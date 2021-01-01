I think the Newcastle game might be a tough one. They ran out of steam and lost a few, but theyve had plenty of time to regroup and prepare for his one. Joelinton is back, I think, and he puts himself about a bit, and Guimares has got plenty of snide to him.



I expect it to be a tough test, in difficult conditions with wind and rain.



If we play to our level, or even close, we will have too much for them, but Im taking nothing for granted.



Three points, however they come, will be welcome.

A decent performance would be nice too.

And no injuries!



YNWA