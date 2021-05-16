« previous next »
Merry Fucking Christmas!

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm
Christmas morning here and the fucker hasnt been!

Merry Christmas everyone! Hope you all have a great a day, or just a nice, quiet day as long as youre all happy. Take care.
Well, you have been a very naughty boy this year, haven't you, Nicholas?  ;D

Despite Santa seemingly giving you a miss this time, have a lovely day. 🎅🏻👍🎄

Have this present off me. 🎁



Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:25:23 pm
Merry Christmas folks.b :)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:34:37 pm
The dogs just drunk my wifes Baileys.

Is this normal?

How will she react?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:34:37 pm
The dogs just drunk my wifes Baileys.

Is this normal?

How will she react?

Shell be fuming I imagine. Do you have another bottle?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Shell be fuming I imagine. Do you have another bottle?
No. And she is.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:20:07 pm
Merry Christmas gang!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 08:34:37 pm
The dogs just drunk my wifes Baileys.

Is this normal?

How will she react?

They'll be feeling woof in the morning.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:04:11 am
Merry Christmas everyone. :)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:06:59 am
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #49 on: Today at 12:10:18 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:37:44 am
I know we all have some issues and differing opinions on here sometimes, but this really is a fantastic forum. I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic few days and a superb 2024.

Take care of your good selves everyone X
Well said mate, merry Christmas to everyone.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #50 on: Today at 12:12:42 am
merry christmas! hope you all have a lovely time celebrating (or not!) with the preferred company in a manner as close to ideal as you can swing it!
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:10:18 am
Well said mate, merry Christmas to everyone.
I'd missed John's post, second what you've said!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #51 on: Today at 12:15:18 am
Just off to the beach. Bit of sunburn for Christmas. Lovely. :D

Have a good day tomorrow you lovely bunch of loons.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #52 on: Today at 12:16:24 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:12:42 am
merry christmas! hope you all have a lovely time celebrating (or not!) with the preferred company in a manner as close to ideal as you can swing it!I'd missed John's post, second what you've said!
;D
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:16:47 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 12:15:18 am
Just off to the beach. Bit of sunburn for Christmas. Lovely. :D

Have a good day tomorrow you lovely bunch of loons.
Any cricket while youre there Nick?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:38:20 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Shell be fuming I imagine. Do you have another bottle?
🤣
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:52:34 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:16:47 am
Any cricket while youre there Nick?

Sadly not. Tough sell for the rest of the family! And dont know if theres anything in while were here. Off to Sydney for new year and they are playing Pakistan at the SCG but again, think Ill have to give that a swerve in favour of other trips. Another time!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:53:00 am
Merry Christmas reds!

YNWA :)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:19:11 am
Merry  ;D all!!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:45:17 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm
Christmas morning here and the fucker hasnt been!

Merry Christmas everyone! Hope you all have a great a day, or just a nice, quiet day as long as youre all happy. Take care.

Not even a stocking full of coal? Maybe Santa's trying to be carbon neutral...

A blessed Christmas to you all!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:54:39 am
Feliz Navidad everyone.

I wanna wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart.

Though it's probably almost Boxing Day already for Nick.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:15:59 am
Happy Xmas to all RAWK forms of human life
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:44:53 am
  :scarf all  the best everyone  :scarf
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #62 on: Today at 06:53:58 am
Nadolig Llawen pawb  :wave
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:19:33 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:10:43 pm
Just outside Wellington, New Zealand
My niece has gone to Auckland for chrimbo, it's weird keeping up with what she's doing.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:24:52 am
Happy Christmas all fellow Rawkites

Have a good one
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:43:35 am
Merry Humbug.  ;D
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:55:54 am
Happy Christmas to all celebrating.

To those spending it alone, or having a tough time, hopefully you can find moments of peace and enjoyment throughout the day.

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #67 on: Today at 09:14:00 am
All the phone calls done, veg is prepped, fires lit so now it's National Lampoon's with a Bailey's 🥂
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:17:42 am
Merry Christmas all, have a good one.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #69 on: Today at 09:29:00 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:19:33 am
My niece has gone to Auckland for chrimbo, it's weird keeping up with what she's doing.

Did she find my clothes?

Hope shes not as burnt as I am. Stupid, pasty, English skin.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #70 on: Today at 09:47:14 am
Happy Christmas everyone.  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #71 on: Today at 09:58:20 am
I got an autographed photo of Jurgen
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #72 on: Today at 10:03:57 am
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 09:14:00 am
All the phone calls done, veg is prepped, fires lit so now it's National Lampoon's with a Bailey's 🥂

I usually get all the veg done on Christmas Eve but I got pissed instead. :-[
