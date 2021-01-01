We often fall into the trap of playing at the pace the opposition want us to. We came out first 5 minutes absolutely going for it, but as soon as they slowed it down, so did we and the crowd fell flat soon after. Our passes were then over complicated, and trying to force our way through a low block. Their 2 defensive midfielders got booked early yet we didn't turn and run at them once.



The subs were a bit odd, maybe Gravenberch coming off threw the plan off, but Elliot has come on and made a big impact lately, yet both him and Jones seemed to come on into unfamiliar roles and couldn't get into the game for the 10 minutes they got. I thought we should have just gone Gakpo/Elliot for that first double sub, then Gomez for Endo a bit later to get Trent centrally.



The front 3 is troubling at the moment, but we have also got ourselves 1 point off top so I wouldn't say they are a massive issues as long as they are causing the problems for the goals to come from somewhere. Diaz seems to do everything he used to, until he gets near the box and maybe it's an effect of the injury, or just confidence that means he isn't getting it right. I'd like to see Gakpo start against Arsenal.



A frustrating match, which puts more pressure on the Arsenal match. Funny to see they are now pointing at past success to try bite back... how ironic.