Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
That table shows how essential it is to get 3 pts tomorrow.

Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm »
Would love to see Beheddie slumped over the hoarding Keegan stylie. Not because of a last minute winner though as I  don't need the stress. Much rather it be due to the severity of the thrashing...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 05:27:19 pm
I agree on our attack Jill. I think Jota coming back is great timing. I really want Nunez to start delivering regularly. We can cope without Mo for a few games IF the others pick up the slack  I actually think Elliott will step up on the right

Yes I pretty much agree with all that, crucial Jota coming back now, but it would really help us if Nunez could find his scoring streak that way we don't have to rush Jota back in. I am more interested in whether we can find the best flow between midfield/forward once Mo has gone. Getting Gakpo for example really firing the way he was part of last season could give us some momentum. I am pretty sure the likes of Elliot will play a really important part as well. Speaking of returning players I hope Macca plays some part tomorrow night.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 05:47:44 pm »
They're doomed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:57:40 pm »
Pure 'just fucking win' vibes.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:36:30 am
What a shit day to be having a football match. Still, I suppose its better than NYD 2005 when we were forced to play Chelsea at 12.30pm.

Hopefully, we get the win we need and we don't miss Salah and Endo too much in the coming month. Because it really carries a threat of potentially derailing our season.
Didnt we also play Chelsea away in the mid 90s on NYD at mid day or something ridiculous. Think we also lost. Awful days.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:16:24 pm »
Best NYD memory: Klavan at Burnley

Worst NYD memory: Joe Cole keeping Hodgson in the job for another few days with a last minute winner against Bolton (I think it was them anyway)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:37:48 pm »
Be top until the end of the month at least if we win this which would be lovely! Even more lovely if we twat these then they take points off City on the 13th.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P

Much better than teams around us winning.  If they lose its not a disaster if we lose too, but  a bit of a 6 pointer if we win.  Its a win-win
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 06:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 05:27:22 pm
Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P

Yep! For me it feels like a pressure game tomorrow with the results this weekend and the break before our next league game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:54:05 pm »
What wonderful motivation it is to be STARTING this match top of the league! Now go ahead and press home this advantage.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm »
Klavan at Burnley was class. 0.5-0 tomorrow will do for me.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm »
Id pick Endo, Jones and Elliot in midfield.

Would be good to give Szoboszlai a bit less load for a while then build him back up again.

Im predicting a draw.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm »
I wouldn't mind those three in midfield. Goals in there as well. Might well need them if the front line keep misfiring.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm »
Were at home, going to have a talent advantage and our fans behind us. As long as we dont resort to shooting from miles away over and over we should be fine. Happy New Year! Up the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:12:29 pm »
We're going to batter these c*nts tomorrow, Happy New Year everyone x
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:10:23 pm
Were at home, going to have a talent advantage and our fans behind us. As long as we dont resort to shooting from miles away over and over we should be fine. Happy New Year! Up the Reds!

They have Dubravka in goal - maybe we do want to shoot from distance and regularly?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Feels to me much like the Man U match.  All the indicators favoring us.  :(

Would be absolutely thrilled with any kind of win, but won't be surprised by an ugly, referee-influenced draw. 

HNY!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:18:37 am »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
Change the thread title to Saudi Arabia. These aren't a football club.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:16:34 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:32:20 am
Change the thread title to Saudi Arabia. These aren't a football club.

Strong agree - Newcastle United no longer exists as an entity - only a surrogate PR vassal for a barbaric regime
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:23:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:16:34 am
Strong agree - Newcastle United no longer exists as an entity - only a surrogate PR vassal for a barbaric regime
Thirded.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:41:18 am »
Can we just win by a flukey goal at the 95th minute please? Just WIN!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:28:08 am »
The blonde bint in C&A garb next to the carefully bearded wannabe white Saladin.
Yeah, they can kiss my Western arse.
Say it how it is - you want to buy our birth rights.
Over those cold, dead, tight Nunez buns!
