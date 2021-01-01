Chelsea the original sportwashers, and now major transfer disrupters, are not a team whose progress I'd be celebrating.



True, there was no good result from this game. But Chelsea are at least now (hopefully) on a downwards trajectory, and maybe have some sort of comeuppance coming to them.Whereas Newcastle are also a sportswashing shell of a club but with the prospect of much more success and damage still to come. Anything that delays that is worth enjoying at least a little bit (although if it was Man City who'd beaten them I'd struggle even more to find that silver lining).