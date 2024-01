This is spot on.



How people can defend the club is beyond me



Nobody is defending the club. People are simply trying to work out what might be happening and unsurprisingly many of those who are more understanding have a background in IT and/or payments. There are a plethora of parties involved in a payment; it's likely that a payment service provider operates the clubs payment page and beyond that there's the club's acquiring bank, the card schemes and your card issuer. As a general rule when something goes wrong in a situation like this, all parties have a habit of pointing at each other albeit since it's LFC's customers who are affected it's in their interest to push the investigation. As liamo3 pointed out, a software update on the end-to-end process is in progress and that's always fraught with potential problems. It may be that the clubs website or arrangement with their acquiring bank is causing the problem but we don't know - we can neither defend them nor accuse them.