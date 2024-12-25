« previous next »
Author Topic: Merry Fucking Christmas!  (Read 7658 times)

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
He went through a phase in lockdown where he looked like the other JC as well ;D

Merry Christmas all of you. Hope you have a lovely few days. xxx

Jackie Chan?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 pm »
Merry Christmas and roll on Boxing day and watching the Redmen.
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm
Never really realised before that johns initials are the same as the almighty JC

Happy Christmas John and to you to Jerry Cantrell.

And you to Rhi. (And everyone else) xx

All praise the saviour

Offline tinner Stella and anyone's fella

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm »
Merry Christmas
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
https://youtu.be/Oz1UDVgSu-4?si=taQ0uSHad8OitMSv

Christmas Carpool with Robbo and Harvey.  ;D
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:07:16 am »
Online lfcthekop

Re: Merry Christmas Everyone!
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:12:55 am »
Merry christmas everyone.. And a blessed, happy and healthy New year.

YNWA
Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: Merry Christmas Everyone!
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:28:22 am »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf   All the best
Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:01:27 am »
Seasons greetings to my fellow Red RAWKITES!
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:37:20 am »
Good luck everyone.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:57:30 am »
HAHAHA MERRY NEW YEAR

Beef Jerky Time.

Theres plenty ya know.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Merry Christmas Everyone

Eat all your Turkey so you're just left with them bones

 :wave
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:28:31 am »
Nice to see Ralph Tsubasa and John Cross, getting there baubles out.


Merry Christmas sausage tits. ;D
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:31:50 am »
Merry Christmas you bunch of knobheads :wave
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 09:28:31 am
Nice to see Ralph Tsubasa and John Cross, getting there baubles out.


Merry Christmas sausage tits. ;D
:lmao :lmao

Fucking Ralph!

Head on the twat ;D Looks like Moses has parted the c*nt.

Happy Christmas J. Hope you an all the family have a good one. Xxx :wave
Online Ebenezer-viva

« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
Merry Christmas to you all there at Blert Central
Online oldfordie

« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Merry Christmas everyone.   :) :) :)
Online [new username under construction]

« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:16:00 am »
Merry Chrismas or happy holidays or whatever :D main thing is everyone is well :)
Offline Ziltoid

« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Hope you all have a good one, cheers
Offline Rush 82

« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:19:44 am »
Merry Xmas Everyone!

Eat too much, drink too much, have a snooze this afternoon - eat and drink some more tonight

Have a great day
Online kesey

All zee best !

That Alexa thing in me Ma's doesn't understand me when I say Gaudette but understands me Ma' when she says Shakin Stevens. The Phillistinian fucker !!! 🤣
Online kesey

« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
A card from the 1965/66 season that me Ma's match going best mate made here.

Online kesey

« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:50:13 am »
