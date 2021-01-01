« previous next »
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
Shitehouse side, especially that lanky lad in the middle. Klopp was rightly furious.

Commentator was a knob too. Dont need some sarky, miserable bellend criticising a team of kids at every opportunity. Tells you something when McManaman is the less miserable of the duo.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:48:49 pm »
Deserved win for them, if youre going to be lethargic and rubbish do it in a game thats completely irrelevant.

Quansah and Bradley did okay. Very limp otherwise. Gakpo & Jones not exactly pushing themselves forward for starts on Sunday. They all knew it was a waste of time match though, so hard to be too critical.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:45:20 pm
Was it offside? There didn't seem to be any lines drawn.

Nah, he was Fucking miles on

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:43:45 pm
The pitch was a howler.

Straight out of a cup tie against lower league opposition, and reffed like it too.

Given the conditions and the mix of mainly youth and squad players, the performance being a bit disjointed was to be expected.
Hopefully gives the young players some good experience.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Dead rubber, no one wants to be injured and a bunch of players who haven't played together.

Move on.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:45:19 pm
Lost count of the amount of times we got caught in possession, way too many touches.
Our football at the moment is very slow and predictable, 1st eleven aswell.
Not sure how the first wasn't offside.

Last 4 performances have been awful bar the 2 late comebacks, it should help guard against complacency for Sunday. We will have to turn up and perform.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:49:51 pm »
This game had it all:
-VAR mistake (again).
-senior players looking bad
-kids not really looking all that promising.
-backup keeper playing like a backup keeper.

The only saving grace was one of actually promising young players getting a goal and the fact that the team was so makeshift that it's no wonder there was no chemistry amongst the players.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:47:59 pm
The lack of lines is always a bit suspicious...

There seem go be lack of replays too. Could tell that the goal they scored that wasn't given was handball, which was pretty clear but uefa took ages to show the handball and to disallow it.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:47:59 pm
The lack of lines is always a bit suspicious...

Always seems to be us who are on the end of these 'no lines' decisions.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:51:15 pm
There seem go be lack of replays too. Could tell that the goal they scored that wasn't given was handball, which was pretty clear but uefa took ages to show the handball and to disallow it.

The comms team at BT saw very little from it, so we pretty much knew then.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm »
1-2. Meh. Not a game to remember. We played the team I wanted. We looked weak. Created nothing going forward. The one player I thought looked his normal self was Quansah. It's difficult to shine in a side that had no consistency to build on. Individually Klopp will have some answers regarding the young players. Not much, but from tonight it looks like most of them need more time before they are ready for the first team. All in all the result didn't matter as much as what we learn from it.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:53:24 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:48:32 pm
Shitehouse side, especially that lanky lad in the middle. Klopp was rightly furious.

Commentator was a knob too. Dont need some sarky, miserable bellend criticising a team of kids at every opportunity. Tells you something when McManaman is the less miserable of the duo.

Funny how it's never our equivalent of MUTV or Geordie TV, when they've got our games is it, the 12:30 bellends. Even our ex-players on there hate us (not that Carragher is any better on Sly).
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:54:15 pm »
A game I could not care less about. Was good to see the youngsters get a run.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:54:27 pm »
More arsed that I actually bothered to watch that, since it was about what I expected. We were pretty bad but I thought our random assortment of kids looked about on par for Europa League groups, which is alright really. Fun having Kelleher up at the end.

I know we skip the next round, but is it the case that we know we'll be playing the winner of one of the games? Or can I just completely ignore the next round?
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:54:35 pm »
Perspective: USG is top pf their league.
Good exercise out for the young ones.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:52:54 pm
1-2. Meh. Not a game to remember. We played the team I wanted. We looked weak. Created nothing going forward. The one player I thought looked his normal self was Quansah. It's difficult to shine in a side that had no consistency to build on. Individually Klopp will have some answers regarding the young players. Not much, but from tonight it looks like most of them need more time before they are ready for the first team. All in all the result didn't matter as much as what we learn from it.

I don't think Bradley did much wrong tonight, he did some good defending and also very quick at joining in with the attack when he could.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 07:45:20 pm
Was it offside? There didn't seem to be any lines drawn.
they don't draw lines in Europe it's supposed to be automated, looks like system failure
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: scalatore on Today at 07:54:27 pm
I know we skip the next round, but is it the case that we know we'll be playing the winner of one of the games? Or can I just completely ignore the next round?

No, R16 draw takes place after the next round.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 07:54:52 pm
they don't draw lines in Europe it's supposed to be automated, looks like system failure
Funny that eh
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 07:46:57 pm
The ref was a right prick. Just let their players get away with dirty cynical shite all night but one slight mistimed challenge from our boys and it was a foul or yellow. Yes they were willing to run and fight more than us but the boys couldve done with some fairer officiating

That advantage he played when Gakpo had his boot taken off was laughable. Clear cynical foul to stop us breaking, and he waves advantage to a player with one boot being chased by three defenders.
Like a bad PE teacher refereeing his own school team.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Pity none of the kids really stepped up and took their opportunity, though with a shite pitch and an aggressive opposition it was a tough one for them. Thought Gordon and Bradley did ok and look the closest to getting there. Doak looks miles off it unfortunately.

Of the experienced lads, Endo and Jones were shite. Hopefully the 90 gives Jones some rhythm or hell lose his place to Gravenberch. Hope Endo isnt starting on Sunday, his last two games have been poor. Konate did ok but Gomez won the audition to start next to VVD, looked really sharp again. Gakpo couldnt get in the game and Elliot seemed to be trying too hard.

But, doesnt really matter does it! Hopefully no injuries and on to Utd.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
It was a pointless football match.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:56:31 pm »
Have they shown the vr model thing for the first goal looks another good process.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Today at 07:54:52 pm
they don't draw lines in Europe it's supposed to be automated, looks like system failure

We must have had more 'system failures' with VAR offsides than overturns going our way with offsides since the VAR bullshit came in.

Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43'
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:46:14 pm
On the bright side I think Connor Bradley didn't do his chances any harm today and Quansah as usual was class.
Absolutely. Think he passed the test of playing 90 minutes. He struggled during the team's poor start (we kept forcing him and Chambers to go high up the pitch then chase back constantly cos midfield kept losing the ball) and took his frustration out on a small foul which got him booked. So he didn't have an easy start - but almost immediately after that, when he could have cowed, he went and anticipated to make a great tackle high up the pitch and really settled.

There was a little showing of the same (mostly controlled) aggression later on when he was fouled and reacted, but this is exactly the perfect time for that (and gives him a nice and easy lesson he'll instantly learn from).

Speaking of aggression, Quansah played that at cruise control and was arguably our best player even discounting the great goal. But the one tiny learning experience for him today was that slightly less controlled aggressive tackled - was born in the championship that tackle! But he's such a nice slide tackler already, he'll avoid that risk from now I'm sure. His goal was our highlight.

Halftime thread was dead and cba to rewrite it, so just copying my thought here - we all know he's technically good, and could easily put in that first touch anywhere on the pitch and a decent shot. But to have the awareness, in a busy box during a set piece, and presence of mind to know he had room to control it really demonstrates he's a player who's got a got picture of his surroundings (to go with his quality with the ball). so excited by him

the next most positive for me was Gordon, particularly second half. showed different strings to his bow coming inside centrally (giving Bradley room to play higher too). took a heavy knock early on (fouled a guy, then guy fouled him and fell on his foot with his bodyweight), but didn't look like a player who'd been injured over a year - looked confident in his body and put himself about (and took the knocks too).

he (along with Bradley) have earned their spot as they top youngster for the attacking and defending wide spots for me, when our bench is short of senior players. quansah is no longer to be perceived as a youngster, he belongs. chambers and mcconell had a couple of nice moments too, so hopefully they can take that and improve and get another chance in fa cup (or on loan)
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:54:45 pm
I don't think Bradley did much wrong tonight, he did some good defending and also very quick at joining in with the attack when he could.

Fair. Thought Scanlon looked alright too, but he didn't play that long.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 07:56:31 pm
Have they shown the vr model thing for the first goal looks another good process.

No... They showed the Mbappe one straight away last night.  Hope Jürgen calls them out on it, doesn't matter tonight but imagine getting that call in the final.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:45:19 pm
Lost count of the amount of times we got caught in possession, way too many touches.
Our football at the moment is very slow and predictable, 1st eleven aswell.
Not sure how the first wasn't offside.

Yep, its easy to shrug and point out it was a dead rubber with a team packed with young and inexperienced lads - we know that.

But not only did the youngsters - largely - lose their personal physical battles, which they can be forgiven if were generous, but so did the senior players, Gomez and Konate aside.

It seems churlish to whinge when we top our European group and the Premiership, but I get fed up seeing us regularly lose tackles and second balls; its become endemic. And having given our youngsters a pass, I really have to add a caveat; I remember Stevie G starting games as a teenager - his aggression had to be reined back.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 07:56:31 pm
Have they shown the vr model thing for the first goal looks another good process.


Even on my iPad I can see he was offside in the frame just before the pass and in the next frame, the pass, hes a yard off. Does anyone ever review these poor decisions?
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:00:24 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:57:38 pm
Absolutely. Think he passed the test of playing 90 minutes. He struggled during the team's poor start (we kept forcing him and Chambers to go high up the pitch then chase back constantly cos midfield kept losing the ball) and took his frustration out on a small foul which got him booked. So he didn't have an easy start - but almost immediately after that, when he could have cowed, he went and anticipated to make a great tackle high up the pitch and really settled.

There was a little showing of the same (mostly controlled) aggression later on when he was fouled and reacted, but this is exactly the perfect time for that (and gives him a nice and easy lesson he'll instantly learn from).

Speaking of aggression, Quansah played that at cruise control and was arguably our best player even discounting the great goal. But the one tiny learning experience for him today was that slightly less controlled aggressive tackled - was born in the championship that tackle! But he's such a nice slide tackler already, he'll avoid that risk from now I'm sure. His goal was our highlight.

Halftime thread was dead and cba to rewrite it, so just copying my thought here - we all know he's technically good, and could easily put in that first touch anywhere on the pitch and a decent shot. But to have the awareness, in a busy box during a set piece, and presence of mind to know he had room to control it really demonstrates he's a player who's got a got picture of his surroundings (to go with his quality with the ball). so excited by him

the next most positive for me was Gordon, particularly second half. showed different strings to his bow coming inside centrally (giving Bradley room to play higher too). took a heavy knock early on (fouled a guy, then guy fouled him and fell on his foot with his bodyweight), but didn't look like a player who'd been injured over a year - looked confident in his body and put himself about (and took the knocks too). he (along with Bradley) have earned their spot as they top youngster for the attacking and defending wide spots for me, when our bench is short of senior players.

Agree.

Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:57:49 pm
Fair. Thought Scanlon looked alright too, but he didn't play that long.

I like Scanlon uses his speed really well and it impressed me how quickly he got back to help out in defence at the end of the game. A name worth keeping an eye on.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:00:39 pm »
Good Experience for the young players with some senior players as well. Didnt play well but getting the game time for some was important.
Re: EL: USG 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 43
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
We played, we lost, kids got a run out, no one did exceptionally well, no one got injured.

Onwards to the weekend.
