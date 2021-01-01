The result is even more annoying today. I don't know who had better chances, but I generally agree that both sides could win yesterday. On the other day Trent doesn't make that tackle or Hojlund converts his chance and it gets even uglier. Same goes the other way. For how little interested United were in attacking it is a little bit concerning they've managed to create any chances.



I agree we're somehow in "transition", but I don't want us to use it as excuse and hide behind it. Expectations may change based on circumstances and I think this is where are we now. In general City lose more points in first part of season, but even for their standards this year they lose a little bit more. Arsenal look more balanced, especially with Rice coming in, but it is not like they have it easy each match. We should push it as there is a real chance to win the league this year. Winter transfer window is almost there and we should use it to inject some energy into the team and simply strengthen.



We don't know when or how the transition ends. We don't know whether City will not wake themselves up and decide to walk the league next time. But now we are 1 point of the top in December and it would be a shame not to push it. Look at our attacking situation. Coming into this season we all thought that transition concerning our attackers is well thought and somehow behind us. But it looks like it we will have to make some decisions about it again in the summer, even if Salah doesn't leave.



Good thing we have 2 games coming soon. Bad thing they won't be easy.







