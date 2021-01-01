« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Man United  (Read 8709 times)

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:26:48 pm
Our attackers are playing like shit. Need that to change ASAP please.

Gakpo and Nunez need to concentrate on finishing drills all week. Jurgen won't be happy with either at the moment that's for sure.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:44:35 pm »
Shit results happen to all teams in title winning seasons.  They managed 6 shots with 1 on target and will be doing an open top bus tour of Salford as I write.  We were not good enough today in the final third, a bit more guile and creativity in tight situations is needed.  So we have to accept being a point off the top with the leaders coming to Anfield next week.  I think the Arsenal game will be a lot easier on the eye.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:49 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,473
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:26:48 pm
Our attackers are playing like shit. Need that to change ASAP please.

Nunez, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo really need to up their game. Salah has scored nearly 3 times as much as them in the league.

We can't keep relying on Mo, the rest need to step up.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:46:47 pm »
The scope of the disappointment of this result will probably be determined by what happens next Saturday against Arsenal. Win that and we're top at Christmas, everything looks rosy again and we can sweep this under the rug as a bad day at the office.

Fail to beat Arsenal, and we're probably sitting in 3rd, with a slender lead over City in 4th, wondering whether we're letting a wonderful opportunity slip through our grasp.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:41:57 pm
Gakpo and Nunez need to concentrate on finishing drills all week. Jurgen won't be happy with either at the moment that's for sure.

There is a big mural of Rushy looking down on Anfield.  Need him on the training ground teaching the finer skills of finishing.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:00 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:59:39 pm »
Disappointing result, and we looked very disjointed at times and lacking dynamism in the final third.

No the end of the world, but there were so many things in our favour - City dropping points, Utd being shit, most of the players rested on Thursday, more fans in the Annie Road end, and a chance to go back top of the league. We started really brightly and had them on the back foot from the first whistle, but the game meandered and drifted for large parts, and we just couldn't make the breakthrough. We had very little fluidity up front, and we really need Nunez and Diaz to start firing soon if we're going to sustain this title challenge to the end.

We still have key players to come back and a couple more gears to go up yet, but that's a big two points dropped at home to a very poor Utd side. Luckily we have 2 home games in quick succession to put it right, and wins against West Ham and Arsenal would set things up nicely for the 2nd half of the season.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,960
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:59:51 pm »
This game, like a few before, show we still havent replaced Bobby F. His kind of guile, awareness and technical skulduggery and unpredictable genius, that unlocks tight arse flat games like this (and some previous) - leaves me longing.

Where are the ideas. 🤷‍♂️
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,442
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #567 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:46:54 pm
There is a big mural of Rushy looking down on Anfield.  Need him on the training ground teaching the finer skills of finishing.
They train with Mo every day who has a better goals per game ratio than even Rushy did!

Nunez doesnt look to me like he will ever be the finisher we want him to be and honestly, I really dont have what type of player Gakpo is and what position he needs to play to get the best out of him. 
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #568 on: Today at 09:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 08:59:51 pm
This game, like a few before, show we still havent replaced Bobby F. His kind of guile, awareness and technical skulduggery and unpredictable genius, that unlocks tight arse flat games like this (and some previous) - leaves me longing.

Where are the ideas. 🤷‍♂️

Yes, I miss him. Same goes for Mane - especially after watching Diaz in recent times.
Logged

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #569 on: Today at 09:04:08 pm »
I believe we're expecting too much too soon from this team.

We have some experienced world class players like VVD, Trent, Salah and Alisson but the others aren't fully used to the competitiveness of the Premier League at a title winning level, which is absolutely OKAY. For one, this is probably the first time Gravenberch, Endo & Szoboszlai started together in midfield.

We still have ways to go before we can expect consistent greatness from the team as a whole.

That said, big opportunity to go back on top next weekend vs Arsenal.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #570 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
It's all such rubbish, I hate that we're four clear of City after 17 games, rubbish!
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,442
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 09:04:08 pm
I believe we're expecting too much too soon from this team.

We have some experienced world class players like VVD, Trent, Salah and Alisson but the others aren't fully used to the competitiveness of the Premier League at a title winning level, which is absolutely OKAY. For one, this is probably the first time Gravenberch, Endo & Szoboszlai started together in midfield.

We still have ways to go before we can expect consistent greatness from the team as a whole.

That said, big opportunity to go back on top next weekend vs Arsenal.

Don't agree with this at all. If you put on that red jersey, you are expected to win. Listen to Quansah in midweek - he's a 20 year old talking about pushing Matop out of the team. If you want to play consistently in the starting 11, you need to be ready to perform every single game.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 