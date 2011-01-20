« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December

SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #440 on: Today at 06:06:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 06:04:08 pm
The amount of smoke that gets blown up Kompany's arse compared to how they're doing in the league is unreal.
the poster boy for "Good Players Don't Always Make Good Managers"
Knight

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:06:34 pm
Ederson was so, so high with the yellow card tackle. Completely out of control too. Very lucky. I suspect GKs will mostly get away with those mind.
Vegeta

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm
Dyche has done some job thought he would not last 6 months.
Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #443 on: Today at 06:08:27 pm
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 06:06:07 pm
Blueshite for the league then.

Is the only logical conclusion.
Wghennessy

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:08:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:21 pm
the poster boy for "Good Players Don't Always Make Good Managers"

Or this is a job too far. He did take them up afterall.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #445 on: Today at 06:10:34 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 06:06:37 pm
Dyche has done some job thought he would not last 6 months.

The new Moyes. Dog of a team that score loads of set plays.

The PL just galvanised them as well docking them points when they were never in trouble anyway.

Dyche is effective at neutralising expansive teams as well.

Beat Fulham who have key players suspended and they've got a good chance of a cup final as well.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #446 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
We apparently made contact with Palace about Olise a few months ago, if he consistently puts in performances like he did today, its a no brainer.
tubby

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #447 on: Today at 06:14:24 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:13:57 pm
We apparently made contact with Palace about Olise a few months ago, if he consistently puts in performances like he did today, its a no brainer.

He doesn't really score goals though.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #448 on: Today at 06:14:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:14:24 pm
He doesn't really score goals though.
Would you in a side managed by the Hodger?
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #449 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm
can't say this enough - Burnley are atrocious.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #450 on: Today at 06:18:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:10:34 pm
The new Moyes. Dog of a team that score loads of set plays.

The PL just galvanised them as well docking them points when they were never in trouble anyway.

Dyche I'd effective at neutralising expansive teams as well.

He's a good manager for the kind of team that Everton have finally - after the Lampard era and the points deduction - accepted they are.

When they had their delusions around being a "revenge-seeking beast", qualifying for Europe and besting their neighbours, the idea of Dyche as their manager was an anathema, because his style can only take you so far.

Now that they're just happy to avoid a relegation dogfight for a few seasons, he's exactly the right fit, turning them into mid-table scrappers who get set-piece goals.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #451 on: Today at 06:18:35 pm
aaaggghhh damn close Burnley!
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #452 on: Today at 06:18:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:16:49 pm
can't say this enough - Burnley are atrocious.

Kompany a proper dud at this level. You can't play like City with young Championship level players
Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #453 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm
QC

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #454 on: Today at 06:19:04 pm
Everton would be chasing the top 4 without the deduction
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #455 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:19:04 pm
Everton would be chasing the top 4 without the deduction

Not once the injuries start to happen they won't.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #456 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:19:04 pm
Everton would be chasing the top 4 without the deduction

They wouldn't have won as many games either, it was only ever going to galvanise them.
Bobsackamano

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #457 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 06:06:37 pm
Dyche has done some job thought he would not last 6 months.

Yeah credit where credits due, they are a decent team now. Well as good as their players allow so full credit to Dyche for turning them around. Don't actually mind him, seems a decent enough fella.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #458 on: Today at 06:39:28 pm
as crap as Burnley are, gotta say that the Bitters get the bounces in their own pen area.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #459 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:13:57 pm
We apparently made contact with Palace about Olise a few months ago, if he consistently puts in performances like he did today, its a no brainer.

He has signed a new contract in August. It will be interesting to see if there is a release clause included in it ...
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #460 on: Today at 06:44:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:42:17 pm
He has signed a new contract in August. It will be interesting to see if there is a release clause included in it ...
Indeed. Hes not prolific around the box as Tubby said but theres a player in there.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #461 on: Today at 06:44:35 pm
Wonder if Burnley fans would swap managers..
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #462 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm
ffs does Beglin ever think anyone commits a foul?

he comes up with some damn excuse every time ... "just momentum" ... "no real intent" ... "unlucky" ... "he did get something on the ball" etc etc

pathetic commentating.

I thought it was just our games - ie us - but apparently not.
Rosario

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #463 on: Today at 06:56:58 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:13:57 pm
We apparently made contact with Palace about Olise a few months ago, if he consistently puts in performances like he did today, its a no brainer.

Wouldve been a good option at the £35m release clause that Chelsea activated in the summer. Now Im not so sure.
Hazell Nutter

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #464 on: Today at 06:57:01 pm
How Calvert-Lewin hasn't been at least booked in this game is a mystery. That's two cynical challenges he's made in around 5 minutes.
Statto Red

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #465 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm
Burnley are so shit, this will end up 3 or 4-0
spen71

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #466 on: Today at 07:04:09 pm
Give the bitters back the ten points!!!   The mancs will be looking over their shoulders (though six fingers)
Sangria

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #467 on: Today at 07:05:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:49:01 pm
ffs does Beglin ever think anyone commits a foul?

he comes up with some damn excuse every time ... "just momentum" ... "no real intent" ... "unlucky" ... "he did get something on the ball" etc etc

pathetic commentating.

I thought it was just our games - ie us - but apparently not.

See old school cricket commentators. "Adjacent".
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #468 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 06:57:01 pm
How Calvert-Lewin hasn't been at least booked in this game is a mystery. That's two cynical challenges he's made in around 5 minutes.

Yes, deep down they are still the same old yard dogs underneath despite the improved results.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
Reply #469 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm
Say what you want about Everton, and we all will, but that points deduction has absolutely galvanised them.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #470 on: Today at 07:14:21 pm »
if that's not kicking the ball away, kicking the ball away doesn't exist.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #471 on: Today at 07:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:07:52 pm
Yes, deep down they are still the same old yard dogs underneath despite the improved results.

Yep, they have had a great run of results, but the fact remains that teams dont enjoy playing them because they have too many players who can hurt you - and I dont mean with skill.
