Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:17 pm
HAHAHAAHAHAHAH
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 01:59:22 pm
Its so shit theres 3 or 4 pigeons waddling around Utds penalty are for the last 5 mins lol
And Spurs aren't even playing here.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:24 pm
Lol. Merry Christmas mancs
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:38 pm
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:46 pm
Gashtastic
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:47 pm
Thats a beauty.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:56 pm
Ave it hahahahahahha
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:56 pm
Hahaha, I'm *amazed* this game has had a goal in it. Suitably crap too.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:01:58 pm
Bowen would have been amazing in a Liverpool shirt 3 years ago
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:01 pm
Nice from Pacqueta
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:09 pm
Gorgeous pass.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:19 pm
:lmao
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:31 pm
Kwalitee!
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:37 pm
We really need to beat Arsenal to get that feel-good factor back

Everyone is beating this shower of shite but we couldn't, it's unacceptable
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:55:09 pm
did West Ham have their team Christmas party before this game?

To be fair they were away at Anfield on Wednesday night so shouldn't be anywhere near the 12:30 Saturday game.

Moyes ball is always terrible to watch though. It's tolerated when they're blagging results.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:41 pm
Onana doing well again lol
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:42 pm
great pass by Paqueta
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:55 pm
Incredibleeee assist
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:02:57 pm
Lovely pass from Paqueta. Onana, hah.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:03:14 pm
Watch who is jockeying Bowen for the goal when he has it early in the move then who doesn't go with him

The guy that was not playing at Anfield

He was sorely missed
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:03:17 pm
Another great display from Antony.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:03:40 pm
The mancs league season will somehow end up being W19 L18 with a draw at Anfield.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:03:48 pm
Bowen is a very good player
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:03:57 pm
Onana again, total shite.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:04:16 pm
yellow for kicking ball away.  fucking moron.  Paqueta
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:04:39 pm
Bowen and Paqueta are quality. Like Rice when he was there, they could walk into a top side.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:03:40 pm
The mancs league season will somehow end up being W19 L18 with a draw at Anfield.

Throw in a 0-0 against us at Old Trafford too ;D
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:01 pm
Such good news that he's not at City. What a pass.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:03 pm

West Ham United [1] - 0 Manchester Utd; Jarrod Bowen on 72‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/2v6xxc & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1738560657207840850
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:04:39 pm
Bowen and Paqueta are quality. Like Rice when he was there, they could walk into a top side.

Bowen would be ace for us.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:05 pm
Evans lucky to stay on.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:23 pm
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Today at 01:56:36 pm
This is borderline painful to watch. I could stomach that if it meant United drop points but it's exactly the sort of game they steal.
Was thinking it's the type of game West Ham steal as well tbf I agree they had been particularly pedestrian but they're against a poor United team who never have the quality to break down teams who sit back
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:43 pm
Evans should be off
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:05:50 pm
that should be a 2nd fucking yellow for Evans.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:06:13 pm
So how buggered are west ham when he gets banned for a decade?
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:07:17 pm
I know they won the Conference thing last season but I hope Moyes stays as they've got the players to cause us problems in the EL if they got someone who got them playing a bit and a new manager bounce.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:07:24 pm
:lmao
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:07:26 pm
Haha. Game over now!
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:07:35 pm
Mainoops
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Today at 02:07:41 pm
Lol.

It's over
