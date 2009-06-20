34 shots, 12 corners, 69% possession and no goals. Seemed like all of our players were missing their final ball today. We struggled with Kostas going up the left against Dalot. Definitely needed to get the ball to Mo more in the final third, we probably could have tried to go up the right side more in the second half. Also when Gomez came on and Trent moved into the midfield his crosses from the right channel were actually missed. It's worth it for him to get chances in the centre at the top of their box, was a foot away from netting a tidy finish when he ran for the 6y box on one of our possession.



We just needed one of the FWs to have their shooting boots on. I thought the game was calling for Jota, bad timing for his injury. I can't really fault the game management either from Klopp, Elliott could have been introduced earlier but that's it really.



Also, has to be said, the double yellow for Dalot at the end of the game was shocking from Michael Oliver. One of the most obviously and badly wrong decisions we've seen this season.