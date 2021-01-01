I feel as though we're either on the cusp of really kicking on and making ourselves title favourites, or entering a bit of a slump. The performances haven't been great, the late winners can be a sign of champions of course but I dont think you can rely on turning games around from losing positions so much over the course of a season. It caught up with Arsenal last year and even towards the end of 21/22 for us, the spurs game was one comeback too many and then we couldn't pluck up one big performance for the champions league final.



When we won it we were imperious for the most part but got the job done when we weren't. At the moment it feels like there's a bit too much getting the job done over being imperious. That said, we're very early into Klopps second team and we probably didn't expect to find ourselves in with a shout of being 4 clear of second and 6 clear of city at Christmas. But chances to stamp down a title claim don't come round too often in this league when you don't have 115 charges for cheating hanging over you.



Win tomorrow and beat Arsenal and I really think it'll give us massive belief and could be the start of a big run. As of now, I just think everyone is a little bit unsure of how far we can go. A couple of big performances under the Anfield lights and we could be flying.