Buck Pete

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #360 on: Today at 05:11:02 pm »
Formidable Royston.  Formidable.
John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #361 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm »
I've only just seen the City results :D

Hope Lockyer is OK, ffs that sounds grim.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Just saw the Ederson challenge. How he was still on the pitch would be beyond me if he wasnt playing for 115 Charges FC
meady1981

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #363 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm »
After the failed quadruple epic, and the fallow year that followed, I found a great inner peace not having to worry or care about Man Citys results. Now Im the Al Pacino gif from godfather 3.
StL-Dono

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:11:50 pm »
Recent results don't seem so bad considering.  Fulham seem to be on uptick after they gave us a good match; same for Crystal Palace.  Maybe both of them are stronger than we thought and our one goal wins seem like better and better three points.  (And don't think Fulham lose like that with 11.)
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:08:59 pm
Just checked December fixtures for both teams. Well be 12 points ahead having played twice more if we win out the calendar year. I really, really dont want to see any normal starters on Wednesday in the league cup.

Behave. I want to win the League Cup and we have a great chance to do so. Is rather win the League obviously but you cant pick and choose. Well still have Arsenal in the mix too. At some point we have to accept that if we want to compete for all the trophies we have to play strong sides (with rotation) back to back at points.

I get the concerns at CB with Matip out, and maybe well be more cautious there but Id expect us to be fairly strong elsewhere midweek.
farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #366 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:06:04 pm
City showing relegation form. You worry for them.
Not yet. The verdict will come next season.  ;D
RJH

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #367 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:06:04 pm
City showing relegation form. You worry for them.


7points from the last 6 league games.
stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:07:00 pm
West Ham. If they draw and if we win

Ok City if we win our next 3 league games as City dont play again until Everton away on 27th
WorldChampions

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:14:23 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:10:00 pm
Argued about the way it was taken afterwards too. Kyle walker really is thick - impressive that hes played this game all his life and still doesnt know the rules.

He's as dumb as a brick. Without his pace he's league one.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 05:12:19 pm
Behave. I want to win the League Cup and we have a great chance to do so. Is rather win the League obviously but you cant pick and choose. Well still have Arsenal in the mix too. At some point we have to accept that if we want to compete for all the trophies we have to play strong sides (with rotation) back to back at points.

I get the concerns at CB with Matip out, and maybe well be more cautious there but Id expect us to be fairly strong elsewhere midweek.

I'd be looking at a similar team to Thursday.
Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #371 on: Today at 05:15:52 pm »
Fucking booing from City fans. State of supporters nowadays
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:15:31 pm
I'd be looking at a similar team to Thursday.

Or course you would.
xbugawugax

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #373 on: Today at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:04:01 pm
Feels like a bit of an opportunity this season.

pretty much. think we shouldn't worry about other team results and performance and just keep our heads down baros style to grind out the results. starting from tomorrows game.
Zlen

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #374 on: Today at 05:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:15:52 pm
Fucking booing from City fans. State of supporters nowadays

Mwahaha embarassing twats.
Have they fallen too far from their prestige position these connoiseurs of football have known to expect through the decades?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #375 on: Today at 05:18:02 pm »
All we have to do is worry about one game at a time. Talk of knocking 5 or 6 past United tomorrow is all well and good but I'd bite your hand off for a simple 1-0 right now. Grind it out.
WorldChampions

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #376 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
Hopefully another good weekend of results to follow last week. Hoping Brighton and Burnley can do something.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #377 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:31:39 pm
same here, all I see is bunch of boring matches ;D
Is it too late to take this one back ;D
stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #378 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Just saw the Ederson challenge. How he was still on the pitch would be beyond me if he wasnt playing for 115 Charges FC

Didnt watch the matchanyone have a replay of the challenge?
diegoLFC7

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #379 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Michael Olise is a demon down that wing. Every palace attack goes through him. City dropping points means we are now 3 points ahead of them with the away fixture done. We play three games before they play their next in the league since they are going to Dubai to play the CWC. We could theoretically go into the new year 12 points ahead of City. Absolutely ludicrous giving the summer we had and the expectations of having a to go through the process of a rebuild.

This is a realistic shot at the league, and after the Arsenal game later this month we will know what this team is about. Klopp and the team need to go for this opportunity. We are in a title race!
Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #380 on: Today at 05:20:47 pm »
League Cup match is a bit of a conundrum. The opposition are decent but we're home and if anything will have had better rest given the nature of our team on Thursday night. Can't go to extra time, either. Both managers will make changes you suspect given WHU aren't doing great in the league.

If it was a first round tie I'd be less arsed but given it's a QF with very beatable teams beyond in the potential semi and final, we have to take it seriously like. If we can win the next four league games I'd feel just fine but would be a shame to go out of a competition we've loved winning over the years (also, most seasons we've ever reached the League Cup final we've almost always played another final later in the year, if not two)
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #381 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Must. Stay. Calm.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #382 on: Today at 05:21:40 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 05:18:31 pm
Hopefully another good weekend of results to follow last week. Hoping Brighton and Burnley can do something.

I think it will be tough for Brighton considering their European antics on Thursday. They don't have as good a squad as us or Arsenal. But let's hope, I would take a draw in that game.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #383 on: Today at 05:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 05:16:11 pm
Or course you would.

It's still a winnable tie at home, strong bench.

West Ham will make changes given their schedule.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #384 on: Today at 05:25:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Didnt watch the matchanyone have a replay of the challenge?

I'd be absolutely seething if Alisson was sent off for it.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #385 on: Today at 05:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:25:08 pm
I'd be absolutely seething if Alisson was sent off for it.

Youd have been seething then because he absolutely wouldve been
Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #386 on: Today at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Didnt watch the matchanyone have a replay of the challenge?


https://pasteboard.co/kRAfVYpy0n6s.gif
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #387 on: Today at 05:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 05:16:11 pm
Or course you would.

For once I almost agree with him.
We'll already be without Salah for possibly 4 games. Fuck knows when Jota will be back. It's already a lot of games for 3 players that aren't really firing on all cylinders without adding 2 league cup ties in.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #388 on: Today at 05:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:22:03 pm
It's still a winnable tie at home, strong bench.

West Ham will make changes given their schedule.

Feels like West Ham have given up on the boring league stuff and have become purely a cup team. I think theyll go strong.

Anyway, one for another thread probably. We are in an exciting position but even if we get 12 ahead with 2 games in hand Ill be wary as feels like City always have games in hand. Wed have to get into our heads thats only a 6 point league, as great as that would still be.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #389 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #390 on: Today at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:27:45 pm
For once I almost agree with him.
We'll already be without Salah for possibly 4 games. Fuck knows when Jota will be back. It's already a lot of games for 3 players that aren't really firing on all cylinders without adding 2 league cup ties in.

Arsenal no midweek game either. Massive game against them.
StL-Dono

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #391 on: Today at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 05:26:52 pm

https://pasteboard.co/kRAfVYpy0n6s.gif

Just now seeing this.  What did it look in real time? In slow motion it seems an unquestionable red card. 
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #392 on: Today at 05:31:07 pm »
Cringe like fuck with them poses they have footy players doing. Honest to god, they look like absolute bell ends the lot of em
Raid

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #393 on:
First of all, thoughts with Tom Lockyer and Luton. Sounds like hes responsive which is great.

Opportunity knocks this season. Put United and Arsenal away and wed be in the driving seat
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #394 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 05:30:32 pm
Just now seeing this.  What did it look in real time? In slow motion it seems an unquestionable red card.
next week Webb will explain how bad the referee and VAR feel for such an egregious error, so y'know, it's all OK really.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #395 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:32:36 pm
next week Webb will explain how bad the referee and VAR feel for such an egregious error, so y'know, it's all OK really.
I take it the next touch by the attacker would have been a shot into an empty net.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #396 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm »

'Man City 2-2 Crystal Palace | PL Highlights' - 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JgvXKLT5HVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JgvXKLT5HVg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JgvXKLT5HVg


or here: https://ourmatch.me/16-12-2023-manchester-city-vs-crystal-palace
Online smutchin

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #397 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
Online Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #398 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:27:45 pm
For once I almost agree with him.
We'll already be without Salah for possibly 4 games. Fuck knows when Jota will be back. It's already a lot of games for 3 players that aren't really firing on all cylinders without adding 2 league cup ties in.

All the more reason to play Salah in midweek. Make the most of him while we can!
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League fixtures 15th-17th December
« Reply #399 on: Today at 05:38:21 pm »
Tierney what do you expect not seeing that, funny how VAR never intervened like they did for Curtis.

I read yesterday that PGMOL is allowing Refs to go overseas for extra work, you can bet after new year they'll be doing games in Abu Dhabi.
