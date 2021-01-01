they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......
Nah, I dont think theyve got it in them.
Theyve had the odd occasion this season where theyve looked like a slick, coherent attacking unit but usually only against weaker opposition. They dont even know who their best starting eleven is from one week to the next and they dont have any kind of team identity.
By contrast, were not at our peak by any stretch of the imagination but we are always well organised and have players who can rotate seamlessly into the team. Plus theres Klopps ability to always know exactly what he needs to do to change things up in the second half if necessary, who to bring on to make a difference.
Bournemouth sliced through them with ease last week and looked like scoring every time they went forward. I expect us to do much the same. It may not be another seven goal humiliation but I expect us to win by at least a two goal margin.
If they somehow manage to raise their game Ill settle for a gritty 1-0, but I just dont see them having the stomach for it.