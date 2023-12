selecting a team for the League Cup is a classic damned if you do, damned if you don't situation for any manager with top-4 aspirations.



getting knocked out of Europe will have made his mind up to go full strength for this. His paymasters won’t have been happy at them not even making Europa knockout as being in europe adds a whole new level of sportswashing possibilities. He’s under pressure now to make sure he gets them back to Wembley at least.