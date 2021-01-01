« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 6817 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm »
I just dunno about this one,kinda wanna watch it with people at a pub, but it's been ages since i've done that and one yank manc saying something stupid,we'll see...  just win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:08:58 pm
A chance to go 6 pts ahead of City. This game is HUGE.

every liverpool game is huge

we were so lucky to have a game the other day when nobody was bothered if we loose
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:08:58 pm
A chance to go 6 pts ahead of City. This game is HUGE.

It's only Dec but the entire club has to be in "win the title" mode from here, this next couple of weeks could be huge. It almost becomes less about playing United now, it's playing for 3 massive points. Every City slip up has been taken advantage of in the last fortnight, we need to do it again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 05:13:14 pm
It's only Dec but the entire club has to be in "win the title" mode from here, this next couple of weeks could be huge. It almost becomes less about playing United now, it's playing for 3 massive points. Every City slip up has been taken advantage of in the last fortnight, we need to do it again.

Agreed 3 wins out 3 and well be sitting very pretty
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
Joe Gomez breaking his duck with an 100th minute winner would be even better.
have some consideration for other people's blood pressure, will yer.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:37:20 pm »
Any win would do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm »
Thanks duvva for the OP.

As you said, we cannot be complacent as we have looked a bit vulnerable recently. On paper we have a much better squad and will have the better team. However we have lost a lot of 50/50 balls recently and we need to improve in this area.

I think they will defend deep and rely on the likes of Rashford to run at us on the counter. Id like to see Elliott start or come on for the last 30 minutes as he is great against a defensive team. Up front, neither Nunez or Gakpo have looked great and its a pity that Jota is injured.


Keep moving the ball, win our duels and let our superior quality tell. No soft gifts for them please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm »
Must win!!

(But really it is)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm »
Great OP TwoTurtlesDuvvas.
Excited for this. WIll be interesting to see what Midfield Klopp picks for this
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:13:42 pm »
Just get the 3 points.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm »
I feel as though we're either on the cusp of really kicking on and making ourselves title favourites, or entering a bit of a slump. The performances haven't been great, the late winners can be a sign of champions of course but I dont think you can rely on turning games around from losing positions so much over the course of a season. It caught up with Arsenal last year and even towards the end of 21/22 for us, the spurs game was one comeback too many and then we couldn't pluck up one big performance for the champions league final.

When we won it we were imperious for the most part but got the job done when we weren't. At the moment it feels like there's a bit too much getting the job done over being imperious. That said, we're very early into Klopps second team and we probably didn't expect to find ourselves in with a shout of being 4 clear of second and 6 clear of city at Christmas. But chances to stamp down a title claim don't come round too often in this league when you don't have 115 charges for cheating hanging over you.

Win tomorrow and beat Arsenal and I really think it'll give us massive belief and could be the start of a big run. As of now, I just think everyone is a little bit unsure of how far we can go. A couple of big performances under the Anfield lights and we could be flying.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm »
Thanks for the OP Duvva.

I think we will see this through if we dont do anything stupid. I know they will have a point to prove after last season but we are just a better football team than them. We have not failed to score all season so we will score and its just about taking our chances.

I think having no Maguire will actually help them. Genuinely one of the worst footballers I have seen playing at a top level league. Having no Bruno will hurt them because basically everything goes through him.

They will have pace on the counter so we need to have a plan for that.

Hoping Darwin can raise his game a bit after the Palace game. Was not good at all in that match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm »
They are poor in midfield (and the rest), so I'd like Grav to get a start as I think he will get space and time to operate. No doubt they will sit back and look to feed on scraps on the counter.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
What are the odds for a 2-0 win with goals from Kostas and Gomez?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm
They are poor in midfield (and the rest), so I'd like Grav to get a start as I think he will get space and time to operate. No doubt they will sit back and look to feed on scraps on the counter.

However they line up tomorrow they're worse off all over the pitch than they were in March, and they weren't even very good then. Onana is worse than De Gea, they've got Jonny Evans in defence now who should have just retired, are down to about two senior midfielders and have an attack who don't score goals. All we need is to turn up and I see no reason why we won't, our key players like Salah, Trent, Virgil, Ali etc just love playing games like these, meanwhile they want nothing to do with it. I don't expect seven goals for us but if we're to go a couple of goals up I think it could easily be one of those where you say it could have been seven.

On another note pretty prevalent in this thread, I think people need to remember is people saying 'we're gonna batter these' on things like RAWK and Twitter have no correlation to how the players feel or will play.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 pm »
any win will do! just need the 3 points!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm »
There's a world in which we start tomorrow top of the league, which would be incredible inspiration I'm sure. Would ramp up the atmosphere too I'm sure.

I'd actually fancy it to happen had Brighton not played on Thursday and had Brentford not been without Mbuemo. Still possible though!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:40:46 pm
Thanks for the OP Duvva.

I think we will see this through if we dont do anything stupid. I know they will have a point to prove after last season but we are just a better football team than them. We have not failed to score all season so we will score and its just about taking our chances.

I think having no Maguire will actually help them. Genuinely one of the worst footballers I have seen playing at a top level league. Having no Bruno will hurt them because basically everything goes through him.

They will have pace on the counter so we need to have a plan for that.

Hoping Darwin can raise his game a bit after the Palace game. Was not good at all in that match.
I think the oppositeMaguire has actually been in decent form for his standards and as for the Rat he asked to come off in this fixture last seasonhe never performs in the big games were he sees less of the ball and is just a passenger.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm »
We rarely play well when there is a large gap between games and we struggle against teams that play a low block. This combined with the lack of form of most of our players makes concerned about tomorrow. I think/hope the deciding factor will be Anfield. My prediction is a narrow/nervy win but I hope I'm wrong and we start put in a performance/convincing win because we cannot sustain a title challenge with our current level of performance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm »
There isn;t a large gap between games as 4 of them played last week and the rested and most of them were on the bench on Thursday and didn't come on.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:17:43 pm »
they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......can see it being a real slog......a scrappy, tight 1-0, or 2-1..........just need to win...not arsed how
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:21:02 pm »
Players will be focused

Gomez at RB with Trent as 6
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
There isn;t a large gap between games as 4 of them played last week and the rested and most of them were on the bench on Thursday and didn't come on.
Eh? At least 70% of the players that will start will not have played a game for 8 days.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm
have some consideration for other people's blood pressure, will yer.

Well Ill be dosed up on blood pressure tablets and blood thinning medication so fuck you. ;D




Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:25:11 pm
Eh? At least 70% of the players that will start will not have played a game for 8 days.

So a normal week then? What the fuck is there to compalin about?  ::)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm »
Utd are utter shite but I never feel confident about these games.  They have a free hit, nobody not least their own fans expects them to get anything.  Dangerous situation, Danny Murphy was a match winner in role reversal situations in the past.  They will sit deep and try and hit us on the counter using Rashfords pace.

If we defend well when we have to I see us having too much.  Will go for 2-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
So a normal week then? What the fuck is there to compalin about?  ::)

Eh? We play every 3-4 games in a normal week and rarely have the dead rubber game midweek. Where have i complained, just an observation
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Just win. Will be watching with the commentary off. Wish there was a way to just get the crowd noise!

Up the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:48:53 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm
Utd are utter shite but I never feel confident about these games.  They have a free hit, nobody not least their own fans expects them to get anything.  Dangerous situation, Danny Murphy was a match winner in role reversal situations in the past.  They will sit deep and try and hit us on the counter using Rashfords pace.

If we defend well when we have to I see us having too much.  Will go for 2-0.

That's exactly how I see them playing.  We need to be careful as we've made a habit of conceding first against shite teams and they have the pace to catch us on the break if we get sloppy.
If we play well we win though.
I'm fascinated to see what Klopp will do in midfield.  Will Trent get the nod there over Endo? Gomez at right back would counter Rashfords pace or that big gobbled twat from Argentina if he starts there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm »
Would take a 1-0 right now if offered. Because football is a weird little sport, and sometimes inferior teams in terrible form will pull a result out of their ass when they really shouldn't, and United are the top dogs when it comes to pulling undeserved results out of your ass.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm
We rarely play well when there is a large gap between games and we struggle against teams that play a low block. This combined with the lack of form of most of our players makes concerned about tomorrow. I think/hope the deciding factor will be Anfield. My prediction is a narrow/nervy win but I hope I'm wrong and we start put in a performance/convincing win because we cannot sustain a title challenge with our current level of performance.

Yeah I get you I just want any win with no injuries that will do.

Utd will also be nervous too all this from some fans of its a free hit its NEVER a free hit no matter where you are in the league the bare minimum is you put in a performance.

I expect Rashford to be back and I was hoping Shaw is out he does seem to play fairly well against us most of the team.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm »
Thanks for the OP duvva!

Like you, I always expect a battle regardless of recent results against them or the form of either side. I do agree we've been inconsistent performance wise this season but it's usually been away. At home, we've generally been strong, with only our last home game against Fulham being a not so controlled performance.

Obviously nervous though, especially given we're top and Man City dropped points today, so will take any kind of win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
Always said this will be a tough game. Glad many have stopped talking about thrashings. I for one am never in the 'I can't wait to play this lot' camp. I hate these games - winning is up there with the best feeling in football though so that would be nice although I can't recall too many times when we've been such massive favorites and for us to do it the easy way. I'll go 3-1 please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm »
Hopefully violate these manc c*nts, make a show of them
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:44:50 am »
I know we are better at the moment but the odds tomorrow are insane.

1.35 we are (4/11)

They're nearly 9/1

Speaking objectively for 5 minutes that 7-0 came from Ten Hag thinking he'd completed the mission at United and they were back. They were in a better moment at the time and he woefully underestimated the fixture.


Took us on toe to toe, no going with runners, no pressure on the ball. It was the perfect storm. Could've been 10

If he allows anything near that happen this time he absolute has to be sacked as he clearly hasn't got the nouse for the job at hand

A lot of people are setting us up as 10-0 winners so they can shit on us and reinstate the United glory road, even if it's a narrow win. Especially pundits who used to play. They know full well football doesn't work like that

Give me a 1-0 from an own goal tomorrow I'm happy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:57:41 am »
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1736174943514075531

Our namesakes in Uruguay have become League Champions tonight. An Omen?  ;D

Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,025
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:09:24 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:17:43 pm
they'll approach this like men possessed following their utter humiliation last season.......can see it being a real slog......a scrappy, tight 1-0, or 2-1..........just need to win...not arsed how
Indeed, any win for us will do. Even a scrappy 1-0 goal by Nunez.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #157 on: Today at 02:09:18 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm
I feel as though we're either on the cusp of really kicking on and making ourselves title favourites, or entering a bit of a slump. The performances haven't been great, the late winners can be a sign of champions of course but I dont think you can rely on turning games around from losing positions so much over the course of a season. It caught up with Arsenal last year and even towards the end of 21/22 for us, the spurs game was one comeback too many and then we couldn't pluck up one big performance for the champions league final.

When we won it we were imperious for the most part but got the job done when we weren't. At the moment it feels like there's a bit too much getting the job done over being imperious. That said, we're very early into Klopps second team and we probably didn't expect to find ourselves in with a shout of being 4 clear of second and 6 clear of city at Christmas. But chances to stamp down a title claim don't come round too often in this league when you don't have 115 charges for cheating hanging over you.

Win tomorrow and beat Arsenal and I really think it'll give us massive belief and could be the start of a big run. As of now, I just think everyone is a little bit unsure of how far we can go. A couple of big performances under the Anfield lights and we could be flying.

i think the belief of this squad can't be questioned as seen with the late comebacks. only the performances of the past few games. its been a bit of jekyll and hyde as the new midfield is trying to find their feet. thankfully we got a squad of players that can create that moment of magic for the 3 points. hopefully this game wont be one of those and we cruise through with a comfortable one with no injuries. I guess that an early goal will somehow calm the nerves and get the players playing a bit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:13:59 am »
Doesnt matter how shit these are, this game just means something different.

I just want to pound some morning mimosas and watch us beat these idiots.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #159 on: Today at 02:47:31 am »
Game is even bigger given the City result - any win please
