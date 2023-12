I know we all have some issues and differing opinions on here sometimes, but this really is a fantastic forum. I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic few days and a superb 2024.



Take care of your good selves everyone X



Spot on John. So much has changed on line since RAWK started, let alone since I joined in 2005 but this has been a source of enjoyment, informed knowledge (sometimes), a place where protest and action actually had an impact and most importantly for me, a place where I’ve made some great friends “IRL”As the kids say.