Online smicer07

« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:37:54 pm
Indecision is a killer.
Which way today? ambitious and progressive or steady and cautious.
Be brave I'd say, just go for it.
What's to lose, we're great, United are shite.
Have a fucking game plan.

But no, it was almost scattergun when I look back now.
The approach from the start was ill-thought. Totally and completely ill-thought.
Oh yeah, but we smashed them 7-0 lad, come on.

Why the fuck was it all so wrong though?
Trying to cover outcomes was almost shithouse like.
Questions need to be asked and repeated situations unthinkable.
Those selections cannot be allowed again.

3-0 Mo, 4-0 Mo, 3-0 Darwin, 4-0 Darwin. Atrocious decisions that cost. Cost 4 nicker. Prick.
Wasted chances to win.
Bollocks.

Shit poem.
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
https://twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1736452262531150041

Quote
Liverpool (2.68) 0-0 (0.70) Man Utd
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm »
^^^^^ that's not a surprise.
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 pm »
Strange, cause I didn't expect us to score even if we'd had five hours of injury time. Stats, eh?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:04:15 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm
Shit poem.

I read the first line to the tune of Rhythm is a Dancer, but then it all fell apart
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:06:46 am »
Couldn't make a pass in the final third. 

Frustrated.  Dropping points against park the bus shite is slowly creeping into our game again.  Creativity in the final third against these shithouse teams is what we need, and we needed it today.

For the most part, I thought we did okay.  We needed a break, and didn't get it.

Disappointed we didn't test their keeper, once.  The shoot on sight policy is a good one against a shaky keeper (just make sure you get the shots on target).

United, that's the worst United side I've ever watched.  I mean, they'll be laughing and bantering that they've taken two points off of us up until they get their arses handed back to them when they can't park the bus.  Let's see where they are come the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Still in the group chasing the title.

:-X
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:08:45 am »
A bit of perspective please, we are in joint 2nd palce and one point behind Arsenal. We are also 4 points ahead of Abu Dhabi and evreyone has played the same amount of games. 
