Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6

Constant Vanden Stock Stadium(Lotto Park) Anderlecht, Brussels, Belgium 17:45



Officials

Referee

Orel Grinfeeld ISR



Assistants refs

Roy Hassan ISR

Idan Yarkoni ISR



Fourth Official

Gal Leibovitz ISR



Video Assistant Referee

Ziv Alder ISR



Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Roi Reinshreiber ISR



Union Saint-Gilloise will host Liverpool at Anderlecht home stadium about 3.5 KM away from their home stadium of Joseph Marien Stadium with needing a Toulouse win or draw to stay in Europe, if Lask win, Union Saint-Gilloise will need to win and overcome the Goal Difference(Toulouse is at -2(with 6 Goal scores) and Union Saint-Gilloise is at -4(with 3 goals Scored)) to Stay in Europa league.



Union Saint-Gilloise are currently the Leaders of the Belgium league after finishing 3nd last season along with Quarterfinals run in the Europa league last season.

Union Saint-Gilloise has 11 first division titles which is the 3rd most titles of any team in Belgium however have not won the title since 1934-1935 and have just got back to the top flight of the Belgium League in 2021 after relegation in 1973. During the time out of the First Division, Union did fall to the 4th division, winning the 1983 4th division and would stay in the 3rd and 2nd division over that time frame. In the 2012-2013 would have been relegated back to the 4th division however another club was found guilty of irregular payments which allowed Union Saint-Gilloise to play in the relegation playoff which they won. Union would then get promoted back the 2nd division after finishing 3rd in 2014-2015 season as both the clubs above them did not apply for 2nd division license. In March 2021 was promoted back to the Belgium First division after defeating local rivals R.W.D Molenbeek.

A big part of the success has been that Tony Bloom, Brighton and Hove Albion Chairman, became the Owner of Union Saint Gilloise in 2018 however in this past summer as Brighton also qualified the for the Europa league to comply with the UEFA Multiclub ownership rules, His coinvestor Alex Muzio moved to majority owner and Bloom to a Minority Union.



The Previous and only contest btw the two teams was a 2-0 Win for Liverpool with Gravenberch Debut goal and Jota goal in the 2nd Minute of stoppage time of the second half.



This will be Liverpool 3rd trip to Constant Vanden Stock Stadium with the two previous games, Liverpool came off winning the European Cup, 1978 European Super cup 1st League vs Anderlecht which ended 3-1 to Anderlecht win, then in 2005 group stage with a 1-0 win over Anderlecht. Also each time it been a different name for the stadium, it was Émile Versé Stadium before being rebuilt and named Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, in 2019 it got a sponsor name of Lotto Park.



So far it been an Enjoyable Europa league campaign for the Red Men with winning the group in the first 5 games with 4 Wins and 1 Loss along with being able to heavily rotate the squad, which has helped integrate summer signings and helping the young player get valuable games in European competition.

Now even with the Group won I would expect Jurgen Klopp to send out a heavily rotated squad that is capable of winning the game even with the likelihood that Key Players will get rested.