Its so shit theres 3 or 4 pigeons waddling around Utds penalty are for the last 5 mins lol
did West Ham have their team Christmas party before this game?
The mancs league season will somehow end up being W19 L18 with a draw at Anfield.
Bowen and Paqueta are quality. Like Rice when he was there, they could walk into a top side.
This is borderline painful to watch. I could stomach that if it meant United drop points but it's exactly the sort of game they steal.
