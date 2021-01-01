« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 8105 times)

Offline Redbonnie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:47:15 am »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm
We rarely play well when there is a large gap between games and we struggle against teams that play a low block. This combined with the lack of form of most of our players makes concerned about tomorrow. I think/hope the deciding factor will be Anfield. My prediction is a narrow/nervy win but I hope I'm wrong and we start put in a performance/convincing win because we cannot sustain a title challenge with our current level of performance.

Spot on
Offline farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:48:15 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:13:59 am
Doesnt matter how shit these are, this game just means something different.

I just want to pound some morning mimosas and watch us beat these idiots.
Mimosas? Are the games in your morning hours too? I'm in California and it's shit to watch games with coffee in hand, especially the 4:30am ones...
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:45:10 am »
Pressure game today. We know Abu Citys result but well also know the Arsenal result before kick off.
There wont be a 7-0 today (I would love to be wrong) itll be a testy affair and theyll come guns blazing early doors. If we get a goal in the first 25 minutes Anfield will do the rest. A win of any kind will do me, a Maguire OG a shit deflection whatever way it comes I dont care. We need this win.
Lets hope were 3 or 4 points clear this evening.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:50:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:48:15 am
Mimosas? Are the games in your morning hours too? I'm in California and it's shit to watch games with coffee in hand, especially the 4:30am ones...

I just stay drinking from the night before for the 4:30am games. Tomorrow itll be coffee and an 8:30am kickoff. I think in ways were lucky when it comes to a game like todays. If I was back home you have the whole day waiting for the game the nerves the slagging from the Utd fans just waiting the whole day for the game to kick off. Ill roll out of bed at 8am and deal with the nervy feeling for half an hour instead of 8 or 9!!
Offline farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:26:27 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 05:50:37 am
I just stay drinking from the night before for the 4:30am games. Tomorrow itll be coffee and an 8:30am kickoff. I think in ways were lucky when it comes to a game like todays. If I was back home you have the whole day waiting for the game the nerves the slagging from the Utd fans just waiting the whole day for the game to kick off. Ill roll out of bed at 8am and deal with the nervy feeling for half an hour instead of 8 or 9!!
That will certainly do my liver (whatever is left of it)... :)
Offline smutchin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:12:19 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:17:43 pm
they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......

Nah, I dont think theyve got it in them.

Theyve had the odd occasion this season where theyve looked like a slick, coherent attacking unit but usually only against weaker opposition. They dont even know who their best starting eleven is from one week to the next and they dont have any kind of team identity.

By contrast, were not at our peak by any stretch of the imagination but we are always well organised and have players who can rotate seamlessly into the team. Plus theres Klopps ability to always know exactly what he needs to do to change things up in the second half if necessary, who to bring on to make a difference.

Bournemouth sliced through them with ease last week and looked like scoring every time they went forward. I expect us to do much the same. It may not be another seven goal humiliation but I expect us to win by at least a two goal margin.

If they somehow manage to raise their game Ill settle for a gritty 1-0, but I just dont see them having the stomach for it.

Offline JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:11:59 am »
This is still the PLs biggest game of the season.
I dont get why some in here are so worried. Yes it will be a battle, but we should be extremely confident. Imagine you were United fans, youd have something to worry about then!
If we get the first goal then United will crumble, same as last season.
Offline 88_RED

« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:14:46 am »

With the moaning twat suspended and Rashford well off it at the moment, their biggest goal threat is probably Mctominay..

We just need to treat this like another game.. play to our potential and pick up a win.. The importance or the 3 points today can't be overstated.. Just win..
Online HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:20:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:21:02 pm
Players will be focused

Gomez at RB with Trent as 6

Honestly, I just don't get this clamour for Trent to move into midfield. I personally don't see him as a CM and don't particularly think he's looked good playing there. For example I thought he was poor when he was moved into midfield against Palace.

It's not going to happen but I just wish we would abandon the inverted system. I want Trent staying wide and giving us width. We look better when he does as I often think he stunts the midfield when he inverts.
Offline GreatEx

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:31:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:11:59 am
This is still the PLs biggest game of the season.
I dont get why some in here are so worried. Yes it will be a battle, but we should be extremely confident. Imagine you were United fans, youd have something to worry about then!
If we get the first goal then United will crumble, same as last season.

I felt less nervous 20 years ago when they were clearly better than us and the game felt like a free hit. I imagine many of their fans feel the same today... fuck it, we lose, we get a new manager, we win, we help keep the dippers off their perch.

My nerves also aren't helped by the 3.30am kick off, it's much easier when actually watching the game and especially in the light of day. I just hope I can switch my brain off and stay asleep until at least 4.30, but the reality is I'll probably be wide awake at 2.45 for the team announcements.
Offline reddazforever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:35:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:11:59 am
This is still the PLs biggest game of the season.
I dont get why some in here are so worried. Yes it will be a battle, but we should be extremely confident. Imagine you were United fans, youd have something to worry about then!
If we get the first goal then United will crumble, same as last season.

We need to be careful today. Last year roles were reversed. I remember Utd going into the game on a roll and full of confidence. We were struggling and I fully expected us to get a draw at best but look what happened. Footballs a funny old game and there are no easy points and certainly not against our biggest foes
Offline WorldChampions

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:38:50 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:20:10 am
Honestly, I just don't get this clamour for Trent to move into a midfield. I personally don't see him as a CM and don't particularly think he's looked good playing there. For example I thought he was poor when he was moved into midfield against Palace.

It's not going to happen but I just wish we would abandon the inverted system. I want Trent staying wide and giving us width. We look better when he does as I often think he stunts the midfield when he inverts.

Got to agree. He's usually racked up like ten assists by now and instead he's on two. I could see the argument if it meant he was outperforming his usually tally but the in terms of output for the team it's a net negative.
Offline Zlen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:02:36 am »
I played a fortune telling game against them on PES. We won 5-2, they got 2 red cards, Darwin missed a sitter and scored a worldie.

Very realistic game. 😁
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:08:06 am »
I am honestly worried, United are at their worst since i am alive and we are top of the league. Everyone expects us to smash them, i just hate this feeling. Just want us to win, no matter how, but we have not been great despite picking up a lot of points. Just win, no matter how. Maybe a 1-0 scrappy win would be better than anything else if it keeps that clueless bald tw*t in a job for them.

Saying that, everything is possible, from 0-0 to 10-0 (honestly), never seen a team that folds so fast when things go against them like this United squad. Can remember us being atrocious for years and still fighting in these kind of games, while United get twatted regularly these last few years.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:18:44 am »
They'll be despereate to do well I think which means they will try to attack, should help us loads
Offline wah00ey

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:30:57 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:08:06 am
I am honestly worried, United are at their worst since i am alive and we are top of the league. Everyone expects us to smash them, i just hate this feeling. Just want us to win, no matter how, but we have not been great despite picking up a lot of points. Just win, no matter how. Maybe a 1-0 scrappy win would be better than anything else if it keeps that clueless bald tw*t in a job for them.

Saying that, everything is possible, from 0-0 to 10-0 (honestly), never seen a team that folds so fast when things go against them like this United squad. Can remember us being atrocious for years and still fighting in these kind of games, while United get twatted regularly these last few years.
Proper banana skin today isn't it?  I'm very edgy.
Online Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:31:00 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:18:44 am
They'll be despereate to do well I think which means they will try to attack, should help us loads

They wont attack.

They will sit in with 10 behind ball and hope to break.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
Not worried about them, but not taking it for granted either (as its them).

Into these Liverpool. Nothing to fear. Just get the job done.

2-0 to the Redmen.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:35:02 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:20:10 am
Honestly, I just don't get this clamour for Trent to move into midfield. I personally don't see him as a CM and don't particularly think he's looked good playing there. For example I thought he was poor when he was moved into midfield against Palace.

It's not going to happen but I just wish we would abandon the inverted system. I want Trent staying wide and giving us width. We look better when he does as I often think he stunts the midfield when he inverts.

This! Trent is not good in midfield and is in fact stifling play in that area, he needs to get out of the way and revert to right back
Online DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:44:00 am »
Offline Son of Mary

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:44:05 am »
Just win. I don't care how.

A 1-0 where it takes twelve deflections before creeping in off a post will do just fine. Three points please.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #181 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 09:35:02 am
This! Trent is not good in midfield and is in fact stifling play in that area, he needs to get out of the way and revert to right back
We have had a pretty major upturn in form since the move though, haven't we? Although we've scored winners in games after we've made changes so that could be skewed a little bit.

I kind of agree about the system, on the eye at least it doesn't look that great at the moment. Mo is suffering having to be the one offering the width and can't get in to games, and everyone's just in each others way in the middle. We only looked dangerous against Palace once we had a proper right back offering width.

It would be bold to change from it at this stage of the season, though. I disagree that Trent isn't good in midfield, I'd be tempted by what the original poster said there, give Gomez a run at right back and just play Trent in the middle.
