The 'cup side' shouldn't be starting European knockout ties IMO. I'd make a couple of changes maximum. Maybe make big changes if we win the first leg 3-0 or something but if we don't take it seriously against better sides than USG/Toulouse we could very easily go out.
Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo
Would give us plenty for the next round if we avoid one of the 2-3 tougher sides. Especially with five first teamers off the bench and the chance to change it up in the home leg if needed.
People may brush this game off because we played a bunch of kids but we continued our alarming trend of playing like shit away from Anfield.
I'm pretty sure even if we started a stronger team the performance would have been the same, just like how we performed at Toulouse, Sheffield, and Palace. This has to stop now.
Away games are hard and we are performing above par for a title winning side in our away games. The aim today was to rotate, avoid injury, give kids experience and give game time to those whove lacked it in recent weeks, only after that was the performance a worry, and after that the result. On most factors tonight was mission accomplished.