Not sure which thread to put this in, but I think both fans and pundits are way to fickle when talking about who is the favourite for the league. Opinions are switched on basis of single games and form. The thing is, it`s just guesswork. No one talked about Liverpool as a candidate when we actually lowkey played very well in the first part of the season and were within a touching distance of points, but were 4th. When we suddenly took the lead before the United game "everyone" said we were huge favourites for the United game(which we were), but still- I think most would say we haven`t played our best for the last 4-5 games. Right now Arsenal seems to be the flavour of the week, but let`s see. People confuse quality and form. At the moment Arsenal probably are in a better form and play with more creaticity than us, but that doesn`t matter in February/March as long as we`re within a decent points distance. We might kick in to gear. We might not, but we`ll see.
Like it was too obvious that United would be an "easy" game for us, it`s too simple to say Arsenal look stronger than us. Let`s see if the view is the same after next weekend.