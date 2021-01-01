« previous next »
EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43

Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #160 on: Today at 08:28:27 pm
Thank God for European refs and VAR hey Andy. :D

Hasnt ruined my airport pint too much. Lets batter United on Sunday.
shank94

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #161 on: Today at 08:29:23 pm
That Amoura lad has looked good in both games, stats back the eye test.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Agent99

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #162 on: Today at 08:33:40 pm
Hazell Nutter

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #163 on: Today at 08:35:51 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:29:23 pm
That Amoura lad has looked good in both games, stats back the eye test.

His performance caught my eye. Like a big pizza pie.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Robinred

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #164 on: Today at 08:37:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 08:35:51 pm
His performance caught my eye. Like a big pizza pie.

You are, secretly, Crosby Nick and I claim my prize.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Gus 1855

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #165 on: Today at 08:40:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:25:48 pm
Cold but elite.  :o


Brutal, but brilliant, refreshing, winning attitude.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Mister Flip Flop

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #166 on: Today at 08:46:23 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:48:32 pm
Shitehouse side, especially that lanky lad in the middle. Klopp was rightly furious.

Commentator was a knob too. Dont need some sarky, miserable bellend criticising a team of kids at every opportunity. Tells you something when McManaman is the less miserable of the duo.

They just pissed Jurgen played the kids. Not good for their ratings. Fuck em  :wave

All that mattered was no injuries and small or no minutes for weekend starters.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #167 on: Today at 08:50:53 pm
There first goal was 100% offside so will be interesting to hear what happened.

Couldn't give a shit about anything else!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Boston always unofficial

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #168 on: Today at 08:51:56 pm
I only got home for the second half,looked like a team that hadn't really practiced together so can't complain about the result,nice goal by Quansah and their first was offside.Scanlon looked good when he came on.
Hazell Nutter

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #169 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:37:07 pm
You are, secretly, Crosby Nick and I claim my prize.

What a compliment! Will take it
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

End Product

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #170 on: Today at 08:59:24 pm
Hunter Hurst Quansah.
No time for caution.

Hestoic

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #171 on: Today at 09:01:53 pm
WTF was that VAR call? They didn't even show the replay :butt

Did Klopp say anything about it?
buttersstotch

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #172 on: Today at 09:04:20 pm
That pitch was absolutely dreadful. The amount of times we'd play the right ball, but it got stuck or didn't have the right weight on for the pitch. That was a mismatched team and it's hard to draw any conclusions from it. I thought Elliott tried too hard and showed why at the moment he is a lot more impactful as a substitue.

Main thing for me is Doak looks some way off being able to start games for us.
Pistolero

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #173 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm
Well that was a load of shite and no mistake........particularly frustrating to see that the first teamers were possibly the worst players on the pitch....im putting it down to them being focussed on Sunday's game..while keeping my fingers crossed...... but at least I could watch from the luxury of a warm living room with a plate of mince pies in front of me....unlike our kid and the lads who've done a  load of much needed pre-chrimbo wedge in to get over there for a couple days....almost went....glad I didn't.......Roll on the Mancs.
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

thaddeus

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Reply #174 on: Today at 09:28:59 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:15:38 pm
Well that was a load of shite and no mistake........particularly frustrating to see that the first teamers were possibly the worst players on the pitch....im putting it down to them being focussed on Sunday's game..while keeping my fingers crossed...... but at least I could watch from the luxury of a warm living room with a plate of mince pies in front of me....unlike our kid and the lads who've done a  load of much needed pre-chrimbo wedge in to get over there for a couple days....almost went....glad I didn't.......Roll on the Mancs.
Yeah, a bit of a shitter for the lads that went over there.  I hope he's had a decent trip anyway.

I can't say I'm that bothered by the performance or the result.  Happy we've seemingly not had a moment like when Jota got a bad injury in a dead rubber Champions League game.
