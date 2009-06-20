« previous next »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
Indecision is a killer.
Which way today? ambitious and progressive or steady and cautious.
Be brave I'd say, just go for it.
What's to lose, we're great, United are shite.
Have a fucking game plan.

But no, it was almost scattergun when I look back now.
The approach from the start was ill-thought. Totally and completely ill-thought.
Oh yeah, but we smashed them 7-0 lad, come on.

Why the fuck was it all so wrong though?
Trying to cover outcomes was almost shithouse like.
Questions need to be asked and repeated situations unthinkable.
Those selections cannot be allowed again.

3-0 Mo, 4-0 Mo, 3-0 Darwin, 4-0 Darwin. Atrocious decisions that cost. Cost 4 nicker. Prick.
Wasted chances to win.
Bollocks.

Shit poem.
https://twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1736452262531150041

Quote
Liverpool (2.68) 0-0 (0.70) Man Utd
^^^^^ that's not a surprise.
Strange, cause I didn't expect us to score even if we'd had five hours of injury time. Stats, eh?
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Shit poem.

I read the first line to the tune of Rhythm is a Dancer, but then it all fell apart
Couldn't make a pass in the final third. 

Frustrated.  Dropping points against park the bus shite is slowly creeping into our game again.  Creativity in the final third against these shithouse teams is what we need, and we needed it today.

For the most part, I thought we did okay.  We needed a break, and didn't get it.

Disappointed we didn't test their keeper, once.  The shoot on sight policy is a good one against a shaky keeper (just make sure you get the shots on target).

United, that's the worst United side I've ever watched.  I mean, they'll be laughing and bantering that they've taken two points off of us up until they get their arses handed back to them when they can't park the bus.  Let's see where they are come the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Still in the group chasing the title.

:-X
A bit of perspective please, we are in joint 2nd palce and one point behind Arsenal. We are also 4 points ahead of Abu Dhabi and evreyone has played the same amount of games. 
Arsenal might not be a pretty game - hopefully their willingness to play will be to our advantage.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:11:21 am
Arsenal might not be a pretty game - hopefully their willingness to play will be to our advantage.

I think people are overestimating how much they will try to play against us. I think its likely they will come to Anfield to get a draw.
Klopp needs to take the front 6 he intends to play against Arsenal, leave them out of Wednesday and just get them to work together all week. Eat sleep repeat. Find some familiarity and some rhythm.
Frustrating day but our points total is way ahead of where we are in the development cycle of this team. Could have got nothing from the Fulham and Palace games so we take the lessons and look to be better next time. Have to be happy with where we are given its a new midfield and where we were last year.

The only thing that truly irks me is Darwins inability to stay onside. Its going to cost us in a big game soon.
Admit it, you sad fuckers.  We're really gutted because we just gave them their season highlight.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:26:08 am
Admit it, you sad fuckers.  We're really gutted because we just gave them their season highlight.
Nope, I'm gutted because we've dropped 2 points that would've put us back on top of the league. When you've lost league titles by a single point, it makes you realise how valuable each point is. Btw both years we lost the title by a point, we finished with Wolves at home. Guess which team we finish with on the last day of the season?
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm
Just back from the game.

Well I have to admit we were fucking shite. Didn't deserve to win.

Absolutely fucking rank. Struggling to remember a worse performance by any fucking Liverpool team ever.

Can't even be arsed typing any more.

Fucking shite.
Really?? C'mon.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:12:51 am
I think people are overestimating how much they will try to play against us. I think its likely they will come to Anfield to get a draw.

They may not have much trouble getting that. They have a good defense - and despite a dodgy keeper - they will lock down our current form of attack.
I know all 4 attackers were bad but I'm still trying to work out what Gakpo was trying to achieve when he came on. Either he should've been in and around the box (when Diaz/Nunez came off) or he should've been knitting play together. The shots were bad and desperate. The one where Gakpo shot straight at the defender when he could've played Gomez in was infuriating, especially considering that he could've then run in and looked for a cut back from Gomez.

We've seemed to go from a team that never shoots from distance to one thats just trying to hit everything. Neither is a good idea, good decision making will allow players to take a shot when in the right space and position, but also make the pass when that is the better option.
34 shots, 12 corners, 69% possession and no goals. Seemed like all of our players were missing their final ball today. We struggled with Kostas going up the left against Dalot. Definitely needed to get the ball to Mo more in the final third, we probably could have tried to go up the right side more in the second half. Also when Gomez came on and Trent moved into the midfield his crosses from the right channel were actually missed. It's worth it for him to get chances in the centre at the top of their box, was a foot away from netting a tidy finish when he ran for the 6y box on one of our possession.

We just needed one of the FWs to have their shooting boots on. I thought the game was calling for Jota, bad timing for his injury. I can't really fault the game management either from Klopp, Elliott could have been introduced earlier but that's it really.

Also, has to be said, the double yellow for Dalot at the end of the game was shocking from Michael Oliver. One of the most obviously and badly wrong decisions we've seen this season.
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
When they showed the replay the ball had gone but it looked like he was clearly taken out by the tackle. They would have gone back and reviewed it for 2 minutes if it was us.

Yeah, he was clearly taken out in the melee, after the ball was gone. When did the stop being a foul?
Otherwise, we were poor up top and got the result we deserved.
The pitch just wasnt as green as it usually is today and the lines, just werent doing it for me, even the water sprayers seemed to have cystitis.
Disappointing and frustrating but hopefully we rectify it against Arsenal.

Mancs playing like a promot3e side
Lots of players that seem to be all out of form at the same time has made the last 4-5 games difficult to watch. Our inability to create almost anything against a low block this season is starting to become a bit worrisome as well if Im being honest. Feels like were lacking width in the side presently and have no one capable of beating a man on the outside.

I wonder if wed look at getting another forward in the summer with a bit more place who can help with that. Our only options in attack seem to be shooting from distance or hoping Trent can come up with an assist, and his numbers in that particular department are way down in his current role.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:26:08 am
Admit it, you sad fuckers.  We're really gutted because we just gave them their season highlight.

That shot on goal will make Hojlunds 23-24 season highlights DVD. He almost scored a goal!
Its unfortunate that all of our attacking players are in a slump at the same time. Also having Jota out injured makes it worse because he offers something different and is a goal threat that can help take some pressure off the rest of them.

That aside, the injuries in midfield and the form drop off by Szoboslai.

I think our best midfield still consists of Thiago or at least Bajcetic with Macca and Szoboslai.

Right now I'd be inclined to move Trent to midfield. Jones had a good start to the season but since hos injury return he has been below par.

Szoboslai needs to step it up, and find some consistency again. A few months ago he made a statement how some players last year were fine with being on the bench.Even if it were true, there was no need to say that in the press, especually since he just signed in the summer.

We're still in a good position and it is difficult to play well during this intense period, but our attacking play has dropped off massively.

I dont know what we do with Nunez, he needs a goal but his constant poor decision making as of late is becoming detrmental.
