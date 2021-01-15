Could easily have been though. Footy players being nobheads as usual, sometimes theres just no need to do that.
Yep nothing cute about that, I thought it was a foul. Didnt think it was clear and obvious enough to get overturned
Sheff U dishing it out big time.... Villa getting the treatment this week. Not much in the way of football but plenty of foot bashing.Turning this off now. Villa should win at a canter.
Christ SU are bad.1-0dreadful giveaway.
was SU goalie held in the buildup?
Clearly held
Definitely fouled, but Foderingham is shite.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
How about the idiot on Sheffield that tried to dribble out of the box??
It's not clear and obvious if they have to take half an hour to decide.
