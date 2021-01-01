they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......

Nah, I dont think theyve got it in them.Theyve had the odd occasion this season where theyve looked like a slick, coherent attacking unit but usually only against weaker opposition. They dont even know who their best starting eleven is from one week to the next and they dont have any kind of team identity.By contrast, were not at our peak by any stretch of the imagination but we are always well organised and have players who can rotate seamlessly into the team. Plus theres Klopps ability to always know exactly what he needs to do to change things up in the second half if necessary, who to bring on to make a difference.Bournemouth sliced through them with ease last week and looked like scoring every time they went forward. I expect us to do much the same. It may not be another seven goal humiliation but I expect us to win by at least a two goal margin.If they somehow manage to raise their game Ill settle for a gritty 1-0, but I just dont see them having the stomach for it.