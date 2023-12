Mimosas? Are the games in your morning hours too? I'm in California and it's shit to watch games with coffee in hand, especially the 4:30am ones...



I just stay drinking from the night before for the 4:30am games. Tomorrow itíll be coffee and an 8:30am kickoff. I think in ways weíre lucky when it comes to a game like todays. If I was back home you have the whole day waiting for the game the nerves the slagging from the Utd fans just waiting the whole day for the game to kick off. Iíll roll out of bed at 8am and deal with the nervy feeling for half an hour instead of 8 or 9!!