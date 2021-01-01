Fulham fans are very inoffensive on the whole (relative to most at least). A final against them would be a good occasion.
I wasnt referring to the actual semi finalists, I meant realistically at the start of the tournament if youre going to get to the final theres a very good chance youre going to end up playing either Chelsea, United, City, Arsenal or Spurs and out of them only the latter two are sound, United for example would be a fucking nightmare.
Agree Fulham are absolutely fine theyd obviously be the choice on that score, not least because I cant see them taking 30k so wed probably get a few extra.