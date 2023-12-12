« previous next »
EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38'

EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38'
Quote from: RedG13 on December 12, 2023, 10:09:08 am
Union Saint-Gilloise V Liverpool
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 6
Constant Vanden Stock Stadium(Lotto Park) Anderlecht, Brussels, Belgium 17:45

Officials
Referee
Orel Grinfeeld ISR

Assistants refs
Roy Hassan ISR
Idan Yarkoni ISR

Fourth Official
Gal Leibovitz ISR

Video Assistant Referee
Ziv Alder ISR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Roi Reinshreiber ISR

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Liverpool at Anderlecht home stadium about 3.5 KM away from their home stadium of Joseph Marien Stadium with needing a Toulouse win or draw to stay in Europe, if Lask win, Union Saint-Gilloise will need to win and overcome the Goal Difference(Toulouse is at -2(with 6 Goal scores) and Union Saint-Gilloise is at -4(with 3 goals Scored)) to Stay in Europa league.

Union Saint-Gilloise are currently the Leaders of the Belgium league after finishing 3nd last season along with Quarterfinals run in the Europa league last season.
Union Saint-Gilloise has 11 first division titles which is the 3rd most titles of any team in Belgium however have not won the title since 1934-1935 and have just got back to the top flight of the Belgium League in 2021 after relegation in 1973. During the time out of the First Division, Union did fall to the 4th division, winning the 1983 4th division and would stay in the 3rd and 2nd division over that time frame. In the 2012-2013 would have been relegated back to the 4th division however another club was found guilty of irregular payments which allowed Union Saint-Gilloise to play in the relegation playoff which they won. Union would then get promoted back the 2nd division  after finishing 3rd in 2014-2015 season as both the clubs above them did not apply for 2nd division license. In March 2021 was promoted back to the Belgium First division after defeating local rivals R.W.D Molenbeek.
A big part of the success has been that Tony Bloom, Brighton and Hove Albion Chairman, became the Owner of Union Saint Gilloise in 2018 however in this past summer as Brighton also qualified the for the Europa league to comply with the UEFA Multiclub ownership rules, His coinvestor Alex Muzio moved to majority owner and Bloom to a Minority Union.

The Previous and only contest btw the two teams was a 2-0 Win for Liverpool with Gravenberch Debut goal and Jota goal in the 2nd Minute of stoppage time of the second half.

This will be Liverpool 3rd trip to Constant Vanden Stock Stadium with the two previous games, Liverpool came off winning the European Cup, 1978 European Super cup 1st League vs Anderlecht which ended 3-1 to Anderlecht win, then in 2005 group stage with a 1-0 win over Anderlecht. Also each time it been a different name for the stadium, it was Émile Versé Stadium before being rebuilt and named Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, in 2019 it got a sponsor name of Lotto Park.

So far it been an Enjoyable Europa league campaign for the Red Men with winning the group in the first 5 games with 4 Wins and 1 Loss along with being able to heavily rotate the squad, which has helped integrate summer signings and helping the young player get valuable games in European competition.
Now even with the Group won I would expect Jurgen Klopp to send out a heavily rotated squad that is capable of winning the game even with the likelihood that Key Players will get rested.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Fuck sake its Paul Dempsey on Comms youre much better off just following this feed
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
0 USG gets us underway.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
2 USG are starting very high, restricting us to passing around the back at the moment.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
3 A fantastic cross ball by Elliot, ends with a cross going into the goalie's hands.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
5 The likes of Bradley, Chambers and Jones getting a number of touches, but we've not managed to work it to the forwards yet.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
6 We get a free kick, Curtis dummies, Elliot launches it towards Konate but he can't get it on target.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Keeping the ball and moving it well but equally very naive and inexperience showing at times unsurprisingly
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
8 It's been a reasonable start by us, though we have to be aware as USG are very quick on the break and have caught us a couple of times. The game is still to really settle.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
9 First proper shot at our goal from Sadiki, but luckily it left of the post.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
11 That was a shame, we looked to be on the attack but then lost the ball, which has resulted in a USG free kick, which is headed over the post.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
13 We had a nice bit of play there, where we passed the ball really nicely before eventually Doak was caught.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
15 We are not quite managing to get consistent movement as of yet, USG very quick to close down. But every now and then there are some nice passes occurring. USG still looking dangerous on the break though.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
17 The first chance for Gordon to have a real run there, but it ends up with a free kick to USG after he's adjudged to foul Castro-Montes.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Quite open so far, despite their inexperience causing problems the youngsters all look like they've got something about them
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
19 We have still had 71% possession USG seem content to hit us on the counter attack such as there, but's an easy catch for Kelleher.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
22 Bradley is doing well there, it would have been so easy to throw a tackle there but he kept his head when he was under pressure. Good work there.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Really good save from Kelleher when they got in just before
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
23 Neilson tries a shot and Kelleher does a great Alisson like block with the body there.

Over to duvva.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
It was indeed, he's looked very assured so far.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
25 Bradley steals the ball but his cross is blocked - throw to us
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
He's had a decent game so far, has Connor.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
26 USG offside after Endo loses the ball in the midfield
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
28 Passing the ball around but lose it but their break comes to nothing - please god I hope none of you are having to listen to Paul Dempsey & McManaman - absolute gibberish being spoken
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
30 drop ball to restart play for us, move the ball around but the ball through to Doak is too strong and goes behind
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
I have McManaman going on and on..
Re: EL: 1 Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool 0 Amoura 32
32 1-0 USG - close for offside, poor defensively from us, Kelleher was slightly caught out position wise and wasn't great - still waiting - Goal Given
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
Possible offside.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise v Liverpool
35 More passing around but can't break them down
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 0 Amoura 32'
36 Corner to them, Put behind by Konate - need some of the more senior (I know there aren't many) to step up
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32' Quansah 38
38 Their corner came to nothing. Corner to us Jones into Quansah who scores 1-1
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 0 Amoura 32'
Something out of nothing, a nice finish from Quansah who wasn't well marked but finished confidently
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 0 Amoura 32'
That is justice for the goal taken from him in the other game. Quansah took the ball down beautifully before finishing it off as well.
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38'
Gomez will get his this season.  ;)
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 1 v Liverpool 0 Amoura 32'
41 Jones gives the ball away in our defensive third but Quansah turns it away
Re: EL: Union Saint-Galloise 2 v Liverpool 1 Amoura 32', Quansah 38' Puertas 42
42 2-1 USG A very nice hit but Kelleher should do better
