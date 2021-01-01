Thanks duvva for the OP.



As you said, we cannot be complacent as we have looked a bit vulnerable recently. On paper we have a much better squad and will have the better team. However we have lost a lot of 50/50 balls recently and we need to improve in this area.



I think they will defend deep and rely on the likes of Rashford to run at us on the counter. Id like to see Elliott start or come on for the last 30 minutes as he is great against a defensive team. Up front, neither Nunez or Gakpo have looked great and its a pity that Jota is injured.





Keep moving the ball, win our duels and let our superior quality tell. No soft gifts for them please.