Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Are Carragher and Neville on comms?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:10:59 pm
Are Carragher and Neville on comms?

God i hope not. Neville will come prepared with his stupid narratives that he wont shut up about the whole game. Carragher will still want to bang on about the defence or the fact we didnt sign a world class defensive midfielder.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:10:59 pm
Are Carragher and Neville on comms?

Watch it with the sound turned down, it's glorious not having to listen to their endless agendas.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:32:57 pm »
I'm going for Taylor allowing our players to be kicked up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, a perfectly good goal ruled out for fuck all and a shady as fuck Newcastle penalty with Klopp being shown a red for just standing there

I predict that the inbred fuckheads in the media will once again completely fail to do their jobs and will fail to notice anything.

Again.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
seems like gale winds and tons of rain today?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
I'm going with 4-0. They will be shite but tough to break down initally but will get our goal before half time. We will feel our way into it and score three 2nd half goals with a brace for Jota.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:50:03 pm
seems like gale winds and tons of rain today?
Yep, I'm not looking forward to the long walk to the ground in the predicted rain. We're at the back of the lower Kenny so tucked away from it once there.
Equally, I'm not looking forward to the shithouse tactics from Newcastle. Time-wasting, diving, fouling and general fuckwittery.
Anthony Taylor best have his yellow card ready, the prick.

3-0 to the Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:32:57 pm
I'm going for Taylor allowing our players to be kicked up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, a perfectly good goal ruled out for fuck all and a shady as fuck Newcastle penalty with Klopp being shown a red for just standing there

I predict that the inbred fuckheads in the media will once again completely fail to do their jobs and will fail to notice anything.

Again.

What he tends to do is not allow our play to flow he is sneaky like that its rare he gives a pen for or against us.

Newcastle will be allowed to keep doing tactical fouls and if you watch closely one quickly taken free kick at least by us will be asked to be taken again.

To the neutral he looks like he isnt doing anything bad so nothing gets mentioned.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:31:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:47:21 am
Newcastle want a slow tempo. They'll obviously waste time from the first second.

An early goal would be good. Please, none of this slow passing shite until we're 2 goals clear.
They'll be a threat on the break with whichever three of Isak, Wilson, Almiron and Lady Di they pick.  I expect we'll be playing a lot of slow, safety first passes to limit how many chances they get to counter attack.

Knowing they'll sit deep I expect Darwin will be on the bench for late fireworks.  Gakpo and Jota are better in tight spaces.

Endo has done really well for us but Macca coming back in with his potential to spot passes that Endo can't would be a real bonus
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:16:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:11 pm


Endo has done really well for us but Macca coming back in with his potential to spot passes that Endo can't would be a real bonus

It does not seem ideal in not using Endo in this game considering he is gone for a month and half after that. Mac can play 8 but Endo keeps the 6.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:04:15 pm »
Endo plays tonight nailed on and if Macca comes on it'll be for someone else
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:07:10 pm »
I think Dom, Jones and  Konate come in, rest stays the same.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:10:38 pm »
Rest has been good since the Burnley match and no match after this for another 6 days where I think he'll make a few changes anyway. Beyond that it'll get slightly trickier again with the two cup semis and Bournemouth but should be manageable with some players hopefully on their way back. I hope not like but there's probably a good chance we exit the FA Cup so there shouldn't be any fixture congestion with European football not resuming until about late Feb.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
do we know our starting 11?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:07:10 pm
I think Dom, Jones and  Konate come in, rest stays the same.

And maybe Jota.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:23:23 pm
Watch it with the sound turned down, it's glorious not having to listen to their endless agendas.
I get what you're saying, but watching without sound is rubbish. Like watching Marcel Marceau and his bon amis mime-acting a game.

Wish there was a crowd only option in all instances.

Another option is to sync the LFC commentary, although Hunter and Aldo can also be an acquired taste.

There needs to be a better option, and I wonder whether fans can come up with something among ourselves.

Anyway I won't need to suffer the telly toight so that's a relief ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:10:54 pm »
Appears they are missing Almiron, Wilson and Trippier. So literally nothing to change it for them from the bench..we should be winning this comfortably.but then its never that easy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:37:10 pm
I get what you're saying, but watching without sound is rubbish. Like watching Marcel Marceau and his bon amis mime-acting a game.

Wish there was a crowd only option in all instances.

Another option is to sync the LFC commentary, although Hunter and Aldo can also be an acquired taste.

There needs to be a better option, and I wonder whether fans can come up with something among ourselves.

Anyway I won't need to suffer the telly toight so that's a relief ;)

Can we not pay the RAWK comms team to do audio?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 06:10:54 pm
Appears they are missing Almiron, Wilson and Trippier. So literally nothing to change it for the, from the bench..we should be winning this comfortably.but then its never that easy.
really?

premierinjuries shows these as being Ruled Out - doesn't mention those 3 (hope you're 100% correct btw):
Tonali
Pope
Murphy
Barnes
Lascelles
Andersen
Manquillo
Targett
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:13:06 pm
Can we not pay the RAWK comms team to do audio?

You couldnt afford us ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
No Trippier would be a massive blow for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:27:08 pm »
Jo? The former Everton striker?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:21:31 pm
No Trippier would be a massive blow for us.

Yep. Liver Mentos has been good.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:28:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:27:08 pm
Jo? The former Everton striker?

Joelinton I assume.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:37:10 pm
I get what you're saying, but watching without sound is rubbish. Like watching Marcel Marceau and his bon amis mime-acting a game.

Wish there was a crowd only option in all instances.

Another option is to sync the LFC commentary, although Hunter and Aldo can also be an acquired taste.

There needs to be a better option, and I wonder whether fans can come up with something among ourselves.

Anyway I won't need to suffer the telly toight so that's a relief ;)

I don't like watching it on mute either so its either watch while trying to ignore the comms or the next best option is find a non English language stream. It's still waffle but not being able to understand it is a bonus. Spanish and Italian are a bit too quick for me but Eastern European or Asian is good. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 06:22:52 pm
https://twitter.com/NUFCWill1892/status/1741879642380726571

Appears to be their team.

Appears he gets it wrong every week judging by replies
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm »
Carra just mentioned that we have only lost 1 league game in our last 30. I didn't realise that.  :o
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:41:57 pm »
Looks very wet tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #189 on: Today
Fucking hell City wankfest on sky by carra and nev  :butt  115 charges can't come soon enough.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #190 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
Evening folks, happy new year to you all.
First goal will make a massive difference.
Let's go Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #191 on: Today at 06:48:27 pm »
I think the Newcastle game might be a tough one. They ran out of steam and lost a few, but theyve had plenty of time to regroup and prepare for his one. Joelinton is back, I think, and he puts himself about a bit, and Guimares has got plenty of snide to him.

I expect it to be a tough test, in difficult conditions with wind and rain.

If we play to our level, or even close, we will have too much for them, but Im taking nothing for granted.

Three points, however they come, will be welcome.
A decent performance would be nice too.
And no injuries!

YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:48:39 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:40:02 pm
Carra just mentioned that we have only lost 1 league game in our last 30. I didn't realise that.  :o

And that was with an injury time own goal, down to nine men and being shafted by the officials.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #193 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:10:59 pm
Are Carragher and Neville on comms?

Maybe for you but for those of us in the USA we have... Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #194 on: Today at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:48:27 pm
I think the Newcastle game might be a tough one. They ran out of steam and lost a few, but theyve had plenty of time to regroup and prepare for his one. Joelinton is back, I think, and he puts himself about a bit, and Guimares has got plenty of snide to him.

I expect it to be a tough test, in difficult conditions with wind and rain.

If we play to our level, or even close, we will have too much for them, but Im taking nothing for granted.

Three points, however they come, will be welcome.
A decent performance would be nice too.
And no injuries!

YNWA

my feelings exactly.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #195 on: Today at 06:52:14 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:54:16 pm »
Bobby is back as well. In town to do a book signing as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:54:18 pm »
Bobby and Fab both back.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #198 on: Today at 06:55:40 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #199 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
No Trippier.

Source: Klopp
