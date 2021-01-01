Left the ground not feeling too pissed off due to the fact I can (just about) remember how bad it feels actually losing at home to these but always felt we needed an early goal to draw them out of the low block. I think a draw was probably about all we deserved, we seemed to have loads of efforts but few where we actually forced the keeper into a decent save.



Szboz and Grav poor again, Tsimikas has surprised me in Robbos absence, I wasnt sure about him but he was one of the better players. Thought Endo did well up to about 60 mins but would have brought Jones and Elliot on about 10 mins earlier. Nunez and Diaz need taking out of the first XI both hopeless at the minute. We only look dangerous at the minute when Trent has the ball which is slightly worrying.



Been going this home fixture since 1993 and not sure if Ive ever heard a worse atmosphere against these, the kop is too quiet its a shame the lads who do sing up at the back arent lower down, I know Anfield at times can be quite a reactive crowd like against Arsenal last year but its been dire on the whole for about a year