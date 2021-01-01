« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Man United  (Read 17634 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 04:04:57 pm
Nah, Konate had the best chance of the game.

I think the best chances were headers from corners.  I think there were three or four which seemed to be on the penalty spot and almost free headers which we mostly missed, or put straight at the keeper.  Hoiland's chance was excellent though.  In a way, who had the single best chance is irrelevant.  To be so superior, have so much of the ball, but still give up a couple of great chances to a poor side is criminal.  It would have been a smash and grab but we gave up enough chances to lose the game yesterday, and it's not as if their goalkeeper had to have a wonder game or there were a ton of poor refereeing decisions, our play just wasn't good enough to create a ton of great chances.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm »
I've not been watching football this season.

For some reason I decided to watch yesterdays "game". It did absolutely nothing to encourage me back.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:27:12 pm
How many last min winners have we had?

We're very lucky to have the points we do.
Games are 90 minutes (plus injury time) long. It's no luckier scoring in added time than it is scoring in the first minute.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #803 on: Today at 06:45:50 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:03:25 pm
You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us and Thiagos new hip donation gofund me will have another one.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #804 on: Today at 06:49:12 pm »
Not sure which thread to put this in, but I think both fans and pundits are way to fickle when talking about who is the favourite for the league. Opinions are switched on basis of single games and form. The thing is, it`s just guesswork. No one talked about Liverpool as a candidate when we actually lowkey played very well in the first part of the season and were within a touching distance of points, but were 4th. When we suddenly took the lead before the United game "everyone" said we were huge favourites for the United game(which we were), but still- I think most would say we haven`t played our best for the last 4-5 games. Right now Arsenal seems to be the flavour of the week, but let`s see. People confuse quality and form. At the moment Arsenal probably are in a better form and play with more creaticity than us, but that doesn`t matter in February/March as long as we`re within a decent points distance. We might kick in to gear. We might not, but we`ll see.


Like it was too obvious that United would be an "easy" game for us, it`s too simple to say Arsenal look stronger than us. Let`s see if the view is the same after next weekend.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #805 on: Today at 06:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:49:12 pm
Not sure which thread to put this in, but I think both fans and pundits are way to fickle when talking about who is the favourite for the league. Opinions are switched on basis of single games and form. The thing is, it`s just guesswork. No one talked about Liverpool as a candidate when we actually lowkey played very well in the first part of the season and were within a touching distance of points, but were 4th. When we suddenly took the lead before the United game "everyone" said we were huge favourites for the United game(which we were), but still- I think most would say we haven`t played our best for the last 4-5 games. Right now Arsenal seems to be the flavour of the week, but let`s see. People confuse quality and form. At the moment Arsenal probably are in a better form and play with more creaticity than us, but that doesn`t matter in February/March as long as we`re within a decent points distance. We might kick in to gear. We might not, but we`ll see.


Like it was too obvious that United would be an "easy" game for us, it`s too simple to say Arsenal look stronger than us. Let`s see if the view is the same after next weekend.

In a sense - United was an easy game overall - except that blasted scoring thing.

Sure - they had a break or two - what relegation team doesn't? Luton scored on theirs.

But it was still an easy game.*


*I was squarely in the camp of narrow victory as all factors were against us (poor form, united getting embarrased twice in the week, etc.)
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:59:32 pm
I've not been watching football this season.

For some reason I decided to watch yesterdays "game". It did absolutely nothing to encourage me back.

You are a fucking jinx.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:03:24 pm
You are a fucking jinx.  ;D

Ah don't worry

That was one game too many
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:09:51 pm »
I keep thinking "what if Trent's effort went in?"

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:09:51 pm
I keep thinking "what if Trent's effort went in?"



Then we would have won.

Another day and that game is 2/3 nil.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:09:51 pm
I keep thinking "what if Trent's effort went in?"
For me, that was the best chance of the game. The keeper was left for dead and the ball was going in. Only the swerve took it the wrong side of the post.

If that goes in the Mancs have to come out and have a go. It probably ends in a routine 1-0 for us.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
aint it amazing we were top for a week and the media were not mentioning it at all we draw one game arsenal went back top and city 4th yet city and arsenal are no dead cert to win the prem .... the sports media in the uk is truely crap ...   ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:39:22 pm »
Boring. We had the right approach in terms of shooting from range, but overdid it somewhat. Healthy balance needed. Still CS, no disciplinary issues, only 1pt off the top and more importantly 4pts AHEAD of ManCity. Most fans would not think it would have been possible in August. Not worried by our forwards yet.

To me simply we have to win the next block of 3 games. Two are at home and against the top teams. Win all those and we are on 47pts which would be a great position to win the title from. We can build more steam but those 3 games would cement us as proper serious contenders.

Add in another proper DM and we are cooking.







Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:41:42 pm »
We were crap. Man Utd are atrocious and we made them look good.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:42:51 pm »
The result is even more annoying today. I don't know who had better chances, but I generally agree that both sides could win yesterday. On the other day Trent doesn't make that tackle or Hojlund converts his chance and it gets even uglier. Same goes the other way. For how little interested United were in attacking it is a little bit concerning they've managed to create any chances.

I agree we're somehow in "transition", but I don't want us to use it as excuse and hide behind it. Expectations may change based on circumstances and I think this is where are we now. In general City lose more points in first part of season, but even for their standards this year they lose a little bit more. Arsenal look more balanced, especially with Rice coming in, but it is not like they have it easy each match. We should push it as there is a real chance to win the league this year. Winter transfer window is almost there and we should use it to inject some energy into the team and simply strengthen.

We don't know when or how the transition ends. We don't know whether City will not wake themselves up and decide to walk the league next time. But now we are 1 point of the top in December and it would be a shame not to push it. Look at our attacking situation. Coming into this season we all thought that transition concerning our attackers is well thought and somehow behind us. But it looks like it we will have to make some decisions about it again in the summer, even if Salah doesn't leave.

Good thing we have 2 games coming soon. Bad thing they won't be easy.



Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:49:44 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 08:42:51 pm
The result is even more annoying today. I don't know who had better chances, but I generally agree that both sides could win yesterday. On the other day Trent doesn't make that tackle or Hojlund converts his chance and it gets even uglier. Same goes the other way. For how little interested United were in attacking it is a little bit concerning they've managed to create any chances.

I agree we're somehow in "transition", but I don't want us to use it as excuse and hide behind it. Expectations may change based on circumstances and I think this is where are we now. In general City lose more points in first part of season, but even for their standards this year they lose a little bit more. Arsenal look more balanced, especially with Rice coming in, but it is not like they have it easy each match. We should push it as there is a real chance to win the league this year. Winter transfer window is almost there and we should use it to inject some energy into the team and simply strengthen.

We don't know when or how the transition ends. We don't know whether City will not wake themselves up and decide to walk the league next time. But now we are 1 point of the top in December and it would be a shame not to push it. Look at our attacking situation. Coming into this season we all thought that transition concerning our attackers is well thought and somehow behind us. But it looks like it we will have to make some decisions about it again in the summer, even if Salah doesn't leave.

Good thing we have 2 games coming soon. Bad thing they won't be easy.
We ALWAYS give up big chances. Even the likes of Luton and Sheffield didn't find it difficult to get very good openings they should have scored from.

It's just the way the play and our attack can't afford to be off. Defensively,  we've not improved since last season. The difference is that we're scoring goals which have a big impact on our momentum in games.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:41:42 pm
We were crap. Man Utd are atrocious and we made them look good.
They didnt look good, just another mid table team arriving at Anfield and sticking everyone behind the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:51:27 pm
They didnt look good, just another mid table team arriving at Anfield and sticking everyone behind the ball.

yeah - they didn't look good in the least. They looked like a promoted team playing their first-ever match at Anfield.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
In the history of football, better sides have always occasionally failed to beat/score against an inferior side who coke to make life difficult. In our imperious title winning season it was a draw with Burnley that stopped us winning every home game.

Were not playing as well as we can at the moment and thats a slight concern with big games on the horizon but I dont get why United seem to be so delighted with a draw. Their last goal at Anfield was three, maybe four managers ago. It wasnt them, it was us.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #819 on: Today at 08:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 08:53:00 pm
In the history of football, better sides have always occasionally failed to beat/score against an inferior side who coke to make life difficult. In our imperious title winning season it was a draw with Burnley that stopped us winning every home game.

Were not playing as well as we can at the moment and thats a slight concern with big games on the horizon but I dont get why United seem to be so delighted with a draw. Their last goal at Anfield was three, maybe four managers ago. It wasnt them, it was us.

I think what is adding to some of the negativity is that clearly there is a title to be won here and an opportunity has presented itself. In our actual, linear development we have done really well this season and should be delighted with our progress (which I am anyway). Even this result isnt that bad when seen in the light of development.

If City were where Arsenal are then I dont think people would be that fussed. Its just the thought of City dropping off and us not capitalising.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #820 on: Today at 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 08:53:00 pm
In the history of football, better sides have always occasionally failed to beat/score against an inferior side who coke to make life difficult. In our imperious title winning season it was a draw with Burnley that stopped us winning every home game.

Were not playing as well as we can at the moment and thats a slight concern with big games on the horizon but I dont get why United seem to be so delighted with a draw. Their last goal at Anfield was three, maybe four managers ago. It wasnt them, it was us.

I knew they were on drugs
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:08:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:50 pm
I think what is adding to some of the negativity is that clearly there is a title to be won here and an opportunity has presented itself. In our actual, linear development we have done really well this season and should be delighted with our progress (which I am anyway). Even this result isnt that bad when seen in the light of development.

If City were where Arsenal are then I dont think people would be that fussed. Its just the thought of City dropping off and us not capitalising.

All good points.

I'd just add, that from my point of view I think Arsenal aren't that great either as title challengers so it makes it even more frustrating that we have somewhat blown our chance to create some separation.  But you are right we are doing well given the introduction of new players and the development of our new squad.  But undoubtedly when you approach the halfway mark and you are top, expectations invariably go up and perhaps in the next few games we learn that we aren't good enough to sustain that position just yet, but then maybe we blow Arsenal out of the water?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:50 pm
I think what is adding to some of the negativity is that clearly there is a title to be won here and an opportunity has presented itself. In our actual, linear development we have done really well this season and should be delighted with our progress (which I am anyway). Even this result isnt that bad when seen in the light of development.

If City were where Arsenal are then I dont think people would be that fussed. Its just the thought of City dropping off and us not capitalising.

How can there be a title to win when the team have not even clicked yet? The only reason people are thinking we have some chance is because City have so far dropped more points than they usually do. How exactly do we capitalise when we don't actually know the way to bring the best out in our players presently? I always had this season down as a development season in which we could perhaps challenge for a cup, and top four but mainly about enabling our new midfield to gel and for the team to come together. But that has clearly not happened at the moment and frankly it would need to very quickly for us to keep pace at the top.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:24 pm
Then we would have won.

Another day and that game is 2/3 nil.

One would have been enough to beat a team with so little ambition but once we got the first, the flood gates might well have opened. Could easily have been another 7-0.

Shame we never got the first though. Ho hum.

I was confident we would win but its no credit to them that we didnt - it was our profligacy that let us down, their defence wasnt all that.

Anyway, it is what it is. We move on. Need to remember that were still very much a team in transition, and that showed yesterday. Weve overperformed so far this season. We could still be title contenders if things really start to click in the second half of the season, but we wont be running away with it.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:33:42 pm
How can there be a title to win when the team have not even clicked yet? The only reason people are thinking we have some chance is because City have so far dropped more points than they usually do. How exactly do we capitalise when we don't actually know the way to bring the best out in our players presently? I always had this season down as a development season in which we could perhaps challenge for a cup, and top four but mainly about enabling our new midfield to gel and for the team to come together. But that has clearly not happened at the moment and frankly it would need to very quickly for us to keep pace at the top.

There is when you have managed to get yourself to the top of the table. Thats when you see the gift horse and the mouth open. Its just human nature.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:33:42 pm
The only reason people are thinking we have some chance is because City have so far dropped more points than they usually do.

Exactly this. Were relying on other teams being as inconsistent as us for us to have a chance at the title this year. It may or may not happen. Arsenal, Villa and Spurs will drop points but we know City have a habit of going on long winning streaks. But maybe they wont this year, who knows? We need to be realistic but its far too soon to be giving up hope.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:41:42 pm
We were crap. Man Utd are atrocious and we made them look good.

We werent crap, we just didnt quite click.

They were atrocious and they looked atrocious. The scoreline flatters them massively. 
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #827 on: Today at 09:45:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:29 pm
There is when you have managed to get yourself to the top of the table. Thats when you see the gift horse and the mouth open. Its just human nature.

Then people need to be realistic and understand that should the team not win the title its not the end of the world. Anyway, I'm quite happy at the moment generally I have said all along I think there is great potential whatever happens this season or not.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #828 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:45:06 pm
Then people need to be realistic and understand that should the team not win the title its not the end of the world. Anyway, I'm quite happy at the moment generally I have said all along I think there is great potential whatever happens this season or not.

I don’t think people will believe it’s the end of the world. But they may be disappointed and considering what we have been through with City, if they drop off and another team capitalises, then there would be natural disappointment.

Last season if Arsenal would have won the league then it wouldn’t bother me as we were shite. But now there is a bigger chance because we have progressed. We also have the added fact that 2 of our best players don’t have very long left at the club.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #829 on: Today at 10:17:05 pm »
Arsenal I would say are a year ahead of us development wise though and haven't rebuilt their midfield. It's far easier settling one player at the end of the day. As for Salah ana Van Dijk who knows what Salah's plans are? I would say Van Dijk still has some time left. It's not this season or bust yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #830 on: Today at 10:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 10:17:05 pm
Arsenal I would say are a year ahead of us development wise though and haven't rebuilt their midfield. It's far easier settling one player at the end of the day. As for Salah ana Van Dijk who knows what Salah's plans are? I would say Van Dijk still has some time left. It's not this season or bust yet.

Possibly, but thats the thing with players on the wrong side of 30, it can disappear pretty quick.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #831 on: Today at 10:22:16 pm »
Well people are allowed to be disappointed that we drew with a team we're clearly better than. But we're absolutely in a title race. We are 1 point behind the leaders, 4 points ahead of City. Everyone would have bit anyone's hands off for that, some did not believe it was possible we can be in contention this season. Clearly Arsenal are far from perfect either if we are only 1 point behind them.

It's really exciting to be in this position and how big that Arsenal game is. Honestly if you can't see that and are unable to look forward to the season that lies ahead and only focus on the negatives, you're a miserable bastard.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #832 on: Today at 10:31:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:37 pm
Possibly, but thats the thing with players on the wrong side of 30, it can disappear pretty quick.

It can but only time will tell.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #833 on: Today at 10:32:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:07 pm
I dont think people will believe its the end of the world. But they may be disappointed and considering what we have been through with City, if they drop off and another team capitalises, then there would be natural disappointment.

Last season if Arsenal would have won the league then it wouldnt bother me as we were shite. But now there is a bigger chance because we have progressed. We also have the added fact that 2 of our best players dont have very long left at the club.

I don't think Arsenal have been that much better than us this, yet they are assumed to be favourites to profit should City continue to falter. I mean Carragher and some on here are talking about the luck we have had with late winners - when Arsenal have had far more fortune in this regard.

A team could win the Prem this season with between 80-84 points it's been done before. This would be bring maybe in even bring Villa into the mix too.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #834 on: Today at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:41:42 pm
We were crap. Man Utd are atrocious and we made them look good.

Wouldnt go that far.  As poor as we were, they struggled to get out of their half.   For the neutral, the game was an awful watch.
