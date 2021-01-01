« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Monday, Jan. 1 2024 8PM  (Read 9228 times)

« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:27:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:49:09 pm
That table shows how essential it is to get 3 pts tomorrow.

Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:31:39 pm »
Would love to see Beheddie slumped over the hoarding Keegan stylie. Not because of a last minute winner though as I  don't need the stress. Much rather it be due to the severity of the thrashing...
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 05:27:19 pm
I agree on our attack Jill. I think Jota coming back is great timing. I really want Nunez to start delivering regularly. We can cope without Mo for a few games IF the others pick up the slack  I actually think Elliott will step up on the right

Yes I pretty much agree with all that, crucial Jota coming back now, but it would really help us if Nunez could find his scoring streak that way we don't have to rush Jota back in. I am more interested in whether we can find the best flow between midfield/forward once Mo has gone. Getting Gakpo for example really firing the way he was part of last season could give us some momentum. I am pretty sure the likes of Elliot will play a really important part as well. Speaking of returning players I hope Macca plays some part tomorrow night.
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:47:44 pm »
They're doomed.
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:57:40 pm »
Pure 'just fucking win' vibes.
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:36:30 am
What a shit day to be having a football match. Still, I suppose its better than NYD 2005 when we were forced to play Chelsea at 12.30pm.

Hopefully, we get the win we need and we don't miss Salah and Endo too much in the coming month. Because it really carries a threat of potentially derailing our season.
Didnt we also play Chelsea away in the mid 90s on NYD at mid day or something ridiculous. Think we also lost. Awful days.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Best NYD memory: Klavan at Burnley

Worst NYD memory: Joe Cole keeping Hodgson in the job for another few days with a last minute winner against Bolton (I think it was them anyway)
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:37:48 pm »
Be top until the end of the month at least if we win this which would be lovely! Even more lovely if we twat these then they take points off City on the 13th.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 05:27:22 pm
Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P

Much better than teams around us winning.  If they lose its not a disaster if we lose too, but  a bit of a 6 pointer if we win.  Its a win-win
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 05:27:22 pm
Hate it when teams around us drop points before we play, makes me even more nervous for our game :P

Yep! For me it feels like a pressure game tomorrow with the results this weekend and the break before our next league game
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm »
What wonderful motivation it is to be STARTING this match top of the league! Now go ahead and press home this advantage.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:45:28 pm »
Klavan at Burnley was class. 0.5-0 tomorrow will do for me.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:58:09 pm »
Id pick Endo, Jones and Elliot in midfield.

Would be good to give Szoboszlai a bit less load for a while then build him back up again.

Im predicting a draw.
W
