Disappointing result, and we looked very disjointed at times and lacking dynamism in the final third.



No the end of the world, but there were so many things in our favour - City dropping points, Utd being shit, most of the players rested on Thursday, more fans in the Annie Road end, and a chance to go back top of the league. We started really brightly and had them on the back foot from the first whistle, but the game meandered and drifted for large parts, and we just couldn't make the breakthrough. We had very little fluidity up front, and we really need Nunez and Diaz to start firing soon if we're going to sustain this title challenge to the end.



We still have key players to come back and a couple more gears to go up yet, but that's a big two points dropped at home to a very poor Utd side. Luckily we have 2 home games in quick succession to put it right, and wins against West Ham and Arsenal would set things up nicely for the 2nd half of the season.