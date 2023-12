Out of curiosity, did we ever include a buy-back clause when we sold Solanke to Bournemouth?



According to the Echo we didLiverpool are understood to have realised most of the add-ons in the 2019 Solanke deal, totalling some £24m. As part of the sale, former Reds sporting director Michael Edwards was key in negotiating two clauses according to what sources have previously told the ECHO, with one a buyback clause and the other a 20% sell-on clause.