Thanks duvva for the OP.
As you said, we cannot be complacent as we have looked a bit vulnerable recently. On paper we have a much better squad and will have the better team. However we have lost a lot of 50/50 balls recently and we need to improve in this area.
I think they will defend deep and rely on the likes of Rashford to run at us on the counter. Id like to see Elliott start or come on for the last 30 minutes as he is great against a defensive team. Up front, neither Nunez or Gakpo have looked great and its a pity that Jota is injured.
Keep moving the ball, win our duels and let our superior quality tell. No soft gifts for them please.