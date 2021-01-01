I am honestly worried, United are at their worst since i am alive and we are top of the league. Everyone expects us to smash them, i just hate this feeling. Just want us to win, no matter how, but we have not been great despite picking up a lot of points. Just win, no matter how. Maybe a 1-0 scrappy win would be better than anything else if it keeps that clueless bald tw*t in a job for them.
Saying that, everything is possible, from 0-0 to 10-0 (honestly), never seen a team that folds so fast when things go against them like this United squad. Can remember us being atrocious for years and still fighting in these kind of games, while United get twatted regularly these last few years.