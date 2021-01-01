All good players but as a collective in a European knockout I wouldn't even play that away to Qarabag or whoever you want to class as the weakest team. Not to say it couldn't win but it'd be a risk going with your 2nd choice all over the field. For me there should be more incentive to play a stronger side in the first game so that if we get a good result we can make changes in the 2nd leg.



I like Kelleher but I don't see why Alisson shouldn't just come in now, it'd actually make it easier to change the defence slightly given his quality. Midfield would also need more than that away in Europe IMO.



Agree its a risk, but so is playing the first team with the busy March schedule. The next leg sits either side of our game vs City in the league. Going strong in the Europa league impacts that and also increases our risk of injury before the run in.Also, without taking the risk we stunt the development of our backups and youth players. If we roll the dice with a weakened side and win, itll be very beneficial for us. That side Ive put there is better than the starting line ups of 90% of the sides we can draw in the next round. Given where this competition sits on our priority list, given the possibility of a title challenge, we have to take a gamble, I think.If were off the pace by then we can reevaluate, but if we are where we all hope to be, having a weeks break prior to city at home would be massive, especially as City will have one less game in that fortnight because of the differences in the champions league schedule compared to the Europa league.