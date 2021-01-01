I think the Newcastle game might be a tough one. They ran out of steam and lost a few, but theyve had plenty of time to regroup and prepare for his one. Joelinton is back, I think, and he puts himself about a bit, and Guimares has got plenty of snide to him.
I expect it to be a tough test, in difficult conditions with wind and rain.
If we play to our level, or even close, we will have too much for them, but Im taking nothing for granted.
Three points, however they come, will be welcome.
A decent performance would be nice too.
And no injuries!
YNWA