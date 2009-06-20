Its unfortunate that all of our attacking players are in a slump at the same time. Also having Jota out injured makes it worse because he offers something different and is a goal threat that can help take some pressure off the rest of them.



That aside, the injuries in midfield and the form drop off by Szoboslai.



I think our best midfield still consists of Thiago or at least Bajcetic with Macca and Szoboslai.



Right now I'd be inclined to move Trent to midfield. Jones had a good start to the season but since hos injury return he has been below par.



Szoboslai needs to step it up, and find some consistency again. A few months ago he made a statement how some players last year were fine with being on the bench.Even if it were true, there was no need to say that in the press, especually since he just signed in the summer.



We're still in a good position and it is difficult to play well during this intense period, but our attacking play has dropped off massively.



I dont know what we do with Nunez, he needs a goal but his constant poor decision making as of late is becoming detrmental.