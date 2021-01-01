« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Man United  (Read 14905 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #720 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 12:03:22 pm
and people bemoan Endo on the ball, he was being asked to thread the eye of a needle with a blindfold on.
It would help if he could receive the ball and actually turn and face the way we're attacking rather than giving it straight back to Konate or VVD.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:29:57 pm »
Personally, I don't like the hybrid right-back role. It got us out of a hole last season and stopped Trent sulking, but it needs to go now. What we gain from Trent coming central, we lose from then being far too compact. Against teams like utd who have a low block and go man-for-man, it makes us really easy to contain. I like Trent in midfield and if that's his position now then fine, but recently we look much more threatening when Gomez comes on at right-back and provides width.

Hence, rather than a centre back or a DM, I'd like to see us go out and buy a quality, ready to go, right back next month. If we could find a right footed Andy Robertson that would be perfect!
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:29:57 pm
Personally, I don't like the hybrid right-back role. It got us out of a hole last season and stopped Trent sulking, but it needs to go now. What we gain from Trent coming central, we lose from then being far too compact. Against teams like utd who have a low block and go man-for-man, it makes us really easy to contain. I like Trent in midfield and if that's his position now then fine, but recently we look much more threatening when Gomez comes on at right-back and provides width.

Hence, rather than a centre back or a DM, I'd like to see us go out and buy a quality, ready to go, right back next month. If we could find a right footed Andy Robertson that would be perfect!
Probably not the place for it but Neco Williams looked really good against Spurs on Friday.  Maybe he was agitating for a move which is why we sold him to Forest but I didn't get that impression.  It seemed more a case of FSG cashing in on a saleable asset to invest elsewhere as that's fundamentally their model.

£17m isn't to be sniffed at but what a great option it would be to have Williams at right back when Trent is used elsewhere (or rested) instead of shoehorning Gomez in there.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:35:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:34:15 pm
Probably not the place for it but Neco Williams looked really good against Spurs on Friday.  Maybe he was agitating for a move but I didn't get that impression.  It seemed more a case of FSG cashing in on a saleable asset to invest elsewhere as that's fundamentally their model.

£17m isn't to be sniffed at but what a great option it would be to have Williams at right back instead of shoehorning Gomez in there.

Would take Gomez as a right back over Williams all day long.  I like Neco, but he's a converted winger who doesn't have any real speed or power.  He's tidy on the ball and a neat passer but Gomez is way better defensively and way more physical.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:29:57 pm
Personally, I don't like the hybrid right-back role. It got us out of a hole last season and stopped Trent sulking, but it needs to go now. What we gain from Trent coming central, we lose from then being far too compact. Against teams like utd who have a low block and go man-for-man, it makes us really easy to contain. I like Trent in midfield and if that's his position now then fine, but recently we look much more threatening when Gomez comes on at right-back and provides width.

Hence, rather than a centre back or a DM, I'd like to see us go out and buy a quality, ready to go, right back next month. If we could find a right footed Andy Robertson that would be perfect!

Problem was last season scoring goals when we dominated the ball, trents move altered that,  problem last few games has been in the final third we have just made silly choices plenty of times we had width and chewed the ball or shot.
No time for caution.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:39:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:35:37 pm
Would take Gomez as a right back over Williams all day long.  I like Neco, but he's a converted winger who doesn't have any real speed or power.  He's tidy on the ball and a neat passer but Gomez is way better defensively and way more physical.
But didn't we bring Gomez on to do winger-type activities?

I really like Gomez but he seems more suited to the second central defensive position when Trent is at right back as he's very comfortable covering that extra space.  When Trent is playing in one of the three central midfield positions then an attacking full back seems more useful for us.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #726 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Kostas has been good when we've needed him but it's a serious drop off in terms of attacking capacity when Andy doesn't play. His ability to stretch teams up and down that side is a massive factor against mid table shite like United who sit deep hoping for a point. Jota is a huge loss also and his in game football intelligence is miles ahead of Nunez.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #727 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:10 pm
Thats his role.
Is it? Or is it the 8s/fullbacks to get into space to recieve the ball?

I must have missed the 5 years of Fabinho making incisive killer vertical passes.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #728 on: Today at 01:07:37 pm »
I have at no point in this season really bought into the idea of us winning the title. We lack far too much. Yesterday pretty much confirmed it for me.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #729 on: Today at 01:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:07:37 pm
I have at no point in this season really bought into the idea of us winning the title. We lack far too much. Yesterday pretty much confirmed it for me.

I agree overall. I thought it was always asking a lot when you are rebuilding the most important part of your team. It's only the fact that City have dropped off this season that people are thinking about it. But the players need more experience of playing together, especially as if we haven't clicked yet. There is a lot of potential overall, but we have to sort the system out better which hopefully provides us with more width and less of players moving infield.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #730 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:07:37 pm
I have at no point in this season really bought into the idea of us winning the title. We lack far too much. Yesterday pretty much confirmed it for me.

and yet we sit one point off the top after 17 games played
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #731 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:19:37 pm
and yet we sit one point off the top after 17 games played

But in how many games have we really looked convincing though?

If we improve we could challenge but if some of our players continue on the downward trajectory we could have a fight to make top four.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #732 on: Today at 01:23:03 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:19:37 pm
and yet we sit one point off the top after 17 games played
...and after not even getting out of third gear yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Positives and perspective:

- Yesterday was a much-needed kick up the arse.
- One point behind Arsenal, with a motivated side looking to make things right, and a week's rest. Chance to go ahead of them this weekend with a win.
- We drew, and very nearly almost lost, to a very poor United side in 2019-20.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:25:49 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 01:21:50 pm
But in how many games have we really looked convincing though?

If we improve we could challenge but if some of our players continue on the downward trajectory we could have a fight to make top four.
Yes, it depends how we kick on from here on in. We are clearly playing nowhere near our best, yet we are still in the thick of it. Start clicking and we have so much potential improvement to make. Then, who knows where that takes us? ...

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Its pretty mind blowing that if we beat Arsenal were top for Christmas. Not sure what that says about us, or the rest of the league to be honest. Weve been pretty average to watch, but fuck it, Im up for the ride.
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:07:37 pm
I have at no point in this season really bought into the idea of us winning the title. We lack far too much. Yesterday pretty much confirmed it for me.
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:19:37 pm
and yet we sit one point off the top after 17 games played
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 01:21:50 pm
But in how many games have we really looked convincing though?

If we improve we could challenge but if some of our players continue on the downward trajectory we could have a fight to make top four.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 01:23:03 pm
...and after not even getting out of third gear yet.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 01:25:49 pm
Yes, it depends how we kick on from here on in. We are clearly playing nowhere near our best, yet we are still in the thick of it. Start clicking and we have so much potential improvement to make. Then, who knows where that takes us? ...


I'm way more pessimistic than I was yesterday.

We've played pretty at a pretty average level all season and have masked it with some thrilling late comebacks. Several actually.

Eventually that will even out and luck will not be with us.

Our title challenge could be over by the time January 2 rolls around.

Arsenal, (West Ham), Burnley, Newcastle - I don't see a guaranteed 3 points in there the way we are playing. The 3 we would think are a certainty at Burnley - 1) see Luton, 2) Burnley will just do what everyone else has done.


Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:31:11 pm
Its pretty mind blowing that if we beat Arsenal were top for Christmas. Not sure what that says about us, or the rest of the league to be honest. Weve been pretty average to watch, but fuck it, Im up for the ride.
Another year when we're top at Christmas and go on not to win it, unlike most other teams who were top at Christmas!
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #738 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:34:26 pm
Another year when we're top at Christmas and go on not to win it, unlike most other teams who were top at Christmas!

When you mention other teams I take it your referring to teams who are run by criminals or states?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm »
Arsenal will be a much harder game than United but there is no way they'll play as defensive and negatively and they'll be looking to win the game. That'll open up a lot more space for us.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #740 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:35:38 pm
When you mention other teams I take it your referring to teams who are run by criminals or states?
Yes.  And Leicester.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #741 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:33:49 pm
I'm way more pessimistic than I was yesterday.

We've played pretty at a pretty average level all season and have masked it with some thrilling late comebacks. Several actually.

Eventually that will even out and luck will not be with us.

Our title challenge could be over by the time January 2 rolls around.

Arsenal, (West Ham), Burnley, Newcastle - I don't see a guaranteed 3 points in there the way we are playing. The 3 we would think are a certainty at Burnley - 1) see Luton, 2) Burnley will just do what everyone else has done.


Good thing you're not playing then, so it doesn't matter if you're pessimstic or not, you can't influence the result.  :D
