« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT  (Read 4730 times)

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
I just dunno about this one,kinda wanna watch it with people at a pub, but it's been ages since i've done that and one yank manc saying something stupid,we'll see...  just win.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:08:58 pm
A chance to go 6 pts ahead of City. This game is HUGE.

every liverpool game is huge

we were so lucky to have a game the other day when nobody was bothered if we loose
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:08:58 pm
A chance to go 6 pts ahead of City. This game is HUGE.

It's only Dec but the entire club has to be in "win the title" mode from here, this next couple of weeks could be huge. It almost becomes less about playing United now, it's playing for 3 massive points. Every City slip up has been taken advantage of in the last fortnight, we need to do it again.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 05:13:14 pm
It's only Dec but the entire club has to be in "win the title" mode from here, this next couple of weeks could be huge. It almost becomes less about playing United now, it's playing for 3 massive points. Every City slip up has been taken advantage of in the last fortnight, we need to do it again.

Agreed 3 wins out 3 and well be sitting very pretty
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:35:42 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 05:08:53 pm
Joe Gomez breaking his duck with an 100th minute winner would be even better.
have some consideration for other people's blood pressure, will yer.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:37:20 pm »
Any win would do.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield Sun 17 Dec KO 4:30 pm GMT
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:41:34 pm »
Thanks duvva for the OP.

As you said, we cannot be complacent as we have looked a bit vulnerable recently. On paper we have a much better squad and will have the better team. However we have lost a lot of 50/50 balls recently and we need to improve in this area.

I think they will defend deep and rely on the likes of Rashford to run at us on the counter. Id like to see Elliott start or come on for the last 30 minutes as he is great against a defensive team. Up front, neither Nunez or Gakpo have looked great and its a pity that Jota is injured.


Keep moving the ball, win our duels and let our superior quality tell. No soft gifts for them please.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 