacomo Bonaventura equaliser  soon-to-depart captain, Declan Rice ultimate lifted the trophy after a late Jarred Bowen winner.


The 2023 Europa Conference League trophy is West Hams first trophy since their 2012 & 05 playoff victories and the 1999 Intertoto Cup (besides these, you have to look back to the 1980 FA Cup), and is David Moyes second overall (the first since a bright new era for Manchester United began at Wembley, with a 2-0 Community Shield victory over Wigan Athletic). The Moyes era has been West Hams best period since at least the days of Harry Redknapps talented young squad of the late-90s, but theres a sense that the club should be aspiring to regular top-half finishes and cup-runs rather than very occasional ones. The relationship between club, manager, and supporters has always seemed a little more fragile than their recent records (on paper) suggest it could otherwise be. The first half of this season is exactly what supporters will be looking for if theyre to have the appetite for this era lasting much longer, however  the Hammers have started the Premier League season well (only really let down by a poor October run) and have cruised through the Europa League group-stage. Its very rare for visiting sides to be deemed favourites at Anfield, but an effort & performance that shows that West Ham United are in this competition to win it will be what supporters are looking for.


It's become a somewhat strange season for Jürgen Klopps side, who are unbeaten in ten league matches (having lost just once, away to Tottenham Hotspur admist controversy) and sit just a point behind league-leaders & next-opponents Arsenal. Theres a nagging sense of frustration amongst the fanbase that the Reds position is somewhat in spite of performances rather than a result of them  the encouraging signs of the emergence of a new midfield have thinned out, and a talented forward-line continues to misfire. Its hard to view the League Cup as any sort of a priority for a club who will have ambitions of going all the way in the Europe League and FA Cup, whilst at-least challenging for the Premier League title, but Wednesdays game looks like an important one in the context of requiring some renewed positive during a busy & high-stakes period of the season, and in a competition for which Liverpool must surely be considered favourites.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:07:49 pm »
We both have tricky games on the weekend, but I would still be surprised if there's much rotation on either side.  This will be a tough one, Moyes will dig in and play on the counter as always.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm »
Big game this, feels like an opportunity to try something we might like for when Mo is away though no Diogo is annoying. We'll get the usual "nothing cup, doesn't matter" "full reserves" lot in here but as always I completely disagree, a great opportunity to win something given how weak the remaining teams are and I think that'd do this group good. Only annoying thing is if we do get through we'll never get the luck of a 2 legger v the winner of the Boro game, it'll be a derby or Chelsea, Newcastle.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:21 pm »
Clearest path weve had to a final in a long time. Go as hard as possible without compromising the Arsenal game. We need the win, would be nice to get a performance as well.

Dont want to even contemplate welcoming Arsenal on the back of two meh results.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:19 pm »
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:19:19 pm »
I'd really like us to take this as seriously as possible.

People will, understandably, point to the two matches either side of this game as to reasons why we should field a weakened side, but, at the end of the day, if this was an important CL group stage match as it often has been at this time of year, nobody would be suggesting that we rest players, we're fairly well versed in the 3 matches within 6 days over the last few years, particularly as we were able to field a B team last week at USG.

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:31:52 pm »
Alisson
Gomez   Quansah   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo   Jones   Elliot
Salah   Gakpo   Dom

Alisson to accomodate changes elsewhere and because Kelleher is struggling.
Gomez/The Q will both play, VVD is much more durable than Konate and Trent will need the rest more.
Same midfield played at Union SG and were crap, but home in a more important game hopefully helps.
Salah to just keep on playing until AFCON pretty much.

Bench should come in handy but we need to start strong, which is exactly what West Ham will want to do. Make a whole host of changes and it might be Leicester two years ago without the turnaround. Hoping for a good old fashioned cup atmosphere to leave us within touching distance of Anfield South ... FUCKING COME ON LIVERPOOL!!!!!!!!!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a really detailed op Jack. One minor correction, ko is 20:00.
Looking forward to my second visit to the Upper Anfield Rd stand tomorrow, hope to see my first victory from it tomorrow!
Think we will go pretty strong but still make 5-6 changes. Great news that Gravenberch will likely be involved but disappointing that Macca will be out to New Year, also encouraging that Jota is close to being  available.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
Id play a full strength team, including Alisson.
Cant see the point of playing Kelleher in a must win game.
Having a week off last midweek didnt help our performance quality last Sunday, and Klopp has mentioned previously a normal match playing rhythm of midweek and weekend.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:56:59 pm »
I imagine West Ham will go full strength, so we should too.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Even though I want us to win this competition if any of our players that would start against Arsenal need a rest then wouldn't want them starting tomorrow night

As strong as we can go taking above into account and hopefully a good performance and win in the 90

West Ham will rotate too but im sure they'll go quite strong for this
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
Do yellow cards in this competition count towards the Premier League totting up process? Nunez is on 4, could do without him missing a game over the Christmas period.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 04:37:23 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for a really detailed op Jack. One minor correction, ko is 20:00.
Looking forward to my second visit to the Upper Anfield Rd stand tomorrow, hope to see my first victory from it tomorrow!
Think we will go pretty strong but still make 5-6 changes. Great news that Gravenberch will likely be involved but disappointing that Macca will be out to New Year, also encouraging that Jota is close to being  available.

Ljinders was a bit unclear about Gravs availability but wouldnt be surprised if he makes the bench.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 19:45, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm »
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm »
I bet they hold him for arsenal given that we are low on midfielders all of a sudden -

Jone, Endo, Szob + Harvey?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm »
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm »
Things are getting a little tricky with a tight schedule and Robertson, Matip, Mac Allister, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jota, and now Doak, all missing. West Ham are also in the Europa League and played on Sunday too so its even stevens in terms of schedules. But we have Arsenal on Saturday in a huge league game and they are out of this competition so have midweek off.

Id expect Klopp to stick with Kelleher for the whole competition like he has done for the past couple of years. Id bring in Gakpo for Diaz/Nunez, Elliott for Szoboszlai, Jones for Gravenberch, Gomez for Trent, and Quansah for Konate.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm »
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm »
I actually have no idea how we will go for this for three reasons:

1) Its not Leicester (but considering how we lined up against them), it's an EL challenging rival
2) We have Arsenal at Anfield next
3) Injuries

I don't know, maybe we go for: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliot, Jones, Szobo, Nunez, Gordon? Key players on at HT if it does not work?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm »
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm »
We should go strong here to build form (performances not results). At least, the big boys didn't even travel to Belgium last week.

If we we playing better, I'd rest more players.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm »
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm »
We are starting salah in every game until he leaves for AFCON.
Gakpo played 20+
Nunez played 75

Szob went out at 60 mins
Jones only played 15 mins
Elliot only played 15 mins

In the back we will probably start a young LB + Quansah. Gomez or VVD to partner Q.

Trent will also start.


Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:49:06 pm »
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:49:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:45:43 pm
We are starting salah in every game until he leaves for AFCON.
Gakpo played 20+
Nunez played 75

Szob went out at 60 mins
Jones only played 15 mins
Elliot only played 15 mins

In the back we will probably start a young LB + Quansah. Gomez or VVD to partner Q.

Trent will also start.

Unsure if we risk Chambers against Bowen and Kudus. They would take this seriously considering they are challenging for Europe, (both EL and conference) and it's currently within their reach, and if they beat us, they are near favorites for the EL and so they might go decently full team for this.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm »
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:40:06 pm »
Referee: Tim Robinson ( from West Sussex)
Assistant Referees: Edward Smart and Nick Greenhalgh
Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor

No VAR this round.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:40:27 pm »
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:40:27 pm »
You either think we can win the league this season or you don't .. the line up you want for this game basically tells you where you are on that spectrum
