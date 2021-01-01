« previous next »
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #720 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm »
Crazy what Unai has done with Villa.
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #721 on: Today at 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:02:56 pm
So you think we are going to win every game.  Deluded.
well if we don't neither will Villa or Arsenal
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #722 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:02:56 pm
So you think we are going to win every game.  Deluded.

So the same for Arsenal, Vill and City, yes? Relax a bit. It isn't even the new year. Loads of football to play.
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #723 on: Today at 04:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 04:03:39 pm
well if we don't neither will Villa or Arsenal

if???  jesus.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #724 on: Today at 04:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 04:03:39 pm
well if we don't neither will Villa or Arsenal

Agreed, plus City. But I want them to drop every point possible to make up for the cock-up games we are going to have.
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #725 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm »
Offline farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #726 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:05:30 pm
if???  jesus.
He may win it for Arsenal but not for us, mate. Unless we play them
Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #727 on: Today at 04:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:06:11 pm
Agreed, plus City. But I want them to drop every point possible to make up for the cock-up games we are going to have.
same here, the more points the other teams drop the better
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #728 on: Today at 04:10:12 pm »
Just keep winning and there's fuck all any of them can do!
Online meady1981

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #729 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm »
Looks like West Ham title challengers now. Ive lost count.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #730 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:06:11 pm
Agreed, plus City. But I want them to drop every point possible to make up for the cock-up games we are going to have.

Fine, then hope for it to happen is a more likely game. Considering the injuries Brighton have at the moment it was always unlikely they could pull off a win today.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #731 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm »
Martinez is a total asshole
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #732 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Garnacho is such a prick.
Online semit5

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #733 on: Today at 04:17:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:07 pm
Garnacho is such a prick.

Him and Anthony are proper gargoyles
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #734 on: Today at 04:18:00 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Martinez is a total asshole

While I agree, I think if you are a fan of the "Dark Arts" at all you should love him. He takes all that nonsense to its natural end point.
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #735 on: Today at 04:20:16 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:18:00 pm
While I agree, I think if you are a fan of the "Dark Arts" at all you should love him. He takes all that nonsense to its natural end point.
a fan of the "Dark Arts" =  a gobshite, yes?
Online Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #736 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:20:16 pm
a fan of the "Dark Arts" =  a gobshite, yes?

I guess it depends if it's your player. Some other fans would have said that's what Suarez did.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #737 on: Today at 04:23:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:07 pm
Garnacho is such a prick.

He's like the same breed as Macheda.

Ugly and hateable on every level.
Online Over-cooked Christmas bird

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #738 on: Today at 04:25:23 pm »
Emery doing a great job. Showing what a talented manager he is but also how bad Gerrard really was in the process
Offline Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #739 on: Today at 04:52:57 pm »
Darwin booked ok where was the booking for their lad chopping Kostas down ?
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #740 on: Today at 04:54:33 pm »
We win a free kick in the United third in the first minute, Salah has the ball when the free kick is awarded so he casually touches the ball, a United player runs in and whacks the ball into the stand.

No yellow card.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #741 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm »
We've started well, shame we didn;t score as this shite manc team would've crumbled.  :(
Online coolbyrne

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #742 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 04:02:56 pm
So you think we are going to win every game.  Deluded.

Don't have to win every game. If we beat Arsenal the 2 times we play them and beat Villa in the return match, we'll have room to draw or even lose a game or two. Deluded math, I know.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #743 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:20:16 pm
a fan of the "Dark Arts" =  a gobshite, yes?

Yes.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #744 on: Today at 05:05:34 pm »
We haven't taken our chances.  :butt
Online Chakan Stevens

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #745 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:34 pm
We haven't taken our chances.  :butt

We've created 2 chances?

Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #746 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 05:05:57 pm
We've created 2 chances?

Because it is as if these players never train together. Our link up play in and around their box is tragic.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #747 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Didn't even touch the bald headed prick.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #748 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Im watching this game as a united fan cant believe how bad they are. Amrabat looks like a fat competition winner and Onana is an accident waiting to happen.
Slightly more composure and Liverpool win this comfortably.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #749 on: Today at 05:36:31 pm »
What is with tv producers showing people on the sideline for zero reason? The ball is in play and they show the manager walking to the bench.  :butt
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #750 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »
Bastards! We jsut can't tie it all together.  :butt
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #751 on: Today at 06:00:09 pm »
We're not looking like we're going to take our chances are we?  >:(
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #752 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm »
If we can't win, then make sure we don't lose.
