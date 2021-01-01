Couldn't make a pass in the final third.Frustrated. Dropping points against park the bus shite is slowly creeping into our game again. Creativity in the final third against these shithouse teams is what we need, and we needed it today.For the most part, I thought we did okay. We needed a break, and didn't get it.Disappointed we didn't test their keeper, once. The shoot on sight policy is a good one against a shaky keeper (just make sure you get the shots on target).United, that's the worst United side I've ever watched. I mean, they'll be laughing and bantering that they've taken two points off of us up until they get their arses handed back to them when they can't park the bus. Let's see where they are come the 3rd round of the FA Cup.Still in the group chasing the title.