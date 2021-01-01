On the bright side I think Connor Bradley didn't do his chances any harm today and Quansah as usual was class.



Absolutely. Think he passed the test of playing 90 minutes. He struggled during the team's poor start (we kept forcing him and Chambers to go high up the pitch then chase back constantly cos midfield kept losing the ball) and took his frustration out on a small foul which got him booked. So he didn't have an easy start - but almost immediately after that, when he could have cowed, he went and anticipated to make a great tackle high up the pitch and really settled.There was a little showing of the same (mostly controlled) aggression later on when he was fouled and reacted, but this is exactly the perfect time for that (and gives him a nice and easy lesson he'll instantly learn from).Speaking of aggression, Quansah played that at cruise control and was arguably our best player even discounting the great goal. But the one tiny learning experience for him today was that slightly less controlled aggressive tackled - was born in the championship that tackle! But he's such a nice slide tackler already, he'll avoid that risk from now I'm sure. His goal was our highlight.Halftime thread was dead and cba to rewrite it, so just copying my thought here - we all know he's technically good, and could easily put in that first touch anywhere on the pitch and a decent shot. But to have the awareness, in a busy box during a set piece, and presence of mind to know he had room to control it really demonstrates he's a player who's got a got picture of his surroundings (to go with his quality with the ball). so excited by himthe next most positive for me was Gordon, particularly second half. showed different strings to his bow coming inside centrally (giving Bradley room to play higher too). took a heavy knock early on (fouled a guy, then guy fouled him and fell on his foot with his bodyweight), but didn't look like a player who'd been injured over a year - looked confident in his body and put himself about (and took the knocks too).he (along with Bradley) have earned their spot as they top youngster for the attacking and defending wide spots for me, when our bench is short of senior players. quansah is no longer to be perceived as a youngster, he belongs. chambers and mcconell had a couple of nice moments too, so hopefully they can take that and improve and get another chance in fa cup (or on loan)