Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:10:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:33:57 am
With how uninterested Manu were in the ball we probably would have been better served with Gomez at right back and Trent as the 6.
Trent is not quick enough to overlap. He gets it with space then slows it down.

Gomez would do that better.
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:10:41 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:07:11 am
I dont know what it is really, but it just looks like we are overcomplicating things. Trent can shine anywhere on the pitch - he is that good on the ball, but the play around him is contracting in weird ways, we seem to be choking ourselves out of space repeatedly.

I just think we need to adapt when teams have no interest in playing.

Gomez should have started yesterday with Trent in the middle.
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:11:43 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 07:39:40 am
We miss Matip.
His ball carrying skills and passing are very useful against teams like that. I found Konate ropey in his passing.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:12:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:03:09 am
However, we need to adapt when these sides play like United did. Gomez was good when he came on.
Gomez should start on Saturday at right back. Trent in midfield.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:14:26 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:43:19 am
Oh yes, good baby Jesus yes.
The amount of times last night we passed the ball around the back aimlessly, only for it to end up with Konate who would proceed to sadly look ahead, hoping something would open up, afraid to push ahead. We really do miss Joel.
Agreed Konate was fine defensively. Offensively what Joel provided is sorely missing. Not sure who out of Konate or Virgil is best to replace that ability of bringing the ball into midfield and beyond when required.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:15:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:11:43 am
His ball carrying skills and passing are very useful against teams like that. I found Konate ropey in his passing.
He had one run i think near the end of the second half which is exactly what we needed iirc. Joel's presence and performances have been understated - not sure how we resolve that against sides that will do that at Anfield.
Offline edeyj

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:16:22 am »
Front 3 are firing blanks. Needs addressing.
Offline wah00ey

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:22:16 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 01:10:30 am
34 shots, 12 corners, 69% possession and no goals. Seemed like all of our players were missing their final ball today. We struggled with Kostas going up the left against Dalot. Definitely needed to get the ball to Mo more in the final third, we probably could have tried to go up the right side more in the second half. Also when Gomez came on and Trent moved into the midfield his crosses from the right channel were actually missed. It's worth it for him to get chances in the centre at the top of their box, was a foot away from netting a tidy finish when he ran for the 6y box on one of our possession.

We just needed one of the FWs to have their shooting boots on. I thought the game was calling for Jota, bad timing for his injury. I can't really fault the game management either from Klopp, Elliott could have been introduced earlier but that's it really.

Also, has to be said, the double yellow for Dalot at the end of the game was shocking from Michael Oliver. One of the most obviously and badly wrong decisions we've seen this season.
Compared to 8 shots, 4 corners and 58% possession in the 7-0.
Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:57:31 am »
Is McAllister that player that you don`t really notice that much when he plays, but when he doesn`t you really notice it ?  Feels like yesterdays game was that game.
Online BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:59:22 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:57:31 am
Is McAllister that player that you don`t really notice that much when he plays, but when he doesn`t you really notice it ?  Feels like yesterdays game was that game.
Absolutely. We were grim in midfield against Palace too. Hes a proven premier league midfielder, huge loss. Hopefully gets a few minutes on Wednesday and is back for Saturday.
Online [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:02:43 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:57:31 am
Is McAllister that player that you don`t really notice that much when he plays, but when he doesn`t you really notice it ?  Feels like yesterdays game was that game.

Yup, really helps with the pace of the game and forward balls..........Robertson, too nearly everything gets killed down that left side recently
Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:03:12 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:57:31 am
Is McAllister that player that you don`t really notice that much when he plays, but when he doesn`t you really notice it ?  Feels like yesterdays game was that game.

We definitely missed him. I'm really hopeful he make the game at the weekend.
Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:03:49 am »
We often fall into the trap of playing at the pace the opposition want us to. We came out first 5 minutes absolutely going for it, but as soon as they slowed it down, so did we and the crowd fell flat soon after. Our passes were then over complicated, and trying to force our way through a low block. Their 2 defensive midfielders got booked early yet we didn't turn and run at them once.

The subs were a bit odd, maybe Gravenberch coming off threw the plan off, but Elliot has come on and made a big impact lately, yet both him and Jones seemed to come on into unfamiliar roles and couldn't get into the game for the 10 minutes they got. I thought we should have just gone Gakpo/Elliot for that first double sub, then Gomez for Endo a bit later to get Trent centrally.

The front 3 is troubling at the moment, but we have also got ourselves 1 point off top so I wouldn't say they are a massive issues as long as they are causing the problems for the goals to come from somewhere. Diaz seems to do everything he used to, until he gets near the box and maybe it's an effect of the injury, or just confidence that means he isn't getting it right. I'd like to see Gakpo start against Arsenal.

A frustrating match, which puts more pressure on the Arsenal match. Funny to see they are now pointing at past success to try bite back... how ironic.
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:18:46 am »
Some weird narrative from their lot that they were disappointed that they didn't win.
Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:18:46 am
Some weird narrative from their lot that they were disappointed that they didn't win.

They had the best chance of the game. Allison saved us big time.
Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:34:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:25:21 am
They had the best chance of the game. Allison saved us big time.

They had two chances but let's not rewrite history. They were horrific.
Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:41:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:25:21 am
They had the best chance of the game. Allison saved us big time.
Incorrect. Gravenberch had the best chance of the game per Xg. He had .41 chance in the 16th minute. A volley in the 6 yard box. It after Nunez passes the header into the 6 yard box from a Trent Cross.
Hojlund chance was the 2nd best at .2
Gakpo had the 3rd best in 90+2 at .17
Mo in the 16th minute had a .16 xg chance after the Gravenberch shot.
Online SuperStevieNicol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #697 on: Today at 09:47:05 am »
One of those days where more players are off form than on form. Front 3 not firing and squad stretched. It happens. We didnt lose and we are in a great place overall on all fronts. Beat West Ham and beat Arsenal and it will be a great Christmas.
Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:02:56 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:41:24 am
Incorrect. Gravenberch had the best chance of the game per Xg. He had .41 chance in the 16th minute. A volley in the 6 yard box. It after Nunez passes the header into the 6 yard box from a Trent Cross.
Hojlund chance was the 2nd best at .2
Gakpo had the 3rd best in 90+2 at .17
Mo in the 16th minute had a .16 xg chance after the Gravenberch shot.

Gravenberch's shot was the best chance of the game? It was a shot from distance.
Offline Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #699 on: Today at 10:04:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:36:05 am
Jota has 4 goals in 8 starts in the league so his numbers are ok, but Diaz has 3 in 12, Nunez 4 in 10 and Gakpo 2 in 7. We really need the attackers to step up here.

We are one game away from the half way point so based on that none of our strikers (apart from Mo) will get into double figures if they carry on at that rate.
Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #700 on: Today at 10:08:35 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:04:48 am
We are one game away from the half way point so based on that none of our strikers (apart from Mo) will get into double figures if they carry on at that rate.

This wouldn't be a problem if others were chipping in with goals but that's dried up as well.
Offline Shady Craig

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #701 on: Today at 10:19:09 am »
Just one of those days yesterday, shit happens.

But when we are like that fuck me are we bad for just lumping aimless balls into the box and taking long shots constantly, Salah loses the ability to make the simplest pass and Trent suddenly can't cross for his life. Fully expect them to be back on it Wednesday though but got to say Szoboszlai has been awful on the ball for weeks now, still works hard for the team but would really like him to start adding assists or just general creating stuff to his game again. And Diaz needs to start taking people on on the outside now and again instead of trying to cut in onto his right every time.
Online Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #702 on: Today at 10:19:41 am »
Quote from: edeyj on Today at 08:16:22 am
Front 3 are firing blanks. Needs addressing.
Jota is more important to us than most realise in that respect. That said, every team goes through lean spells. That was shit-up-a-stick yesterday so no wonder everyone struggled. One goal would have clinched that either way, but it didn't happen.

As we all know and Jurgen has quite often said, this is a time of the year that you cannot go expecting fluent, energetic and open games of football. Not losing and keeping players fit is the name of the game, so I'm not really that fussed about the performance - it was inevitable.

Anyway, here we are though, one game (that was never a loss) lost and sitting within a win of the summit. Take that every day of the year. Just relieved that that farce is over anyway and move on.
Online Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #703 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:02:56 am
Gravenberch's shot was the best chance of the game? It was a shot from distance.

Thats why stats aren't infallible, anyone who thinks Gravenberch chance is a better one than the one Hojlund had is bonkers.

Unless i'm thinking of another chance?
Online thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #704 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
That reminded me of a couple of games we had against Leicester where they would crowd their own penalty area and hope for the occasional clearance to fall their way for somebody to leg it up the pitch.  We struggled then and we struggled yesterday.  I don't think that's particularly on us as the "park the bus" tactic is a tried-and-tested way of frustrating sides.

We looked a lot better after the substitutions but couldn't quite force the ball in.  Two points dropped but hopefully a game we can learn plenty from.
Online Raid

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #705 on: Today at 10:45:16 am »
Ive not been overly convinced so far this season and I think Citys stuttering form had put us into a position we arent quite at yet. Too many players werent at it yesterday against a side that had no interest in winning the football match.

That said, we still should have won. Arsenal will come to win next week and that should suit us. Were in a fabulous position considering we havent really gone past third gear so far this season.
