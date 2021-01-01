« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Man United  (Read 10141 times)

Offline BCCC

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:22:49 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:19:04 pm
Firmino's team had width in two top class wingers providing double figures in assists each. Reckon Darwin would have benefitted from that if we had it now.

Bobby created the space, Darwin needs it.
Online Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:24:54 pm »
Darwin will get plenty of space next weekend as Arsenal will push forward they not come to spoil.

Its a hard slog to challenge/win a title we are in a good place and its not even 50% through yet.

City are still favourites.
Online Higgins79

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Our system makes no sense when teams try to sit and stay compact. Inverting the fullback makes us more compact. When we need to stay wide and switch the play. Now that Trent has been allowed to play central it seems the manager is reluctant to tell him to stay in position.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:22:49 pm
Bobby created the space, Darwin needs it.
You can have more space when you have width thus stretching teams.

For some reason we want to bulldoze through the middle. Being so narrow last few games against parked buses is making our front 6 look out of form.
Offline BCCC

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:24:54 pm
Darwin will get plenty of space next weekend as Arsenal will push forward they not come to spoil.

This is my point and why I wouldn't have started him today.
Online kop306

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #605 on: Today at 10:28:22 pm »
the sad fact is we havent replaced sadio yet
he was a massive part of or success

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:29:31 pm »
Ultimately, it's a disappointing result but it is what it is. We dominated but it just didn't fall to us today. Perhaps if Klopp could go back in time he would have started Gakpo and Elliott against the bus but maybe it wouldn't have made a difference anyway. Sometimes it's your day, sometimes it isn't. I don't think a game we dominated but didn't score in should really be used as a cudgel against the players.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:28:22 pm
the sad fact is we havent replaced sadio yet
he was a massive part of or success


Sadio wasn't Sadio for the last season here with us anyway.  :D
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:30:10 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:28:22 pm
the sad fact is we havent replaced sadio yet
he was a massive part of or success



I think you may have to accept that we wont see a side as good as that for a long time. Its arguably one of our best ever sides.

That doesnt mean we cant win stuff. But pining for some of our best ever players doesnt end well.
Online Legs

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:26:22 pm
This is my point and why I wouldn't have started him today.

Yeah fair point I thought we'd win but never thought we'd hammer them as they were bound to dig in.

They'll put a horror show in at West Ham next weekend as they have some credit after that point today.
Online kop306

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:10 pm
I think you may have to accept that we wont see a side as good as that for a long time. Its arguably one of our best ever sides.

That doesnt mean we cant win stuff. But pining for some of our best ever players doesnt end well.

we still need another option for the left hand side
Online AnnieRoad93

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #611 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
Left the ground not feeling too pissed off due to the fact I can (just about) remember how bad it feels actually losing at home to these but always felt we needed an early goal to draw them out of the low block. I think a draw was probably about all we deserved, we seemed to have loads of efforts but few where we actually forced the keeper into a decent save.

 Szboz and Grav poor again, Tsimikas has surprised me in Robbos absence, I wasnt sure about him but he was one of the better players. Thought Endo did well up to about 60 mins but would have brought Jones and Elliot on about 10 mins earlier. Nunez and Diaz need taking out of the first XI both hopeless at the minute. We only look dangerous at the minute when Trent has the ball which is slightly worrying.

Been going this home fixture since 1993 and not sure if Ive ever heard a worse atmosphere against these, the kop is too quiet its a shame the lads who do sing up at the back arent lower down, I know Anfield at times can be quite a reactive crowd like against Arsenal last year but its been dire on the whole for about a year
Online kop306

Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #612 on: Today at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: AnnieRoad93 on Today at 10:34:42 pm
Left the ground not feeling too pissed off due to the fact I can (just about) remember how bad it feels actually losing at home to these but always felt we needed an early goal to draw them out of the low block. I think a draw was probably about all we deserved, we seemed to have loads of efforts but few where we actually forced the keeper into a decent save.

 Szboz and Grav poor again, Tsimikas has surprised me in Robbos absence, I wasnt sure about him but he was one of the better players. Thought Endo did well up to about 60 mins but would have brought Jones and Elliot on about 10 mins earlier. Nunez and Diaz need taking out of the first XI both hopeless at the minute. We only look dangerous at the minute when Trent has the ball which is slightly worrying.

Been going this home fixture since 1993 and not sure if Ive ever heard a worse atmosphere against these, the kop is too quiet its a shame the lads who do sing up at the back arent lower down, I know Anfield at times can be quite a reactive crowd like against Arsenal last year but its been dire on the whole for about a year

i was really pissed off driving home
