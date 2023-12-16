League Cup match is a bit of a conundrum. The opposition are decent but we're home and if anything will have had better rest given the nature of our team on Thursday night. Can't go to extra time, either. Both managers will make changes you suspect given WHU aren't doing great in the league.



If it was a first round tie I'd be less arsed but given it's a QF with very beatable teams beyond in the potential semi and final, we have to take it seriously like. If we can win the next four league games I'd feel just fine but would be a shame to go out of a competition we've loved winning over the years (also, most seasons we've ever reached the League Cup final we've almost always played another final later in the year, if not two)