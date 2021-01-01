Looks like it at this rate. Teams just roll over for them.It'll take us to stop them.
Leading at Goodison until the 82nd minute is rolling over for them? Wtf are you on about.
Good officiating, disgusting from Sterling
Not even created a chance second half Fulham. Total bottle job against an Everton team who were doing nothing in the game.
7 minutes added time in the Everton match
Neither team created anything, it's currently a draw. Please explain how Fulham have rolled over for them.
Maybe not roll over but they just stopped playing second half, sat back and invited pressure. The goal was inevitable. 1-1 and they start going forward again.
Chelsea have spent 1.5bn for this
Any link for penos?
Anyone have a link for the Everton pens?Couldn't find it anywhere on TV.
#https://live.sport365.stream/19-dec-2023/soccer/everton-fulham
This Chelsea game is an infuriating watch.
Blueshite to win their first trophy since 1995?
Thiago Silva asking himself what he has done in a previous life to deserve playing with that bunch of bums...
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]