wtf kind of "tackle" was that Jimenez?



could be red ..... ref to screen ... it's red.



shit. you idiot Jimenez!



All he did in the game against us was jump into the man.Spent most of the game standing out wide, then when their keeper launched it at Tsimi or Virgil, he would run in and hit the Liverpool player from the side as they were in the air.Virgil was very animated with the ref at one point.Proper shithouse play worthy of Fat Sam’s Bolton.