Author Topic: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43  (Read 5199 times)

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm »
Thank God for European refs and VAR hey Andy. :D

Hasnt ruined my airport pint too much. Lets batter United on Sunday.
Offline shank94

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm »
That Amoura lad has looked good in both games, stats back the eye test.
Offline Agent99

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:33:40 pm »
Offline Hazell Nutter

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 08:29:23 pm
That Amoura lad has looked good in both games, stats back the eye test.

His performance caught my eye. Like a big pizza pie.
Offline Robinred

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm
His performance caught my eye. Like a big pizza pie.

You are, secretly, Crosby Nick and I claim my prize.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
Cold but elite.  :o


Brutal, but brilliant, refreshing, winning attitude.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 08:46:23 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm
Shitehouse side, especially that lanky lad in the middle. Klopp was rightly furious.

Commentator was a knob too. Dont need some sarky, miserable bellend criticising a team of kids at every opportunity. Tells you something when McManaman is the less miserable of the duo.

They just pissed Jurgen played the kids. Not good for their ratings. Fuck em  :wave

All that mattered was no injuries and small or no minutes for weekend starters.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm »
There first goal was 100% offside so will be interesting to hear what happened.

Couldn't give a shit about anything else!
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 08:51:56 pm »
I only got home for the second half,looked like a team that hadn't really practiced together so can't complain about the result,nice goal by Quansah and their first was offside.Scanlon looked good when he came on.
Offline Hazell Nutter

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm
You are, secretly, Crosby Nick and I claim my prize.

What a compliment! Will take it
Offline End Product

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 08:59:24 pm »
Hunter Hurst Quansah.
Offline Hestoic

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:01:53 pm »
WTF was that VAR call? They didn't even show the replay :butt

Did Klopp say anything about it?
Offline buttersstotch

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:04:20 pm »
That pitch was absolutely dreadful. The amount of times we'd play the right ball, but it got stuck or didn't have the right weight on for the pitch. That was a mismatched team and it's hard to draw any conclusions from it. I thought Elliott tried too hard and showed why at the moment he is a lot more impactful as a substitue.

Main thing for me is Doak looks some way off being able to start games for us.
Offline Pistolero

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm »
Well that was a load of shite and no mistake........particularly frustrating to see that the first teamers were possibly the worst players on the pitch....im putting it down to them being focussed on Sunday's game..while keeping my fingers crossed...... but at least I could watch from the luxury of a warm living room with a plate of mince pies in front of me....unlike our kid and the lads who've done a  load of much needed pre-chrimbo wedge in to get over there for a couple days....almost went....glad I didn't.......Roll on the Mancs.
Offline thaddeus

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
Well that was a load of shite and no mistake........particularly frustrating to see that the first teamers were possibly the worst players on the pitch....im putting it down to them being focussed on Sunday's game..while keeping my fingers crossed...... but at least I could watch from the luxury of a warm living room with a plate of mince pies in front of me....unlike our kid and the lads who've done a  load of much needed pre-chrimbo wedge in to get over there for a couple days....almost went....glad I didn't.......Roll on the Mancs.
Yeah, a bit of a shitter for the lads that went over there.  I hope he's had a decent trip anyway.

I can't say I'm that bothered by the performance or the result.  Happy we've seemingly not had a moment like when Jota got a bad injury in a dead rubber Champions League game.
Online StL-Dono

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm »
The kids were alright. 

None of them really stood out (barring maybe Quansah), but I thought the senior players were dreadful.  That's not completely unexpected, but you'd think any one wearing the shirt would want to make a better effort in a competitive match.  We played like a team just coming back from summer vacation and none of the players know each other's names yet.  They played like it was the biggest match in their club's history.  So, the result not a surprise.  (Even with the pretty obvious offside for their first.  Odd that there was not a single replay of that on CBS Sports... )

I've got to be one of Curtis Jones' biggest fans but he was abysmal.  Konate is going to get someone injured if he doesn't start putting some zip on his simple passes instead of turning every one of them into a 50/50 proposition.  Elliott has looked 100x better coming off the bench than starting. 

Ah well. 
Offline marmite

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
ill get slated for this but .... we need a new number 2 goalie Kelleher's seems to have gone backwards ?? maybe just me .... the rest of the kids where let down by the seniors ... glad k;opp played them tho no point in risking all our senior squad ... i just hope they all turn up on the weekend ....
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:02:23 pm »
The commentators made out that our side tonight was comparable to citys. Just looked up their side from last night, its 7/8 youth academy prospects vs 3, and about £200m more spent on their side Their side was like our regular Europa side not that virtually u21 side we put out.
Offline Hestoic

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:04:48 pm »
Quote from: marmite on Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
ill get slated for this but .... we need a new number 2 goalie Kelleher's seems to have gone backwards ?? maybe just me .... the rest of the kids where let down by the seniors ... glad k;opp played them tho no point in risking all our senior squad ... i just hope they all turn up on the weekend ....

I thought he did okay, but I know what you mean.

First goal was offside and he was unlucky, the second goal was a really good shot slotted into a really small gap.
Offline Fromola

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 10:04:48 pm
I thought he did okay, but I know what you mean.

First goal was offside and he was unlucky, the second goal was a really good shot slotted into a really small gap.

Another weird game from him as he kept the score down but didn't cover himself in glory for the goals.

I hope Ali plays the knockout games. Kelleher is a good standard for a number 2 keeper, but he needs to go off and get a regular game somewhere, he hasn't played anywhere near enough football for his age.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:11:13 pm
Another weird game from him as he kept the score down but didn't cover himself in glory for the goals.

I hope Ali plays the knockout games. Kelleher is a good standard for a number 2 keeper, but he needs to go off and get a regular game somewhere, he hasn't played anywhere near enough football for his age.

Hope we get an easy draw and Kelleher plays. If Alisson plays the knockouts then the West Ham quarter final is potentially his only game of the season left, same for a few others.

Id hope we beat West Ham and get the winner of Port Vale/Middlesborough, beat Arsenal and get an easy draw, and get a couple of easy rounds in the Europa league, thatd give our cup side another six/seven games which would be great for them, great for our future and convince them its worthwhile being here as a backup in a few positions. Hopefully it gives them a chance to prove their worth too, which could save us some cash down the line for a few belting transfers to replace the key players as they leave.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Yep, Alisson has to play the knockouts. It was him who put us in the competition, let him come in and make the difference now.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
Hope we get an easy draw and Kelleher plays. If Alisson plays the knockouts then the West Ham quarter final is potentially his only game of the season left, same for a few others.

Id hope we beat West Ham and get the winner of Port Vale/Middlesborough, beat Arsenal and get an easy draw, and get a couple of easy rounds in the Europa league, thatd give our cup side another six/seven games which would be great for them, great for our future and convince them its worthwhile being here as a backup in a few positions. Hopefully it gives them a chance to prove their worth too, which could save us some cash down the line for a few belting transfers to replace the key players as they leave.

The 'cup side' shouldn't be starting European knockout ties IMO. I'd make a couple of changes maximum. Maybe make big changes if we win the first leg 3-0 or something but if we don't take it seriously against better sides than USG/Toulouse we could very easily go out.
Offline thaddeus

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
The 'cup side' shouldn't be starting European knockout ties IMO. I'd make a couple of changes maximum. Maybe make big changes if we win the first leg 3-0 or something but if we don't take it seriously against better sides than USG/Toulouse we could very easily go out.
As group winners do we automatically get second leg at home in the next round?  If so I'd be happy to let the cup side have a first crack at it and trust that if it went wrong we could overturn it under the lights at Anfield.
Online PEG2K

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
People may brush this game off because we played a bunch of kids but we continued our alarming trend of playing like shit away from Anfield.

I'm pretty sure even if we started a stronger team the performance would have been the same, just like how we performed at Toulouse, Sheffield, and Palace. This has to stop now.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
The 'cup side' shouldn't be starting European knockout ties IMO. I'd make a couple of changes maximum. Maybe make big changes if we win the first leg 3-0 or something but if we don't take it seriously against better sides than USG/Toulouse we could very easily go out.

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

Would give us plenty for the next round if we avoid one of the 2-3 tougher sides. Especially with five first teamers off the bench and the chance to change it up in the home leg if needed.

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
People may brush this game off because we played a bunch of kids but we continued our alarming trend of playing like shit away from Anfield.

I'm pretty sure even if we started a stronger team the performance would have been the same, just like how we performed at Toulouse, Sheffield, and Palace. This has to stop now.

Away games are hard and we are performing above par for a title winning side in our away games. The aim today was to rotate, avoid injury, give kids experience and give game time to those whove lacked it in recent weeks, only after that was the performance a worry, and after that the result. On most factors tonight was mission accomplished.
Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:38:45 pm
Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

All good players but as a collective in a European knockout I wouldn't even play that away to Qarabag or whoever you want to class as the weakest team. Not to say it couldn't win but it'd be a risk going with your 2nd choice all over the field. For me there should be more incentive to play a stronger side in the first game so that if we get a good result we can make changes in the 2nd leg.

I like Kelleher but I don't see why Alisson shouldn't just come in now, it'd actually make it easier to change the defence slightly given his quality. Midfield would also need more than that away in Europe IMO.
Offline JackWard33

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm »
Klopp putting Nunez on for half an hour was utterly mental - hes just so odd with shit like that

Apart from that it was, as advertised, not an actual game  just a thing to get through
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm
All good players but as a collective in a European knockout I wouldn't even play that away to Qarabag or whoever you want to class as the weakest team. Not to say it couldn't win but it'd be a risk going with your 2nd choice all over the field. For me there should be more incentive to play a stronger side in the first game so that if we get a good result we can make changes in the 2nd leg.

I like Kelleher but I don't see why Alisson shouldn't just come in now, it'd actually make it easier to change the defence slightly given his quality. Midfield would also need more than that away in Europe IMO.

Agree its a risk, but so is playing the first team with the busy March schedule. The next leg sits either side of our game vs City in the league. Going strong in the Europa league impacts that and also increases our risk of injury before the run in.

Also, without taking the risk we stunt the development of our backups and youth players. If we roll the dice with a weakened side and win, itll be very beneficial for us. That side Ive put there is better than the starting line ups of 90% of the sides we can draw in the next round. Given where this competition sits on our priority list, given the possibility of a title challenge, we have to take a gamble, I think.

If were off the pace by then we can reevaluate, but if we are where we all hope to be, having a weeks break prior to city at home would be massive, especially as City will have one less game in that fortnight because of the differences in the champions league schedule compared to the Europa league.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 07:49:03 pm
Nah, he was Fucking miles on



I genuinely can't believe that. Has Klopp or ANYBODY come out and said anything??
Offline newterp

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
I genuinely can't believe that. Has Klopp or ANYBODY come out and said anything??
I thought I read that this picture was slightly doctored? That said, I believe the guy was offside regardless
Offline Son of Mary

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Watching the match in real time he looked clearly offside.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm »
Don't think anyone is too bothered, we've made our contribution to there only being 4 English teams in the CL next year, back to winning again in March.
Offline Dougle

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:05:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:55:45 pm
Klopp putting Nunez on for half an hour was utterly mental - hes just so odd with shit like that

Apart from that it was, as advertised, not an actual game  just a thing to get through

I suppose it was just a chance for Nuñez to have a run out.

Anyway I think we got away with one tonight. Crap heavy pitch, USG not only playing the "biggest" game ever in their history but a team of men playing a team of boys with (by all accounts, as I didn't watch it) some fairly unmotivated senior players. If I was USG manager the first thing I would have my players do to physically lay into the Reds. They would know any and all of the senior players were there under sufferance and trying to avoid injury. So we were disjointed and they are the plucky underdogs well supported by idiots in black roared on by the crowd.

No injuries and no real embarrassment so all good in my book.
Offline YNWA.A

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #194 on: Today at 01:53:32 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
People may brush this game off because we played a bunch of kids but we continued our alarming trend of playing like shit away from Anfield.

I'm pretty sure even if we started a stronger team the performance would have been the same, just like how we performed at Toulouse, Sheffield, and Palace. This has to stop now.

Its easier said than done. We're playing every 3 days, and will do so for the rest of the month. To top it off we have 1)injuries piling up and its harder to rotate the team without a drop off in quality 2)new and young players who we are still integrating, in key parts of the team. At our best under Klopp, away from home we werent trashing sides this time of year nor were we always playing well in said games evem when we won
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #195 on: Today at 03:04:36 am »
Well job done. Finished top which is what we expected. Some good home wins. Away performances not great in this or the league but were getting there.
So enjoy.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #196 on: Today at 04:28:38 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm
I genuinely can't believe that. Has Klopp or ANYBODY come out and said anything??

The Liverpool manager admitted: It was a deserved win for Union, even when I hear their first goal might have been offside. Who cares? A sentiment he would never utter after a game with something at stake.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/14/union-saint-gilloise-liverpool-europa-league-match-report
Offline emitime

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #197 on: Today at 04:32:01 am »
Even with some not convincing performances, all 3 of our away losses have been by 1 goal, and there was a referee mistake in all 3 (maybe subjectively in the Tolouse case, but in my unbiased opinion it was wrong...). Incredible we've had two objectively wrong goal decisions go against us.

We really should be undefeated.
