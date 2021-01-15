« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15] 16   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December  (Read 8926 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm »
The West Ham game without this bollocks was glorious, wrecking the sport.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
What is VAR checking that for so long? Its ridiculous
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:13:49 pm »
Sheff U basically wanting to give away a pen
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:14:00 pm »
two VAR delays for possible pens within a minute.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
  • SPQR
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:14:13 pm »
How many penalties do Sheffield want to give away in the space of a minute? On another day any one of those could have been given.
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:14:21 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:12:24 pm
Could easily have been though. Footy players being nobheads as usual, sometimes theres just no need to do that.
Yep nothing cute about that, I thought it was a foul. Didnt think it was clear and obvious enough to get overturned by VAR though
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:01 pm by Twoturtleduvvas »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 08:14:21 pm
Yep nothing cute about that, I thought it was a foul. Didnt think it was clear and obvious enough to get overturned
yeah but these days they can spend up to 5 minutes trying to figure it out, the polar opposite of a "clear and obvious" anything.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:22:26 pm »
SU are showing tremendous self belief.

only it's the "I really believe we have no fucking hope in this game" kind.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:33:00 pm »
wtf was Luiz moaning about then?
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
Back to the drawing board with that free kick
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:34:57 pm »
Sheff U kicking lumps out of Villa
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,368
  • Red since '64
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
All I can say is thank f*ck Trent and Curtis arent subject to that awful dirge hes one of our own.

Its on a par with who are ye?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,985
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
Sheff U dishing it out big time.... Villa getting the treatment this week. Not much in the way of football but plenty of foot bashing.
Turning this off now. Villa should win at a canter.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:43:28 pm »
McGinn looks a hell of a player. he's involved in every damn thig Villa do, all over the pitch.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:44:07 pm »
Theyre not playing with the same freedom as before. Top of the table brings its own pressures. Villa will still win comfortably but against the worst team in the league youd think the game would be over by now.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 08:37:25 pm
Sheff U dishing it out big time.... Villa getting the treatment this week. Not much in the way of football but plenty of foot bashing.
Turning this off now. Villa should win at a canter.
I don't think SU are dishing it out, they're just crap and are half a second too slow to every challenge.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #576 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
HT 0-0
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
  • SPQR
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #577 on: Today at 08:59:05 pm »
Sheffield are terrible, worst team in the league by a margin
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #578 on: Today at 09:13:21 pm »
What's the point of Sheffield United?
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:13:27 pm »
I never realised this before, but Anthony Taylor looks permanently like he's completely baffled by what is going on...
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:17:28 pm »
Christ SU are bad.

1-0

dreadful giveaway.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,125
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #581 on: Today at 09:18:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:17:28 pm
Christ SU are bad.

1-0

dreadful giveaway.
Unreal
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #582 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
This should be disallowed
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #583 on: Today at 09:18:18 pm »
was SU goalie held in the buildup?

why no camera along the goal line ffs?

looks like a foul to me .....
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #584 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:18:18 pm
was SU goalie held in the buildup?
Id want that chalked off if its against Alisson
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:19:27 pm »
Clear foul, ive only seen these given against Arsenal
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,125
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:19:31 pm »
Clearly held
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,343
  • A manc
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #587 on: Today at 09:20:06 pm »
Definitely fouled, but Foderingham is shite.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #588 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm »
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #589 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
I don't think that's a foul
Logged

Online Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,094
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #590 on: Today at 09:20:37 pm »
0-0
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,125
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #591 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:20:06 pm
Definitely fouled, but Foderingham is shite.

How about the idiot on Sheffield that tried to dribble out of the box??
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,801
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #592 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm »
There was no real clear angle shown, surely they had a view from behind the goal
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #593 on: Today at 09:21:05 pm »
no goal

hahahahahaha
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #594 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
How the fuck are they looking at this for so long ffs?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #595 on: Today at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:20:44 pm
How about the idiot on Sheffield that tried to dribble out of the box??
totally laughable
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #596 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm »
It's not clear and obvious if they have to take half an hour to decide.
Logged

Online Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,801
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #597 on: Today at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:21:41 pm
It's not clear and obvious if they have to take half an hour to decide.
yeah agree with that
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #598 on: Today at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:21:41 pm
It's not clear and obvious if they have to take half an hour to decide.
it's the process mate
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #599 on: Today at 09:22:29 pm »
Not even close to a debate. Blatant foul on the keeper. Correct decision
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15] 16   Go Up
« previous next »
 