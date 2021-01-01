That table shows how essential it is to get 3 pts tomorrow.
I agree on our attack Jill. I think Jota coming back is great timing. I really want Nunez to start delivering regularly. We can cope without Mo for a few games IF the others pick up the slack I actually think Elliott will step up on the right
What a shit day to be having a football match. Still, I suppose its better than NYD 2005 when we were forced to play Chelsea at 12.30pm.Hopefully, we get the win we need and we don't miss Salah and Endo too much in the coming month. Because it really carries a threat of potentially derailing our season.
Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game
Were at home, going to have a talent advantage and our fans behind us. As long as we dont resort to shooting from miles away over and over we should be fine. Happy New Year! Up the Reds!
Change the thread title to Saudi Arabia. These aren't a football club.
Strong agree - Newcastle United no longer exists as an entity - only a surrogate PR vassal for a barbaric regime
