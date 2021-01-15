However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sterling is one cheating little rat aint he. Comms will say everything but call it out for what it is - blatant cheating.
Is every club in the league at the point of being in an injury crisis right now? It really is pretty crazy, and of course nothing is ever done about it.
yep, English though rather than dirty foreigner so commentators not interested in calling him out on it
Chelsea are so shit I don't even care they're losing
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]