« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merry Fucking Christmas!  (Read 622 times)

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,460
  • Asterisks baby!
Merry Fucking Christmas!
« on: December 16, 2023, 09:05:39 am »
Everyone

Hope you and your loved ones have a fantastic one and a wonderful, safe and Happy New Year!!!

Love you all loads


Andy

x
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #1 on: December 16, 2023, 09:30:26 am »
Andys premature again ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2023, 09:59:58 am »
all the best, already had a sherry and mince pie  ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2023, 12:50:06 pm »
Didn't have a great sleep, went back to sleep about 5am thinking "9 more days til xmas.. you've got work next week anyway, still a way to go yet"

Then I woke up a bit dozy, and saw this thread, and thought: How long did I sleep exactly??
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,716
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2023, 01:20:22 pm »
There's going early and then's there's this...
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2023, 02:17:34 pm »
and a happy easter while we're at it
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2023, 05:26:55 pm »
Love you too Andy. Its gonna be warm tomorrow 12c


Merry Christmas
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #7 on: December 19, 2023, 06:12:23 pm »
I'm finally ready so Merry fucking Christmas everyone 👍

Have a good one, look after yourselves and take care of each other 😘😘
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #8 on: December 19, 2023, 06:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 19, 2023, 06:12:23 pm
I'm finally ready so Merry fucking Christmas everyone 👍

Have a good one, look after yourselves and take care of each other 😘😘

Got to go shopping after tea for the last of the missus's prezzies, got nothing wrapped, still got to buy something for my stepdad and his sister, then I'm hopefully done.

Out for dinner at an Italian Xmas day, so no turkey, spuds, veg to buy, although we are doing a roast NY Day so supposed I'd better grab a Turkey in the next couple of days
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #9 on: December 19, 2023, 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 19, 2023, 06:18:34 pm
Got to go shopping after tea for the last of the missus's prezzies, got nothing wrapped, still got to buy something for my stepdad and his sister, then I'm hopefully done.

Out for dinner at an Italian Xmas day, so no turkey, spuds, veg to buy, although we are doing a roast NY Day so supposed I'd better grab a Turkey in the next couple of days

Enjoy mate 👍

We're going into Bangor on Thursday so Paul can get my pressys but we're at an age now where we don't spend loads anymore 😔 then it's just the market on Friday for fruit, veg and some logs ☺️
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #10 on: December 19, 2023, 08:43:27 pm »
still got work though they gave us friday off

I'm on me own this xmas! but I bought my sage and onion chicken roast to do
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,327
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #11 on: December 20, 2023, 10:43:42 am »
Enjoy everyone.

I am looking at staying indoors, got myself a load of party food, some beers, a good pair of slippers and intend to watch all my fav films, Planes Trains, The Usual Suspects and loads more.
My mates (the lads) get it and have admitted it sounds like the perfect Chrimbo day, but my girl mates are absolutely incredulous and insist on inviting me round to their homes. Its a lovely sentiment and much appreciated, but I would feel a bit awkward invading someones Christmas Day when as far as I'm concerned its just a normal day.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #12 on: December 20, 2023, 10:55:36 am »
I really miss the concept of the TV Christmas special,


Streaming services seemed to have killed off the concept.
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,882
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #13 on: December 20, 2023, 11:01:45 am »
I just saw this online. The Car Pool Reds, Curtis, Cody and Darwin spreading some heartwarming Christmas joy around the City.

https://youtu.be/5a9lmxbz_hw?si=6jMNVdhhqbN1REOn

All the best, everyone on RAWK. 🎅🎄🎁 I love yer! ♥️
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #14 on: December 20, 2023, 11:18:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on December 20, 2023, 10:55:36 am
I really miss the concept of the TV Christmas special,


Streaming services seemed to have killed off the concept.

I see what you mean, but I've been watching shows on demand all year and skipping the christmas episodes to watch at the right time, and there's loads

The American shows still seem to make a good go of doing this

It's weird to be watching, like, Homicide: Life on the Street and there's episodes set at Xmas
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #15 on: December 20, 2023, 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 20, 2023, 11:18:57 am
I see what you mean, but I've been watching shows on demand all year and skipping the christmas episodes to watch at the right time, and there's loads

The American shows still seem to make a good go of doing this

It's weird to be watching, like, Homicide: Life on the Street and there's episodes set at Xmas

Exactly

I think on demand started there is no TV show that's part of the National Psyche that would naturally have Christmas special

This excludes the soaps, they will have their special, where people die, get beaten up etc.
Good on them for that, but I dont watch the soaps
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #16 on: December 20, 2023, 11:42:37 am »
Ive just checked, there is a Vera Christmas special

So me and me Mam are happy as a pigs in shit with that one
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #17 on: December 20, 2023, 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 20, 2023, 11:01:45 am
I just saw this online. The Car Pool Reds, Curtis, Cody and Darwin spreading some heartwarming Christmas joy around the City.

https://youtu.be/5a9lmxbz_hw?si=6jMNVdhhqbN1REOn

All the best, everyone on RAWK. 🎅🎄🎁 I love yer! ♥️

Something very close to my heart
Jurgen and the Boys at Alder Hey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC1nMrVP5WY
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #18 on: December 20, 2023, 11:02:28 pm »
Big sis arriving tomorrow en route to her daughter's for Christmas then my niece, her hubby and her best mate are arriving on the 29th for a messy pre New Year's Eve party.

I've been practicing my set tonight.  Got some late 90s/early 00s trance with a few Wigan Pier classics thrown in.

Fuck knows if it'll come off or not as mixing trance is far different to my more sedate house music 😂
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • Kloppite
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #19 on: December 21, 2023, 05:14:19 am »
One for thought, those of us that have Christmas Day & Boxing Day [quite a few countries including the US, don't have Boxing Day], what part of the week does everyone prefer Christmas to fall on, it's Monday this year so Monday & Tuesday are public holidays, as when Christmas falls on the weekend, you often have Monday & Tuesday as public holidays too, as a public holiday cannot fall on a Saturday or Sunday?

I prefer Christmas when it falls on a weekend.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,138
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #20 on: December 21, 2023, 05:50:17 am »
Nearly 7pm here, sun out, cold beer, on the banks of Lake Taupo. Doesnt feel like Christmas but I could get used to it!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #21 on: December 21, 2023, 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 21, 2023, 05:50:17 am
Nearly 7pm here, sun out, cold beer, on the banks of Lake Taupo. Doesnt feel like Christmas but I could get used to it!

Sounds ace! Enjoy it mate.

It is nice to mix it up at Christmas. Couple of years ago I was in Thailand for 3 weeks over Christmas and new year. Did feel odd going for a suit fitting and then eating a lobster for Christmas dinner but sure as shit didn't miss the miserable weather in the UK!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #22 on: December 22, 2023, 12:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 21, 2023, 05:14:19 am
One for thought, those of us that have Christmas Day & Boxing Day [quite a few countries including the US, don't have Boxing Day], what part of the week does everyone prefer Christmas to fall on, it's Monday this year so Monday & Tuesday are public holidays, as when Christmas falls on the weekend, you often have Monday & Tuesday as public holidays too, as a public holiday cannot fall on a Saturday or Sunday?

I prefer Christmas when it falls on a weekend.

Agree

On a Saturday would be my choice.

Feels weird it being on a Monday. Work always closes half day on the last day before Xmas and I book the other half off. So my last day was the 21st, which has made everything seem like it's come round much quicker and I feel disorganised.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,000
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #23 on: December 22, 2023, 08:50:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfY4b1NszpY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #24 on: December 22, 2023, 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 21, 2023, 05:14:19 am
One for thought, those of us that have Christmas Day & Boxing Day [quite a few countries including the US, don't have Boxing Day], what part of the week does everyone prefer Christmas to fall on, it's Monday this year so Monday & Tuesday are public holidays, as when Christmas falls on the weekend, you often have Monday & Tuesday as public holidays too, as a public holiday cannot fall on a Saturday or Sunday?

I prefer Christmas when it falls on a weekend.

As if it actuaĺly matters . 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,716
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm »
Have a good one lads/lasses.  :wave
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,526
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:37:44 am »
I know we all have some issues and differing opinions on here sometimes, but this really is a fantastic forum. I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic few days and a superb 2024.

Take care of your good selves everyone X
Logged

Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:37:44 am
I know we all have some issues and differing opinions on here sometimes, but this really is a fantastic forum. I sincerely hope you all have a fantastic few days and a superb 2024.

Take care of your good selves everyone X
And so say all of us, John x
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 