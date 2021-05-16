Christmas morning here and the fucker hasnt been!Merry Christmas everyone! Hope you all have a great a day, or just a nice, quiet day as long as youre all happy. Take care.
The dogs just drunk my wifes Baileys.Is this normal?How will she react?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Shell be fuming I imagine. Do you have another bottle?
I know we all have some issues and differing opinions on here sometimes, but this really is a fantastic forum. I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic few days and a superb 2024.Take care of your good selves everyone X
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Well said mate, merry Christmas to everyone.
merry christmas! hope you all have a lovely time celebrating (or not!) with the preferred company in a manner as close to ideal as you can swing it!I'd missed John's post, second what you've said!
Just off to the beach. Bit of sunburn for Christmas. Lovely. Have a good day tomorrow you lovely bunch of loons.
Any cricket while youre there Nick?
Just outside Wellington, New Zealand
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
My niece has gone to Auckland for chrimbo, it's weird keeping up with what she's doing.
All the phone calls done, veg is prepped, fires lit so now it's National Lampoon's with a Bailey's 🥂
