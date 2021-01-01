Personally, I don't like the hybrid right-back role. It got us out of a hole last season and stopped Trent sulking, but it needs to go now. What we gain from Trent coming central, we lose from then being far too compact. Against teams like utd who have a low block and go man-for-man, it makes us really easy to contain. I like Trent in midfield and if that's his position now then fine, but recently we look much more threatening when Gomez comes on at right-back and provides width.



Hence, rather than a centre back or a DM, I'd like to see us go out and buy a quality, ready to go, right back next month. If we could find a right footed Andy Robertson that would be perfect!