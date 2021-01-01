Crosby Nick never fails.
Cold but elite.
That Amoura lad has looked good in both games, stats back the eye test.
His performance caught my eye. Like a big pizza pie.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Shitehouse side, especially that lanky lad in the middle. Klopp was rightly furious.Commentator was a knob too. Dont need some sarky, miserable bellend criticising a team of kids at every opportunity. Tells you something when McManaman is the less miserable of the duo.
You are, secretly, Crosby Nick and I claim my prize.
Well that was a load of shite and no mistake........particularly frustrating to see that the first teamers were possibly the worst players on the pitch....im putting it down to them being focussed on Sunday's game..while keeping my fingers crossed...... but at least I could watch from the luxury of a warm living room with a plate of mince pies in front of me....unlike our kid and the lads who've done a load of much needed pre-chrimbo wedge in to get over there for a couple days....almost went....glad I didn't.......Roll on the Mancs.
