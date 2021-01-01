« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT

Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm
We rarely play well when there is a large gap between games and we struggle against teams that play a low block. This combined with the lack of form of most of our players makes concerned about tomorrow. I think/hope the deciding factor will be Anfield. My prediction is a narrow/nervy win but I hope I'm wrong and we start put in a performance/convincing win because we cannot sustain a title challenge with our current level of performance.

Spot on
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:13:59 am
Doesnt matter how shit these are, this game just means something different.

I just want to pound some morning mimosas and watch us beat these idiots.
Mimosas? Are the games in your morning hours too? I'm in California and it's shit to watch games with coffee in hand, especially the 4:30am ones...
Pressure game today. We know Abu Citys result but well also know the Arsenal result before kick off.
There wont be a 7-0 today (I would love to be wrong) itll be a testy affair and theyll come guns blazing early doors. If we get a goal in the first 25 minutes Anfield will do the rest. A win of any kind will do me, a Maguire OG a shit deflection whatever way it comes I dont care. We need this win.
Lets hope were 3 or 4 points clear this evening.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:48:15 am
Mimosas? Are the games in your morning hours too? I'm in California and it's shit to watch games with coffee in hand, especially the 4:30am ones...

I just stay drinking from the night before for the 4:30am games. Tomorrow itll be coffee and an 8:30am kickoff. I think in ways were lucky when it comes to a game like todays. If I was back home you have the whole day waiting for the game the nerves the slagging from the Utd fans just waiting the whole day for the game to kick off. Ill roll out of bed at 8am and deal with the nervy feeling for half an hour instead of 8 or 9!!
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 05:50:37 am
I just stay drinking from the night before for the 4:30am games. Tomorrow itll be coffee and an 8:30am kickoff. I think in ways were lucky when it comes to a game like todays. If I was back home you have the whole day waiting for the game the nerves the slagging from the Utd fans just waiting the whole day for the game to kick off. Ill roll out of bed at 8am and deal with the nervy feeling for half an hour instead of 8 or 9!!
That will certainly do my liver (whatever is left of it)... :)
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:17:43 pm
they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......

Nah, I dont think theyve got it in them.

Theyve had the odd occasion this season where theyve looked like a slick, coherent attacking unit but usually only against weaker opposition. They dont even know who their best starting eleven is from one week to the next and they dont have any kind of team identity.

By contrast, were not at our peak by any stretch of the imagination but we are always well organised and have players who can rotate seamlessly into the team. Plus theres Klopps ability to always know exactly what he needs to do to change things up in the second half if necessary, who to bring on to make a difference.

Bournemouth sliced through them with ease last week and looked like scoring every time they went forward. I expect us to do much the same. It may not be another seven goal humiliation but I expect us to win by at least a two goal margin.

If they somehow manage to raise their game Ill settle for a gritty 1-0, but I just dont see them having the stomach for it.

