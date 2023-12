Don't fully agree, I for one will probably be watching and hoping Fulham can extend their nice form and add to Newcastles misery



Agreed. Burnley against Everton might also be interesting as Burnley have taken four points from their last three games. If Kompany loses at home to a team managed by Dyche it will forever be a stain on his Burnley CV.For the rest the best chance of something interesting happening is that teams that played in Europe have a bit of a hangover. Villa at Brentford maybe but without someone to chase the long balls over the top Brentford look incredibly toothless. Hodgson threw in the towel for Palace at Man City more than a week before the kick-off