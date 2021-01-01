I agree on our attack Jill. I think Jota coming back is great timing. I really want Nunez to start delivering regularly. We can cope without Mo for a few games IF the others pick up the slack I actually think Elliott will step up on the right



Yes I pretty much agree with all that, crucial Jota coming back now, but it would really help us if Nunez could find his scoring streak that way we don't have to rush Jota back in. I am more interested in whether we can find the best flow between midfield/forward once Mo has gone. Getting Gakpo for example really firing the way he was part of last season could give us some momentum. I am pretty sure the likes of Elliot will play a really important part as well. Speaking of returning players I hope Macca plays some part tomorrow night.