League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:21:59 pm
Much rather Chelsea over two legs, can't be arsed with them in the final.

I'm fed up playing them to be honest. I think I be in the same boat as you, them over 2 legs with the 2nd at home but then I see our fixtures around the same time and then I see Boro...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:22:25 pm
Chelsea in a final would be a hard match as theyd surely give it absolutely everything, but realistically any final is going to be a hard match and out of all the hard matches youre likely to get in a final, theyre probably the easiest.

Be arsed with 30,000 of their bellend fans though, although again, that applies to most that wed face.

Fulham fans are very inoffensive on the whole (relative to most at least). A final against them would be a good occasion.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:26:07 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 10:25:16 pm
I'm fed up playing them to be honest. I think I be in the same boat as you, them over 2 legs with the 2nd at home but then I see our fixtures around the same time and then I see Boro...

They always raise their game against us.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:26:58 pm »
If we get past West Ham, two legs against Chelsea would be awful. We get Boro its happy days
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 10:19:34 pm
Chelsea the original sportwashers, and now major transfer  disrupters, are not a team whose progress I'd be celebrating.

True, there was no good result from this game. But Chelsea are at least now (hopefully) on a downwards trajectory, and maybe have some sort of comeuppance coming to them.

Whereas Newcastle are also a sportswashing shell of a club but with the prospect of much more success and damage still to come. Anything that delays that is worth enjoying at least a little bit (although if it was Man City who'd beaten them I'd struggle even more to find that silver lining).
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:26:07 pm
They always raise their game against us.
So does every club in the league. It doesnt matter. Its up to us be better.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:22 pm
Fulham fans are very inoffensive on the whole (relative to most at least). A final against them would be a good occasion.

I wasnt referring to the actual semi finalists, I meant realistically at the start of the tournament if youre going to get to the final theres a very good chance youre going to end up playing either Chelsea, United, City, Arsenal or Spurs and out of them only the latter two are sound, United for example would be a fucking nightmare.

Agree Fulham are absolutely fine theyd obviously be the choice on that score, not least because I cant see them taking 30k so wed probably get a few extra.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:26:07 pm
They always raise their game against us.

It's always a big game. I always think it's us that raise our game against them. Their recent record against us has been pretty crap.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:29:00 pm »
Im assuming were favourites for this and Europa? Two great chances to lift more silverware, dont care if theyre not prestigious enough for some.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:22 pm
Fulham fans are very inoffensive on the whole (relative to most at least). A final against them would be a good occasion.

At least if we lost the final against Fulham/Boro, the sight of the opposition fans celebrating wouldn't turn my stomach. Those FA Cup and League Cup finals against Chelsea were unpleasant nailbiters.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:21:11 pm
When is the draw ?
The League Cup Semi-Final draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the Quarter-Final tie between Liverpool and West Ham United on Wednesday 20 December.

Link
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:51 pm
It might but their spending so far has been more Moshiri Everton than City back then. Chelsea have just spent 1.5 billion on a squad that recently won the CL.
I don't think it has at all. I can't think of any of their big money buys since January 2022 that have been shit. Barnes and Tonali both looked well able to contribute before they got injured/suspended. If anything they're doing things better than City, there's no signings like Santa Cruz and Robinho yet, which bodes badly for the future for the rest of us.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:23:14 pm
No one is celebrating Chelsea winning, they are celebrating the Saudi's losing.

Yep, cos its funny as fuck.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:30:11 pm
At least if we lost the final against Fulham/Boro, the sight of the opposition fans celebrating wouldn't turn my stomach. Those FA Cup and League Cup finals against Chelsea were unpleasant nailbiters.

Still haunted by seeing that Gerrard own goal in 05 and their end going off, horrible memories.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm »
Quote from: It'ssssss Chritsmassssssss on Today at 10:29:00 pm
Im assuming were favourites for this and Europa? Two great chances to lift more silverware, dont care if theyre not prestigious enough for some.

Any trophy is worth winning. I always ignore the social media crap of weaker trophies, this is only to make them feel better about themselves when someone wins the league Cup etc. A trophy is a trophy at the end of the day.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:35:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:26:58 pm
If we get past West Ham, two legs against Chelsea would be awful. We get Boro its happy days
I would rather play Chelsea over two legs though. Don't want those jerks in the final.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:34:03 pm
Still haunted by seeing that Gerrard own goal in 05 and their end going off, horrible memories.
We beat them in two finals in the same season. Has that ever happened before? Very embarrassing for them.

That more than makes up for it.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:34:03 pm
Still haunted by seeing that Gerrard own goal in 05 and their end going off, horrible memories.

  :puke2 The start of the proper vitriol. Mourinho shushing us, Gerrards first goal for Chelsea. Broke the record for noise at a sporting event when Riises went in if I remember correctly.

Give me them over 2 legs any day. Be comfy, hardly blew Sheff Utd away, barely put a dent in Everton. Just because the media are desperate for their revival, along with the Mancs its miles off! They were virtually out today off a decent but struggling team whos had a right to feel sorry for themselves over injuries.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:11:25 pm
Chew on that Guimaraes 👊

just saw that foul he made on Maatsen, hes an absolute lunatic with anger issues. Defo in the PL gobshite 11.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 10:19:34 pm
Chelsea the original sportwashers, and now major transfer  disrupters, are not a team whose progress I'd be celebrating.

Was peculiarly similar on here when they beat Spurs in the league. Some people have very short fucking memories
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:30:49 pm
Yep, cos its funny as fuck.
:D

They are still in two competitions, one they havent started playing, the other they cant get out of.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:49:14 pm »
Think I'd prefer us more over two legs against Chelsea than in a one-off final, but I understand wanting to avoid two games against them from a scheduling perspective.

But anyway, West Ham first! Not overly confident for it tomorrow and they'll be well up for it.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:50:20 pm »
Fulham Chelsea would be a nice semi
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:51:49 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:50:20 pm
Fulham Chelsea would be a nice semi
Whatever floats your boat, I guess ;)
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 10:41:26 pm
just saw that foul he made on Maatsen, hes an absolute lunatic with anger issues. Defo in the PL gobshite 11.
is there a thread on that? I was gonna start one.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:36:37 pm
We beat them in two finals in the same season. Has that ever happened before?.
Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in 92-93.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #466 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:30 pm
Looks like it at this rate. Teams just roll over for them.

It'll take us to stop them.

Mystic Mogadon strikes again.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #467 on: Today at 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:23:14 pm
No one is celebrating Chelsea winning, they are celebrating the Saudi's losing.

Precisely.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #468 on: Today at 11:08:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:53:21 pm
is there a thread on that? I was gonna start one.

Not sure if there is  ;D

that Martinez from Villa would be in goal! 
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #469 on: Today at 11:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 11:08:47 pm
Not sure if there is  ;D

that Martinez from Villa would be in goal! 

Captain. Leader. Legend.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #470 on: Today at 11:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 11:08:47 pm
Not sure if there is  ;D

that Martinez from Villa would be in goal! 

Pickford surely?!
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #471 on: Today at 11:17:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:30:38 pm
I don't think it has at all. I can't think of any of their big money buys since January 2022 that have been shit. Barnes and Tonali both looked well able to contribute before they got injured/suspended. If anything they're doing things better than City, there's no signings like Santa Cruz and Robinho yet, which bodes badly for the future for the rest of us.

I think they've bought sensibly (with Ashworth in charge of recruitment there's a sensible strategy) but the volume of spend hasn't been majorly exorbitant. They spent about 130 mill in the summer as  a Champions League club. Chelsea (out of Europe) practically spent that just on one player, so they're not just doing what City or Chelsea did in terms of blowing everyone else out the water financially.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
« Reply #472 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
Mathematically speaking there are 1995 combinations for the semi final draw
